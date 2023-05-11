HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaJim DenHamer's photos from Lincoln Speedway's FloRacing Night in America - 5/11/23

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Lincoln Speedway’s FloRacing Night in America – 5/11/23

Dirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaIllinoisLincoln SpeedwayOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
Brandon Sheppard - Mike Marlar -- Jim DenHamer photo
Brandon Sheppard - Mike Marlar -- Jim DenHamer photo
- Advertisement -

Photos by Jim DenHamer

27 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Attica Raceway Park

Schlenk dominates for Attica late model win

By Brian Liskai ATTICA, Ohio – A few weeks ago Rusty Schlenk...
All Star Sprint Series News

Kyle Larson roars to Atomic All-Star win!

42 entries OHIO HEATING 410 SPRINTS Tezos A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Dairyland Showdown Opener; Busy Illinois Speedweek Ahead

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The Dennis Erb Racing team trekked to Mississippi Thunder...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Pockets Ponderosa LOLMDS John Bradshaw Memorial Cash

Carries CFNiA Point Lead into Illinois Speedweek WINFIELD, Tenn. (05/08/23) – Mike...
Lucas Oil Speedway

Chase Johnson Claims Checkers at Lucas Oil Speedway with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (5/6/23) Chase Johnson would find the seat of Riley...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Denney earns Midget win as Johnson, Covington take Sprint features at Lucas Oil Speedway’s Open Wheel Showdown

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 6, 2023) - Jacob Denney led all 25...
Sprint Car & Midget News

USAC Sprints Take on Texarkana’s Wingless Short Track Nationals Sept. 8-9

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Texarkana, Arkansas (May 9, 2023)………The USAC...
Illinois

Tyler Nicely claims Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Modified win!

5/11/23 38 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25N-Tyler Nicely;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Hudson O’Neal grabs Lincoln Speedway FloRacing Night in America win!

5/11/23 48 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 1-Hudson O'Neal; 2. B5-Brandon...
Illinois

Tyler Nicely claims Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Modified win!

5/11/23 38 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25N-Tyler Nicely; 2. 18L-Michael Long;...
Dirt Late Model News

FALS Spring Shootout Kicks Off Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 11, 2023) - The FALS Spring Shootout presented by Titan Industries...
Illinois

Holly Shelton Returns to Midget Racing with Xtreme Outlaws June 1 at Tri-City Speedway

CONCORD, NC (May 11, 2023) – For the first time in nearly five years,...
Dirt Late Model News

Kyle Bronson Positioned for World of Outlaws Title Fight

KILLER INSTINCT: Kyle Bronson Positioned For World of Outlaws Title Fight The Brandon, FL driver...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©