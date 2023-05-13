Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Rolls into Marshalltown and Davenport

- Advertisement -

$23,023-To-Win Super Late Models this Tuesday and Wednesday, May 16-17



AUSTIN, Texas (May 13, 2023) — The 2023 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America 2023 campaign continues this Tuesday (May 16) and Wednesday (May 17) at Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway and Davenport (Iowa) Speedway as both tracks host a $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-Win Super Late Model event.

With four of this year’s 13 events now in the history books Mike Marlar leads the way atop the series’ standings in pursuit of the $75,000 title that comes with perfect attendance on the tour. Hudson O’Neal is six points out of the lead in second with inaugural series champion Jonathan Davenport nine markers back in third.

Defending series titlist, Brandon Sheppard is 15 points removed from the spot in fourth with Tim McCreadie residing 18 points out of the lead. Bobby Pierce, Tanner English, Devin Moran, Ricky Thornton Jr., Dennis Erb Jr., Tyler Erb, Brandon Overton, Spencer Hughes, Kyle Larson, and Ashton Winger rounding out the Top 15 in the standings.

Through the first four Castrol® FloRacing Night in America events there have been four different winners with Mike Marlar, Ricky Thornton Jr., Dennis Erb Jr., and Hudson O’Neal visiting Victory Lane. Thus far into the season 104 different competitors have entered at least one event.

The Super Late Model tire rule for both events will be as follows:

Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway – May 16, 2023

Davenport (Iowa) Speedway – May 17, 2023

Front Tires: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30

Right Rear: NLMT3, LM30, NLMT4, LM40

*No 29.0 / 92.0 tires allowed on Left Rear or Front Tires at any series event

Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .

On Tuesday, May 16 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models will be joined at Marshalltown Speedway by IMCA Stock Cars ($750-to-win) and IMCA Modifieds ($1,000-to-win).

Reserved grandstand seating is $40 and general admission seating is $35. Pit admission is $45.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. CT with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Then on Wednesday, May 17 the tour rolls into the Kay family promoted Davenport (Iowa) Speedway for the first time. Joining the night’s action will be IMCA Modifieds

General admission (ages 13-and-up) is $35 with children (ages 5-12): $10, and kids (ages 4-and-under) free. Pit admission (ages 13-and-up) is $45 with children (ages 12-and-under): $20.

Pit gate opens at 1 p.m. CT with the grandstand gate opening at 5 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 6 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $68,573

Entry Fee: $100

Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .

Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Standings

(Standings After May 11, 2023)

1)Mike Marlar – 288

2)Hudson O’Neal – 282

3)Jonathan Davenport – 279

4)Brandon Sheppard – 273

5)Tim McCreadie – 270

6)Bobby Pierce – 258

7)Tanner English – 228

8)Devin Moran – 228

9)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 209

10)Dennis Erb Jr. – 165

11)Tyler Erb – 161

12)Brandon Overton – 155

13)Spencer Hughes – 131

14)Kyle Larson – 126

15)Ashton Winger – 111

16)Daulton Wilson – 107

17)Garrett Alberson – 104

18)Gordy Gundaker – 102

19)Shannon Babb – 99

20)Ross Robinson – 98