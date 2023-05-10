(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team trekked to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin from May 4-6 for the running of the ‘Dairyland Showdown,’ which was sanctioned by the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series. In his spilt-field, $5,000 to win preliminary program on Thursday night, Dennis Erb, Jr. stopped the clock fifth quickest in his group during qualifying, which earned him the inside of the third row for the start of his 25-lap feature event. Dennis was then able to move up one spot during the contest to land in the fourth finishing position behind only race winner Cade Dillard, Bobby Pierce, and Nick Hoffman!

Following the opener, inclement weather unfortunately set in at the Badger State facility and the remainder of the three-day weekend was washed out. Friday’s pair of $5,000 to win prelim shows, along with the grand finale that was slated to boast a $50,000 paycheck on Saturday, will not be rescheduled. Dennis still finds himself ninth in the latest version of the national series point standings. Complete news and results from the rainy weekend at Mississippi Thunder Speedway can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

The #28 team will now turn their focus to one of the biggest weeks of the year in their home state of Illinois. Four high-profile events – dubbed as “Illinois Speedweek” – will take place in the Land of Lincoln from May 10-13. Up first are a pair of $23,023 to win Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series showdowns starting tonight at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois and on Thursday at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois. Dennis is the defending winner of the Lincoln show and will try to make it two wins in a row tomorrow evening.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will then roar into Illinois to preside over both the $25,000 to win ‘Farmer City 74’ at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois on Friday and the $30,000 to win ‘FALS Spring Shootout’ at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois on Saturday. Each of these four races will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing. Additional information can be obtained by logging onto www.floseries.com and www.lucasdirt.com.

