Hunter Schuerenberg takes All Star Circuit of Champions win at Jacksonville Speedway

Schuerenberg, who now owns All Star victories in five different states including Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York, commenced his winning march from the front row, forced to fend off a series of early race haymakers from Lane Racing’s Chris Windom. Despite all attempts, Windom was left with no choice but settle for second; a great statistical pad as it was his first podium of the season.

Although it was Schuerenberg’s race to lose, the action behind the ace of the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55 was hot and heavy, as former Series champion and Texas hotshoe, Aaron Reutzel, and two-time and defending Series champion, Tyler Courtney, each did their best to solidify hard charger honors. Reutzel would ultimately climb six spots to find third at the finish with Tyler Courtney advancing 11 to finish fourth. JJ Hickle, in control of the Ohio-based Seeling Motorsports No. 97, rounded out the top five.

“This win is really big for us. I can’t say I’ve been too happy with myself so far this year. I think the guys are starting to give me a race that I really like to drive,” Hunter Schuerenberg expressed. “I came into the weekend with the goal to really slow my pace down and make better decisions. Looks like that mentality is starting to pay off. This win goes out to our car owner, Tony. I know he’s had a rough few days and we’re all thinking about him.”

ON DECK:

The traveling All Stars will now turn their compasses north and proceed into the Badger State, setting aim on a one-night stop at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, on Saturday, May 13. Joining the best of the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, the Wisconsin takeover will be the first of three in 2023, returning Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, for stops at Dodge County Fairgrounds and Plymouth Dirt Track, respectively.

The traveling All Stars will be broadcast live on FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars.

Contingency Awards/Results: Jacksonville Speedway | May 12, 2023:

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 38

Macri Concrete Hot Laps: Ryan Timms | 10.313

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Parker Price-Miller | 10.228

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Paul Nienhiser

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Scotty Thiel

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Chris Windom

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Conner Morrell

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Chris Windom

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Ryan Timms

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Tyler Lee

Tezos A-Main Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Tyler Courtney (+11)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Chris Martin

38 entries

410 WING SPRINTS