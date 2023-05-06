Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Ryan Miller (11)
|36
|5
|
6
|Cam Gardner (0)
|35
|6
|
9
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Raymond Eliis (93)
|32
|9
|
8
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
13
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
3
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|29
|12
|
5
|Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.
|28
|13
|
10
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|27
|DNS
|
14
|Brandon Alexander (33)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|Tim Luttrell (99)
Riverton, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|34
|7
|
5
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Robbie Bauman (130)
Fairview, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|30
|11
|
14
|Cody Young(r) (15)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
11
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|27
|14
|
3
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|26
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Seth Studnicka (G51)
Chillicote, Il.
|35
|6
|
4
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Brian Mrazek(r) (19)
Rolling Meadows, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|32
|DNS
|
7
|Alan Cottom (M2)
Galesburg, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
5
|Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
13
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
6
|Allen Ackley (69)
Ottawa, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|James Silva (93)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Ethin Brown (14B)
|28
|13
|
10
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|27