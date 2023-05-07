(ROME, GEORGIA) A night after finishing a strong runner-up at Tri-County Race Track, veteran Dale McDowell mastered Rome Speedway on Saturday to secure his first Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco victory of the 2023 season! Dale stopped the clock third quickest of the 22 entrants during the qualifying session at the Rome, Georgia speedplant and later picked up a convincing win in his heat race. After rolling off from the inside of the second row in the 53-lap headliner, the popular driver known as the “MacDaddy” worked his way around leader Sam Seawright to grab the point on the seventeenth circuit.

From there, Dale set sail around the “World’s Fastest 1/2-Mile Clay Track” in leading the remainder of the feature distance to pocket the $10,053 payday for his fourteenth career series triumph. Finishing 3.763 seconds behind the Chickamauga, Georgia superstar at the checkers was runner-up and polesitter Seawright, who paced the talented field from laps 2-16. Austin Horton advanced two spots to finish in third, while Michael Page did the same to record a fourth place effort. Ross Bailes rounded out the top five and gained some valuable points on current series point leader Carson Ferguson, who led the opening circuit, but suffered a lap 33 flat tire and was forced to rally to a tenth place finish.

“The car was really good,” quoted the Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “We struggled a little bit early, the car just didn’t feel real good and so finally in the feature on the longer runs, it was better. Still a little tight, but definitely way better and more maneuverable in traffic. It was a good night for our E-Z-GO hotrod and to win in front of a great Rome crowd like this, we sure appreciate it a lot!”

Dale McDowell, who is the all-time winningest driver in Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series history, drove a Shane McDowell Racing Team Zero racecar with a Clements Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship on his familiar #17m came in part from E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, Fox Racing Shox, Campbell Insulation Specialists, and Shackleford Enterprises.

Four caution flags halted the action in the Super Late Model return to Rome Speedway. Jordan Koehler slowed to draw a yellow flag on lap four before Scott Hall stopped on the track on lap 18. Benji Hicks then slowed with a flat tire on lap 32, while defending miniseries Champion Carson Ferguson did the same only one circuit later to draw the final yellow on lap 33.

A strong group of 22 Super Late Model drivers converged at Rome Speedway tonight for the seventh round of the rain-plagued Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour. Sam Seawright, of Rainsville, Alabama, not only earned the Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award for his quick lap in hot laps, but he also set Fast Time in FK Rod Ends qualifying as well. The three heat races were then won by Seawright, Carson Ferguson, and Dale McDowell.

The points portion of the tenth edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series schedule will culminate over a busy Memorial Day holiday weekend in a trio of high-profile races in the states of Tennessee and Georgia. On Friday, May 26, a $7,553 winner’s check will be on the line to kick off the tripleheader at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee. The action will then quickly shift to North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia on Saturday, May 27 for the penultimate series event, which will shell out a $10,053 top prize. Another $10,053 to win program will then close out the season and a Champion will be crowned on Sunday, May 28 at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 7 Race Summary

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Rome Speedway – Rome, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(3) Dale McDowell $10,053 (1) Sam Seawright $5,000 (5) Austin Horton $3,000 (6) Michael Page $2,000 (7) Ross Bailes $1,500 (12) Will Roland $1,000 (10) Tyler Millwood $800 (9) Kenny Collins $700 (11) Mack McCarter $675 (2) Carson Ferguson $650 (13) Jason Croft $625 (4) Benji Hicks $600 (14) Heath Hindman $575 (15) David McCoy $550 (16) Caden Mullinax $525 (22) Haiden Cowan $500 (18) Jake Rainey $500 (19) Brian Nuttall, Jr., $500 (21) Scott Hall $500 (8) Jordan Koehler $500 (17) Cla Knight $500

DNS. (20) Payton Freeman $500

Entries: 22

Lap Leaders: Carson Ferguson (Lap 1), Sam Seawright (Laps 2-16), Dale McDowell (Laps 17-53)

Cautions: 4

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Sam Seawright

Qualifying:

FK Rod Ends Fast Time Award: Sam Seawright 14.380

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Sam Seawright, 2. Benji Hicks, 3. Ross Bailes, 4. Tyler Millwood, 5. Jason Croft, 6. Caden Mullinax, 7. Brian Nuttall, Jr., 8. Scott Hall

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Carson Ferguson, 2. Austin Horton, 3. Jordan Koehler, 4. Mack McCarter, 5. Heath Hindman, 6. Cla Knight, 7. Haiden Cowan

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Dale McDowell, 2. Michael Page, 3. Kenny Collins, 4. Will Roland, 5. David McCoy, 6. Jake Rainey, 7. Payton Freeman

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1318 Ross Bailes – 1298 Kenny Collins – 1262 Haiden Cowan – 1228 Caden Mullinax – 1115 David McCoy – 1107 Will Roland – 963 Sam Seawright – 821 Cla Knight – 751 Austin Horton – 748 Ashton Winger – 726 Dalton Cook – 706 Brandon Overton – 665 Mike Marlar – 613 Dale McDowell – 588

* Each driver will drop their two worst finishes following the finale

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | PPD TO MAY 27

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

