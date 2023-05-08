Double X Speedway

California, MO

May 7, 2023

by: Dean Reichel

For Immediate Release–

The 35th opening of “Sunday Night Thunder” at Double X Speedway is in the books and the night brought some excitement to the race fans in attendance. In the Winged Sprint Cars, a stranger rode into town and walked away with the loot. Fargo, ND driver Tim Estenson made his first visit to Double X Speedway a memorable one as he wins the feature and his qualifying heat race in decisive fashion. Using a good pill draw enabled the young driver to win his heat race and capitalize on his front row starting position in the feature and lead from green to checkered. An opening lap incident involving three cars caused the field to be reset for the restart. Estenson would not be challenged for the 25 lap duration. Tyler Blank advanced from his fifth starting position to claim second at the finish. Samuel Wagner claimed a solid third place, Steven Russell would finish fourth and Gunner Ramey would complete the top five. Defending Sprint Car Track Champion Taylor Walton led the second five with a sixth place finish, Jack Wagner was seventh, Broc Elliott was eighth in the final tally with Tony Crank ninth, Ben Brown tenth and Brett Baker eleventh. Samuel Wagner claimed the second heat race in the division.

In the POWRi Super Stocks it was #21W Ted Welschmeyer claiming the victory on opening night. Welschmeyer survived a challenge from second place finisher Harlan Dowell at mid race and then drove to victory. Following Welschmeyer and Dowell across the stripe were James Nishwonger in third and Joe Miller in fourth with Jody Romig claiming the fifth spot. Zach Smith was sixth with Tyler Crocker seventh, Adam Halley eighth and Dale Berry completing the running order. Steve Beach was unable to compete after engine problems in warm ups. Dowell and Welschmeyer won the heat races.

After several second place finishes in recent weeks, Darin Porter was able to pick up the win in the POWRi Pure Stocks on opening night at Double X. Porter and Shayne Healea started on the front row but it was all Porter for the twelve lap feture. Healea would come home second with Shannon Sullivan in third, Chris Messerli in fourth, Preston McDowell in fifth. Apparent third place finisher Bradley McDowell was disqualified after failing the post race inspection. Porter also claimed the heat race in the division.

Week two of the 2023 Double-X Racing Season is on tap for next Sunday. Bring your mom out for Mother’s Day and enjoy WInged Sprint Cars, POWRi Super Stocks and B Modifieds for their first visit of 2023. Gates open at 5 racing at 7:30. Be sure to follow the Double X Speedway Fan Page on Facebook or go to www.doublexspeedway.com for information.

Double X Speedway Complete Results

May 7, 2023

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature-

1. 14T- Tim Estenson, Fargo,ND; 2. 4-Tyler Blank, California; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell, Russellville; 5. 21-Gunner Ramey, Sedalia; 6. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 7. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 8. 00-Broc Elliott, California; 9. 9C-Tony Crank, Sedalia; 10. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 11. 2B-Brett Baker, Odessa,TX

Heat 1-

1. Estenson; 2. Ramey; 3. Blank; 4. J. Wagner; 5. Brown; 6. Walton

Heat 2-

1. S. Wagner; 2. Baker; 3. Russell; 4. Elliott; 5. Crank

POWRi Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 2. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 3. 44.-James Hishwonger, Osawatomie, KS; 4. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 5. 12-Jody Romig; 6. 116-Zach Smith, Centertown; 7. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 8. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 9. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; DNS-10-Steve Beach, Eldon

Heat 1-

1. Dowell; 2. Miller; 3. Smith; 4. Berry; 5. Beach (DNS)

Heat 2-

1. Welschemyer; 2. Nishwonger; 3.Romig; 4. Crocker; 5. Halley

POWRis Pure Stocks-

Feature

1. 21-Darin Porter, California; 2. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 3. 49-Shannon Sullivan, Eldon; 4. 88-Chris Messerli, Latham; 5. 216-Preston McDowell, Tuscumbia, (DQ) 5- Bradley McDowell, Brumley

Heat

1. Porter; 2. Healea; 3. Messerli; 4. P.McDowell; 5. Sullivan; 6. B. McDowell (DNS)