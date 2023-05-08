Four-Race Week on Deck for Arkansas Traveler



TRUMANN, Ark. (05/08/23) – Kyle Beard claimed the richest win of his career on Saturday night with a $12,000 victory in the Bad Boy 98 finale at Batesville Motor Speedway.

His fourth win of the year came at Batesville Motor Speedway in his Gary Beard Trucking No. 86 Mann Motorsports / Black Diamond Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model, and he had to do it from the 16th-starting spot

“This is a huge win for our team. We’ve branched out more this year to more national events than we’ve ever run before. We’ve taken our lumps along the way, but I truly believe it’s made our program that much better, and tonight it showed. We had to work for it in the feature, starting back in 16th but we got the job done,” Beard said in Victory Lane. “I want to thank my family, my team, and my sponsors for their never-ending support and making this all possible.”

On Friday afternoon Kyle Beard trekked to Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) to compete with the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series for the two-day Bay Boy 98 event.

Following the 11th-fastest lap in his qualifying group, Beard nabbed the final transfer in his heat race which landed him an 11th-place starting position in the 30-lap feature. For the $5,000-to-win main event, Beard quickly moved through the field and gained eight positions to finish on the podium in third.

With the field elevated to 31 Late Models on Saturday, Beard once again transferred to the A-Main through the last transfer spot in his heat race. Rolling off from the 16th-starting spot in the $12,000-to-win main event, Kyle inched forward in the 68-lap feature and eventually took the lead away from Billy Moyer Jr. on lap 50 to collect the $12,000 payday.

He bested Billy Moyer Jr., Logan Martin, Billy Moyer Sr., and Hunter Rasdon who completed the Top-5.

The win marked his fourth of the year, and Kyle continues to lead the way in the latest series standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.COMPDirt.com.

The team now prepares for a busy week on the road. On Wednesday and Thursday Beard will trek to Illinois for a pair of $23,023-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series events at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) and Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway.

The team will then trek south to Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) on Friday and Saturday for the annual Governor’s Cup. The weekend will see the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series and Mississippi State Championship Challenge Series going head to head in a $5,000-to-win program and a $10,000-to-win event.

Kyle currently leads the latest MSCCS standings.

Full event details are available at www.FloSeries.com and www.HTFseries.com .

Kyle Beard would like to thank his sponsors including Gary Beard Trucking, Terry Phillips Racing, Black Diamond Race Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mann Motorsports, KB Transport LLC, Swift Springs, Schaeffer’s Oil, Velocita USA, Rod End Supply, Auto Craft Parts & Bodyworks, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, MSD Ignition, Team 5 Enterprise, Xtreme Race Graphics, RAGE, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For more information on Kyle Beard, please visit www.KyleBeard86.com .