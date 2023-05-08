Extends Advantage atop Latest Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Standings

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (05/08/23) – Carson Ferguson made his first two entries of 2023 into the win column over the weekend. His winning ways started on Friday night with a $7,553 victory at Ray Cook’s Tri-County Racetrack in Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals action in his Hoopaugh Grading Company / Paylor Motorsports No. 93 WP Racing Shocks / Schaeffer’s Racing Oil / Longhorn Chassis by Wesley Page / Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model.

He then added a 602 Late Model win on Sunday evening at Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway behind the wheel of the Derek Dent-owned No. 18 BMF Race Car.

With his Friday night victory and a seventh-place finish in Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals competition on Saturday night at Rome Speedway, Ferguson increased his advantage atop the standings as he pursues his second-straight series title.

“I didn’t think (Will Roland) was gonna move down like that and a few laps before that, I about ran into the back of him. I threw a hail mary up on the top and it stuck for me,” Ferguson said in Victory Lane at Tri-County Race Track on Friday night in regards to outdueling multi-time leader Will Roland during the course of the race. “It’s awesome, we had a good showing here last time and my mentor told me I had a lot to learn. I took that to heart and did some studying and we came back and was better.

“We had a solid Top-10 run at Rome (Speedway) on Saturday and then we slid over to Swainsboro (Raceway) on Sunday where I finished seventh in the 604 division and got the win in the 602 Late Model class. All-in-all it was a fun weekend of racing.”

Carson Ferguson returned to the driver’s seat of his Paylor Motorsports No. 93 on Friday afternoon at Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) for Round #6 of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals.

With 26 Late Models on hand, Carson would sit on the pole for the $7,553 main event after ripping off the quickest lap in qualifying.

In the 40-lap feature, Ferguson dueled with Will Roland before taking the lead on lap 13 and pacing the field to the checkers. He topped Dale McDowell, Kenny Collins, Benji Hicks, and Will Roland who completed the Top-5.

Following the series to Rome Speedway (Rome, Ga.) on Saturday, Ferguson was second-fastest in qualifying before picking up a heat race victory. Rolling off from the outside pole in the $10,053-to-win feature, Carson challenged Dale McDowell and Sam Seawright for the lead before a flat tire forced him pit-side. Carson rallied to finish 10th.

Finishing off the weekend at Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, Ga.) on Sunday afternoon, Ferguson competed in the 604 and 602 Late Model divisions for the Pinetree 100 event.

With 19 604 Late Models in the pit area, Ferguson qualified eight-quickest before landing a seventh-place effort in the $3,000-to-win main event.

Piloting the Derek Dent-owned No. 18 BMF Race Car in 602 Late Model competition, Carson would start the 30-lap feature from the fourth-position and make his way to the front on lap 11 to score the $2,000 victory. He outlasted Brandon McDaniel and Ches Chester who rounded out the Top-3.

Full results from the event are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com and www.SwainsboroRaceway.com.

Carson will be idle this coming weekend, but plans to return to action on May 19-20 with a Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series doubleheader in Georgia. On Friday, May 19 a $10,000 top prize is on the line at Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway, while the $10,044-to-win Roscoe Smith Classic is set for Saturday, May 20.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.HTFseries.com .

Carson Ferguson would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Hoopaugh Grading Company LLC, Night Owl National Contractors Inc., Tribble Electric, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Longhorn by WP, Bilstein, WP Racing Shocks, John Page Racing, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas Inc., VP Racing, Tiger Precision Products, Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Beaux-Tie Limousine Service, k1 Race Gear, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Harmanco’s Family Restaurant, PRO FABrication, Performance Bodies & Parts, DRP Performance Products, QuickCar Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Tire, Max Papis Innovations (MPI), Allstar Performance, Carolina Roofing & Gutters, KRC Power Steering, Collins Signs, Indocil Art, Bell Helmets, Vic Hill Race Engines, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

Visit Carson Ferguson’s official website at www.CarsonFerguson.com for the latest team information.