Macon Speedway POWRi Midget Saturday Show Canceled

Macon Speedway POWRi Midget Saturday Show Canceled

IllinoisMacon SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Macon Speedway
(Macon, IL) POWRi and Macon Speedway officials have made the decision to cancel the Saturday, May 13, 2023 visit to the track due to high probability of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Officials are going to discuss the possibility of an additional show later this season.

Five divisions were scheduled to run including the POWRi National Midget League, the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Non-Wing Micros by Bailey Chassis, the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, 51 Bistro Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets. The three latter divisions will be in action next Saturday with the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds.

Weather forecasts in the area are calling for an 80% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. With teams traveling from far distances, the decision was made early in hopes of saving teams travel, money, and time only to get rained on once they arrive. The decision wasn’t an easy one by any means.

The POWRi National Midget League returns to Macon Speedway for Midget week on Saturday, June 24.  Next up, the POWRi National Midget League will see the annual Illinois SPEEDWeek action kick off at Charleston Speedway on June 22nd followed by Jacksonville Speedway (6/23), Macon Speedway (6/24), and wrapping up at Lincoln Speedway (6/25).

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.

For Macon Speedway, next Saturday, May 20 will be 95Q Armed Forces Night at the track, featuring free grandstand admission for members of the armed forces. CEFCU Kids Club will be held from 5:30-7:00 in the pavilion plus the makeup features for Modifieds and Pro Late Models, giving them two features on the night. Spectator Drags will be held at intermission of the five-division show.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

