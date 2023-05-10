Central Missouri Speedway

May 8, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Seeburg Muffler of Kansas City presents the fourth-annual Late Model Rumble on Saturday, featuring the return of the Nebraska-based Malvern Bank SLMR Late Models, plus weekly racing in all divisions. This event is always a standout event on the season schedule and this weekend’s event is sure to be a crowd-pleaser once again.

Last week, Iowa’s Jesse Sobbing dominated the SLMR events at Lakeside Speedway by sweeping the weekend and all eyes are sure to be on him at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday. Sobbing finished second at CMS last year behind Charlie McKenna. Past CMS winners of the SLMR event include Aaron Marrant, Chad Holladay, and Charlie McKenna. Sobbing leads the current standings over Tad Pospisil and Dylan Sillman.

Update: Last week, the generous drivers and fans raised $5,212 for the Andy Zeller family during the driver helmet pass through the grandstand and pit area. Some drivers donated all or part of their purse money last weekend at the pay window, proving once again, the generosity of the racing family is second to none.

The timeline for this Saturday is as follows: The Pit Gate opens at 4:30, Admission Gates at 5. The cutoff for drivers to check-in for racing is 6:15 (late check-ins will not earn passing points). The pit meeting takes place at 6:30, followed by practice “hot” laps at 7, with racing to follow at approximately 7:30.

Admissions information for Saturday is as follows: Adult General Admission $20, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $15. Kids ages 6 to 12 years $6, Children ages 5 and under and Senior Citizens aged 75 years and older are free in the grandstands. Those permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. ALL pit passes regardless of age or status are $40.

Weekly racing divisions at CMS includes POWRi sanctioning for all divisions, including weekly events for B-Mods, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. ALL weekly division drivers must be registered at the track and with the POWRi sanctioning group.

CMS “track registration” for the year is $60. POWRi membership registration for the 2023 season is mandatory in all weekly racing divisions at CMS. Drivers are encouraged to access the CMS website prior to racing for the first time this year and printing out the registration form at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, and clicking on the link titled Rules/Forms, then scrolling down to “Track Registration.”

Drivers also need to complete their POWRi sanctioning prior to racing. This information is easily accessible on the POWRi website at www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909. The link to the paper POWRi Membership Form is: www.powri.com/rules. All POWRi sanctioning and fees are separate from that of CMS. Please utilize the POWRi links as mentioned here to take care of your POWRi fees. Benefits include year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance.