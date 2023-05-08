Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Memorial Day Tripleheader Up Next



MOORESBURG, Tenn. (05/08/23) – Dale McDowell rolled to the $10,053 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals victory on Saturday evening at Georgia’s Rome Speedway aboard his Shane McDowell Racing / E-Z-GO No. 17m Cometic Gaskets / Klotz Synthetic Lubricants / Connected Strategy Advisors / Team Zero Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The triumph was his second of the 2023 slate as the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer battled past Sam Seawright to get the victory.

“The car was really good. We struggled a little bit early, the car just didn’t feel good and so finally in the feature on long runs, it was better,” McDowell said in Victory Lane. “It was still a little bit tight, but definitely way better and I could run traffic, maneuver pretty good, so it was a good night for our E-Z-GO hotrod, so we sure appreciate it.”

Shane McDowell Racing and Dale McDowell invaded Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.) on Friday evening to kick off a doubleheader weekend with the Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals.

With 26 Late Models on hand for the sixth round of the tour, Dale’s qualifying effort placed him on the second row for the opener. With $7,553 on the line, McDowell advanced two spots in the 40-lap affair to register a second-place finish. He chased Carson Ferguson across the line with Kenny Collins rounding out the podium.

On Saturday evening at Rome Speedway (Rome, Ga.), McDowell secured his spot into the main event with an eight-lap heat race victory. Wrestling away the lead from Sam Seawright on lap 17 after the pair took part in a heated battle, Dale ran away with his second win of the season and series-leading 14th career triumph.

He pocketed a $10,053 prize ahead of Seawright, Austin Horton, Michael Page, and Ross Bailes.

Full results from the event are available at www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

The team will be idle the next two weeks before resuming action on May 26-28 with a trio of Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Super Late Model events. The weekend’s slate includes events at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.), North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.), and Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.).

Shane McDowell Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors and marketing partners including E-Z-GO, Cometic Gaskets, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, Connected Strategy Advisors, Northeastern Fabrication, S&H Systems, FOX Racing Shox, BSI Well Service, Black Rock Enterprises, Campbell Insulation, M&S Motors, Clements Racing Engines, Team Zero Race Cars, Shackelford Enterprizes, Spring Pro, Campbell Insulation Specialists, Winning Edge Carburetors, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, Go Lithium, Schoenfeld Headers, Keyser Manufacturing, MSD Ignition, All Star Performance, Performance Bodies, Five-Star Bodies, Hoosier Tire, Wiles Driveshafts, Weld Racing Wheels, Butlerbuilt Seats, DMI Racing Products, Jones Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Dyers Top Rods, QuickCar, PEM Racing, Mark IV ATV’s, Winters Rearends, Strange Oval Products Sweet Manufacturing, Peterson Fluid Systems, DirtWraps, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.