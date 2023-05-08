Set to Defend Illinois Speedweek Championship

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (May 8, 2023) — Brandon Sheppard banked his second win in as many events with a $5,000 World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Late Model Series triumph on Thursday night in his Valvoline / TrueTimber No. B5 WYLD GEAR / Riggs Drilling Solutions / Bilstein / Longhorn Chassis / Cornett Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Sheppard’s second win of the year was registered on Thursday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

“Everything’s new for me this year,” Sheppard said. “My crew is different. The cars. The shocks. The motors. Everything involved with the whole team is different. We’re having a lot of fun, and I’m enjoying everything we’re doing.

“This coming week is a big one for us because we get four great paying shows close to home. I won the Illinois Speedweek title last year, and I’m looking forward to making a run at a second one this week.”

Less than a week after picking up his first win of the 2023 campaign, Brandon Sheppard returned to the driver’s seat of his Sheppard Riggs Racing No. B5 Super Late Model on Thursday afternoon at Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, Wis.) for the opening round of the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series tripleheader.

Drawing 43 cars to kick off preliminary action for the Dairyland Showdown, Brandon’s qualifying effort placed him on the second row for his 25-lap preliminary feature. Taking advantage of a late-race bad luck for the leader, Sheppard led the final three circuits en route to his second win of the season and a $5,000 payday.

He finished ahead of Stormy Scott, Shannon Babb, Brian Shirley, and Kyle Bronson.

Unfortunately Mother Nature washed away the final two nights of the weekend.

Brandon is fifth in the latest WoO series standings.

Full results from the event are available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

The team is now geared up for the second annual Illinois Speedweek. The four-day run opens with a pair of $23,023-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America events on Wednesday and Thursday at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) and Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway.

Then on Friday and Saturday the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctions the $25,000-to-win Farmer City 74 at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway and the $30,000-to-win FALS Spring Shootout at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway.

Full details on the weekend events can be found at www.FloSeries.com and www.LucasDirt.com .

