Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 40
2
4
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
2
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 37
4
7
 Ryan Miller (11) 36
5
6
 Cam Gardner (0) 35
6
9
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 34
7
11
 Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.		 33
8
12
 Raymond Eliis (93) 32
9
8
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
13
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
3
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 29
12
5
 Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.		 28
13
10
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 27
DNS
14
 Brandon Alexander (33)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 38
3
3
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
7
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
4
 Tim Luttrell (99)
Riverton, Il.		 35
6
6
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 34
7
5
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 33

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
1
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 37
4
6
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
5
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
8
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
7
 Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.		 33
8
10
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
12
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 31
10
9
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 30
11
14
 Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
12
13
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
11
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 27
14
3
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 26

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.		 40
2
2
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 38
3
3
 Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.		 37
4
5
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 36
5
6
 Seth Studnicka (G51)
Chillicote, Il.		 35
6
4
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 34
7
8
 Brian Mrazek(r) (19)
Rolling Meadows, Il.		 33
8
9
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 32
DNS
7
 Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
5
 Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.		 38
3
2
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 36
5
3
 Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 35
6
7
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
12
 Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
13
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
6
 Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.		 31
10
8
 Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.		 30
11
11
 James Silva (93)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
9
 Ethin Brown (14B) 28
13
10
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 27

