Four-Race Swing in Illinois and Indiana on Deck



HYNDMAN, Pa. (05/08/23) – While Drake Troutman’s weekend started on a sour note with lift gate issues on his hauler that kept him from racing his Super Late Model on Thursday at Atomic Speedway, he bounced back with a pair of Modified wins on Friday at Beford Speedway, including a triumph aboard his Jerry Foster Racing / CertainTeed No. 5 ABC Supply Co. / All About Doors / Longhorn Chassis Modified.

On the same night he added a triumph in the 602 SportMod feature aboard the Kevin VanHorn Motorsports No. 83.

“It goes without saying that we were bummed at Atomic (Speedway) on Thursday, when we couldn’t get the lift gate on the hauler to work, so we couldn’t race with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. However, we regrouped for the rest of the weekend and got a couple of wins at Bedford (Speedway) and a second-place finish at Tyler County Speedway.

“We’re excited to head out to Illinois this week for three of the Illinois Speedweek Super Late Model event and the Roddy Strong Memorial with the Modified at Bloomington (Speedway).”

Drake Troutman had plans to compete with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) on Thursday afternoon at Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, Ohio) for the ninth running of the Buckeye Spring 50 but after arriving to the facility the team was unable to get the lift-gate opened due to a malfunctioning part.

On Friday, the team trekked to Bedford Speedway (Bedford, Pa.) with Drake pulling triple duty of the Billy Winn Classic. Aboard his RFI Resources No. 7 Super Late Model, Troutman secured his spot into the $8,700-to-win A-Main with an eight-lap heat race win. Starting in sixth, Drake was an early retiree from the 50-lapper on lap 34.

Along with his win in the Jerry Foster-owned No. 5 Modified on Friday, Drake parked the No. 83 602 Sports Mod fielded by Kevin Vanhorn in victory lane to elevate his 2023-win tally to 11.

The weekend concluded on Saturday with Troutman competing in the Modified ranks at Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, W.Va.) for the 29th annual Topless 50. With preliminary results placing him on the third row for the feature, Drake advanced four positions to finish second, chasing Shawn Jett to the checkers.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.LucasDirt.com and www.TylerCountySpeedwayOnline.com .

Troutman is now set for a busy week on the road. On Wednesday and Thursday he’ll compete with the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) and Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway.

On Friday evening, he’ll take his Modified into battle at Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway in the $9,999-to-win Roddy Strong Memorial, before returning to Illinois on Saturday to compete with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) in the $30,000-to-win FALS Spring Shootout at Fairbury Speedway.

Details on the weekend’s slate can be found at www.FloSeries.com, www.RaceBloomingtonSpeedway.com and www.LucasDirt.com

Drake Troutman Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Wheeler Fleet Solutions, RFI Resources, Shaffer Construction, Industrial Dock & Door Company, Shoe’s Diesel Performance, Stone Natural Resources, Glassmere Fuel Service, D&R Trucking, Thunderhill Trucking, Rice Tire, Smith Warehouse, Claar’s Notary, ABC Supply Company, CertainTeed, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing & Widows, Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein, Slicker Graphics, Arizona Sports Shirts, and MyRacePass.com Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on Drake Troutman Racing, please visit the team website at www.DrakeTroutmanRacing.com .