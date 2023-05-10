BATAVIA, Ohio (May 9, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take on two tracks new to the tour this weekend. The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will first visit Farmer City Raceway on Friday before tackling Fairbury Speedway on Saturday.

On May 10-13, the Land of Lincoln will host the 2nd Annual Illinois Speedweek, a four-race swing beginning with Spoon River Speedway on May 10 before invading Lincoln Speedway on May 11. Each of those events, sanctioned by the FloRacing Night in America, features a $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model program.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage in Round No. 3 of the Illinois Speedweek with the tour’s first-ever stop at Farmer City Raceway. The Farmer City 74 presented by FloRacing will be a complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 74-lap, $25,000-to-win A-Main. The DIRTcar Modifieds ($2,000 to win) and Kids Modifieds will join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Farmer City Raceway.

Tyler Erb will return as the defending Farmer City 74 champion following a thriller in 2022. Erb pulled off a breathtaking pass off the final corner, nipping his fellow Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series regular Ricky Thornton Jr. by just inches at the finish line.

Farmer City Raceway is a 1/4-mile, high banked dirt oval located on the Fairgrounds in Farmer City, Illinois, just off I-74 at Exit 159. On Friday, May 12 all gates will open at 4:00PM CT. The on-track action is slated to begin at 6:00PM CT with Hot Laps. For more information, visit www.farmercityracing.com.

Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Spring Shootout presented by Titan Industries will cap off the four-race Illinois Speedweek. The $30,000 to win main event is preceded by a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The DIRTcar Modifieds are also on the docket, chasing a $3,000 top prize.

In 2022, Bobby Pierce held off a late-race charge from Brandon Sheppard to lead all 60 laps of the FALS Spring Shootout. Pierce took the checkers 0.367 of a second ahead of Sheppard to collect the $30,000. Both drivers are expected to return to “America’s Dirt Track” this weekend.

Fairbury Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked oval located at the Fairbury, Illinois fairgrounds. The Speedway is located three blocks south of U.S. 24 on 3rd Street. All gates at Fairbury Speedway will open at 12:00PM CT (noon) on Saturday, May 13. Hot Laps will begin at 6:00PM CT with racing to follow. For more information, please visit www.fairburyspeedway.com.

Hudson O’Neal has returned to the top spot in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings with Ricky Thornton Jr. trailing by 40-points. Brandon Overton is 45-points behind O’Neal in third, followed by Jonathan Davenport and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Farmer City Raceway – May 12th

$25,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,500, 18. $1,500, 19. $1,500, 20. $1,500, 21. $1,500, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $82,800

Fairbury Speedway – May 13th

$30,000, 2. $15,000, 3. $7,000, 4. $5,500, 5. $4,500, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,100, 13. $2,000, 14. $1,900, 15. $1,800, 16. $1,750, 17. $1,700, 18. $1,650, 19. $1,600, 20. $1,550, 21. $1,550, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = Total $100,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Farmer City Raceway – May 12th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Fairbury Speedway – May 13th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.