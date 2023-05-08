Continues WoO Campaign May 19-20 with Pennsylvania Doubleheader



ROBELINE, La. (05/08/23) – Cade Dillard triumphantly debuted his brand-new S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. / Johnsville Company No. 97 Krohn Farms / Longhorn Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model on Thursday night.

The Louisiana racer streaked to the $5,000 World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series win at Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

“It was a great way to break the new car out. We couldn’t have asked for much more than to win right out of the box. I hate the contact with Brent (Larson) happened, while we were battling for the lead. He knew he was in a bind and started using the whole track,” Dillard said. “We entered (Turn 1) and got a run on the top. I felt like I was far enough when I saw he wasn’t leaving any room. I checked up to leave him room. I mean, you can watch the video. I got on the brakes, and he just kept coming.

“It was unfortunate that rained canceled the rest of the Wisconsin weekend because I was excited to see what we had for the final two nights. We stopped at Batesville (Motor Speedway) on the way home Friday night and came away with a seventh-place finish there. We learned a lot, and now we’ll enjoy a weekend off before returning to action with the Outlaws.”

Making his debut behind the wheel of a Longhorn Chassis, Cade Dillard trekked to Mississippi Thunder Speedway (Fountain City, Wis.) on Thursday to compete with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series for the Dairyland Showdown.

With 43 Late Models amassed for a pair of preliminary features to kick off the three-day event, Cade’s blistering 13.580-second qualifying lap placed him on the pole for his prelim. Overtaking early pacesetter Brent Larson on lap 15, Dillard raced to his second victory of the 2023 season and first in the Late Model ranks.

He pocketed a $5,000 payday ahead of Bobby Pierce, Nick Hoffman, Dennis Erb Jr., and Chris Madden.

After persistent weather forced World of Outlaws officials to cancel the remainder of the weekend, Dillard trekked to Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) on Saturday to compete in the final round of the Bad Boy 98.

Amongst a field of 31 Comp Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) entries, Cade topped his time trial group in qualifying before placing second in his heat. With $12,000 on the line in the feature, Dillard dropped one spot in the 68-lapper to finish seventh.

Full results from the events are available at www.WorldofOutlaws.com and www.COMPDirt.com.

The team will not be racing anywhere this week. He’ll next hit the track on May 19-20 in a pair of World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series doubleheader in Pennsylvania. A $10,000 event is planned for Friday, May 19 at Marion Center (Pa.) Speedway, while Saturday, May 20 will see a $15,000-to-win program at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway.

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Krohn Farms, Joel’s Auto Sales, Strength Roofing & Siding, Johnsville Company Inc., Jody’s Oilfield Service, Bryan Cook Trucks, Hoosier Racing Tire, Lonestar Equipment & Repair, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Longhorn Race Cars, Nichols Stores, Production Jars, Supreme Vinyl Works, Wehrs Machine & Racing Production, Fast Shafts, Champion Brand Hi-Tech Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Vahlco Wheels, Day Motorsports, Hyperco, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuel, MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com