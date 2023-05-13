Hunter Schuerenberg takes All Star Circuit of Champions win at Jacksonville Speedway

Schuerenberg, who now owns All Star victories in five different states including Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, commenced his winning march from the front row, forced to fend off a series of early race haymakers from Lane Racing’s Chris Windom. Despite all attempts, Windom was left with no choice but settle for second; a great statistical pad as it was his first podium of the season.
Although it was Schuerenberg’s race to lose, the action behind the ace of the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55 was hot and heavy, as former Series champion and Texas hotshoe, Aaron Reutzel, and two-time and defending Series champion, Tyler Courtney, each did their best to solidify hard charger honors. Reutzel would ultimately climb six spots to find third at the finish with Tyler Courtney advancing 11 to finish fourth. JJ Hickle, in control of the Ohio-based Seeling Motorsports No. 97, rounded out the top five.
“This win is really big for us. I can’t say I’ve been too happy with myself so far this year. I think the guys are starting to give me a race that I really like to drive,” Hunter Schuerenberg expressed. “I came into the weekend with the goal to really slow my pace down and make better decisions. Looks like that mentality is starting to pay off. This win goes out to our car owner, Tony. I know he’s had a rough few days and we’re all thinking about him.”
ON DECK:
The traveling All Stars will now turn their compasses north and proceed into the Badger State, setting aim on a one-night stop at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 13. Joining the best of the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, the Wisconsin takeover will be the first of three in 2023, returning Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, for stops at Dodge County Fairgrounds and Plymouth Dirt Track, respectively.
For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered.
