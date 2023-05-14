Leighton, Schultz, Lyle, Burns, and Moss Headline Central Missouri Speedway with Victories!

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

May 13, 2023

By Sam Stoecklin

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Seeburg Muffler Night greeted drivers and fans at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday night for the Fourth Annual SLMR Late Model Rumble plus weekly racing in all divisions.

There were 90 race teams on hand, including 23 SLMR Late Models, 23 POWRi B-mods, 19 POWRi Super Stocks, 15 POWRi Midwest Mods, and 10 POWRi Pure Stocks. Drivers competed in 13 preliminary heat races and five main events throughout the night. There were 199 total laps that were ran during the night’s events.

SLMR Late Models – 23 Entries

Qualifying – 1. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:13.202[1]; 2. 1-Jake Neal, 00:13.266[5]; 3. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:13.268[21]; 4. 35D-Dylan Sillman, 00:13.287[4]; 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 00:13.311[14]; 6. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:13.312[6]; 7. 15C-Curt Schroeder, 00:13.325[3]; 8. 99-Jesse Sobbing, 00:13.396[23]; 9. 85-Josh Leonard, 00:13.469[9]; 10. 43-Derrick Stewart, 00:13.474[10]; 11. 52-Brian Kosiski, 00:13.578[13]; 12. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:13.640[16]; 13. 1J-Jay Burdic, 00:13.667[15]; 14. 26JR-Corey Zeitner, 00:13.684[17]; 15. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, 00:13.815[2]; 16. 55D-Shayne Bailey, 00:14.051[19]; 17. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:14.149[7]; 18. L88-Larry Clawson, 00:14.202[12]; 19. 33-Paul Glendenning, 00:14.209[22]; 20. 68-Dean Wille, 00:14.333[11]; 21. 65-Jon Binning, 00:14.635[18]; 22. 22D-Steve McDowell, 00:15.124[8]; 23. 078-Dustin Dixon, 00:15.137[20]

Ideal Ready-Mix Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 55D-Shayne Bailey[1]; 2. 24-Bill Leighton[6]; 3. 1J-Jay Burdic[2]; 4. 43-Derrick Stewart[3]; 5. 15C-Curt Schroeder[4]; 6. 35D-Dylan Sillman[5]; 7. 33-Paul Glendenning[7]; 8. 22D-Steve McDowell[8]

Ideal Ready-Mix Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[2]; 2. 99-Jesse Sobbing[4]; 3. 22-Charlie McKenna[1]; 4. 1-Jake Neal[6]; 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski[5]; 6. 52-Brian Kosiski[3]; 7. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 8. 078-Dustin Dixon[8]

Ideal Ready-Mix Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 04-Tad Pospisil[6]; 2. 85-Josh Leonard[4]; 3. 62-Justin Zeitner[5]; 4. 1X-Aaron Marrant[3]; 5. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[2]; 6. 65-Jon Binning[7]; 7. L88-Larry Clawson[1]

For the 25-lap SLMR Late Model Rumble, Josh Leonard of Gibbon, Nebraska, earned the pole position, and paced the early stages of the race. Fellow Nebraska racer, Bill Leighton, then pointed his car to the front of the field before a caution fell over the field by lap six. Leighton then set a blistering pace for the remainder of his peers to try and compete with as he mastered the straights and corners, leaving Jake Neal and Justin Zeitner to battle for position behind him. Leighton continued leading through the event’s second and final caution at lap 17 as Neal’s car stalled on the high side dirt berm in turns three and four, ending his top three run. Leighton led the field back to green as four-time SLMR 2023 winner Jesse Sobbing advanced from sixth on the grid to second position pressuring the leader. Through heavy lapped traffic, Leighton held off heavy pressure from Sobbing while Tad Pospisil and Zeitner fought for the third spot. At the wire, Leighton held off one final charge from Sobbing to claim the victory and end Sobbing’s win streak. Sobbing was second, Pospisil third, Zeitner fourth, while Andrew Kosiski moved from eighth to fifth at the conclusion of the race.

A Feature – 25 Laps – 12:43.969: 1. 24-Bill Leighton[2]; 2. 99-Jesse Sobbing[6]; 3. 04-Tad Pospisil[5]; 4. 62-Justin Zeitner[3]; 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski[8]; 6. 85-Josh Leonard[1]; 7. 15C-Curt Schroeder[10]; 8. 22-Charlie McKenna[14]; 9. 26JR-Corey Zeitner[7]; 10. 1X-Aaron Marrant[12]; 11. 55D-Shayne Bailey[9]; 12. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[16]; 13. 1-Jake Neal[4]; 14. 52-Brian Kosiski[15]; 15. 33-Paul Glendenning[19]; 16. 68-Dean Wille[20]; 17. 1J-Jay Burdic[13]; 18. 43-Derrick Stewart[11]; 19. 65-Jon Binning[17]; 20. 078-Dustin Dixon[22]; 21. 22D-Steve McDowell[21]; 22. L88-Larry Clawson[18]

POWRi B-Mod – 23 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 05-Jeremy Lile[4]; 2. 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 3. 12C-Stephen Clancy[6]; 4. 94-Jacob Ebert[8]; 5. 29W-Bronson Wicker[7]; 6. 53-Charles Laizure[3]; 7. 30-Dakota Jennings[2]; 8. (DNF) 28-Preston Dawson[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 33C-Cole Moore[2]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[5]; 3. 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]; 4. 2-Brayden Bohn[8]; 5. 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[4]; 6. 7J-Jake Richards[3]; 7. 49-Patrick Royalty[6]; 8. 38D-Darrion McLaughlin[1]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]; 2. 51M-Mike Ryun[4]; 3. 15J-Jake Fetterman[3]; 4. 6T-Michael Taylor III[2]; 5. 30M-Rex Harris[7]; 6. 29-Tyler Cochran[5]; 7. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[6]

Jeremy Lile and Cole Moore led the B-Mod contingent to the green flag for their 20-lap main event with Lile and Moore pacing the early laps. Several caution periods plagued the event as Lile continued to pace the field over Moore and Terry Schultz. Lile led through lap five as Schultz pulled up to second bringing Cody Brill with him to third. The lead trio had some spectacular laps fishing for the lead until Schultze eventually captured the top spot by lap nine. The second half of the race had its difficulties despite some close competition. Brill’s car slipped over the berm in turns one and two, ending his strong bid while Schultze led Lile, Sturgis Streeter and Sever Clancy. Streeter eventually found his way to second, working the low side while Shultz ran high. Meanwhile, Jacob Ebert challenged Lile for third. A late-race caution led to an unfortunate chain-reaction incident, moving several cars backwards in the realignment based on official calls. In the end, it was Schultz who prevailed to claim his 80th career CMS victory. Streeter settled for the runner-up position with Ebert advancing from ninth on the grid to third. Clancy held on for fourth with Michael Taylor advancing from twelfth to claim a spot in the top five.

A Feature 1 20 Laps | 00:32:58.836

1. 90-Terry Schultz[3]; 2. 61-Sturgis Streeter[5]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[9]; 4. 12C-Stephen Clancy[8]; 5. 6T-Michael Taylor III[12]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 7. 49-Patrick Royalty[20]; 8. 29W-Bronson Wicker[13]; 9. 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]; 10. 30-Dakota Jennings[19]; 11. 2-Brayden Bohn[10]; 12. 53-Charles Laizure[16]; 13. 28-Preston Dawson[23]; 14. 15J-Jake Fetterman[11]; 15. (DNF) 51M-Mike Ryun[6]; 16. (DNF) 96-Cody Brill[4]; 17. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[18]; 18. (DNF) 33C-Cole Moore[2]; 19. (DNF) 7J-Jake Richards[17]; 20. (DNF) 38D-Darrion McLaughlin[21]; 21. (DNF) 99-Jess Fitzpatrick[15]; 22. (DNF) 30M-Rex Harris[14]; 23. (DNS) R33-Austen Raybourn

POWRi Super Stocks – 19 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 164-Michael Muskrat[1]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[4]; 3. G1-Nick Gibson[6]; 4. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[7]; 5. 30K-Cameron Kelly[5]; 6. (DNS) 59-Alex Crawford; 7. (DQ) 25-Jay Prevete[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 10-Chad Lyle[1]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[5]; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing[6]; 4. 77-Daniel McKenzie[2]; 5. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[4]; 6. (DNS) 27-John Brooks

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 68-Jason Thompson[5]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[1]; 3. 03B-Chris Brockway[2]; 4. 00-Cory Flamm[4]; 5. 07D-Mike Daughtery[6]; 6. (DNF) 3J-Jerett Evans[3]

Returning driver Jason Thompson and Larry Ferris sat on the front row for the POWRi Super Stock main event with Ferris setting the early pace through lap four when Chad Lyle began pressuring for the lead. Lyle’s relentless pressure paid off by lap five as he moved to the front of the field. Soon after, the race’s first of two cautions waived on lap seven. Lyle led Ferris, Nick Gibson, Aaron Poe, and Nathan Vaughn at the restart. Some of the best racing of the night took place behind Lyle as the drivers raced hard and clean for the runner-up spot. The final caution flew at the halfway point with Lyle comfortably out front. On the restart, he and Ferris pulled away slightly leaving Gibson, Vaughn, and Poe to battle for third position. Vaughn moved to third by lap 11 while Lyle continued his torrid pace up front, eventually capturing his 70th career CMS victory. Ferris finished a strong second with Vaughn third, Gibson fourth, and Poe fifth.

A Feature – 20 Laps – 10:46.427: 1. 10-Chad Lyle[4]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[2]; 3. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[8]; 4. G1-Nick Gibson[6]; 5. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 6. 164-Michael Muskrat[3]; 7. 04-Blaine Ewing[7]; 8. 77-Daniel McKenzie[11]; 9. 00-Cory Flamm[12]; 10. 27-John Brooks[18]; 11. 59-Alex Crawford[17]; 12. 22N-Landon Nakoneczny[15]; 13. 07D-Mike Daughtery[13]; 14. (DNF) 68-Jason Thompson[1]; 15. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[10]; 16. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[14]; 17. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[9]; 18. (DNS) 3J-Jerett Evans

POWRi Midwest Mods – 15 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 75L-Shaunie Lanning[1]; 2. 82-David Wood[7]; 3. 26-Devin Wetzel[4]; 4. 41-Ashlyn Piburn[3]; 5. 99-Mark Spillman[2]; 6. (DNF) 10W-Jason Ensley[6]; 7. (DNF) 7-Jeremy Allen[5]; 8. (DNF) 23-Dakota Dillon[8]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[4]; 2. 48-Alex Dunwoodie[1]; 3. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[3]; 4. 31D-Toby Duncan[5]; 5. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[6]; 6. (DNF) 15-Cole Ryun[7]; 7. (DNF) 17J-Dustin Dennison[2]

Shawn Burns and David Wood earned the top two starting positions for the 15-lap POWRi Midwest Mods main event. Burns was the early leader over Wood and Shaunie Lanning. After an early caution, Burns continued his lead over Lanning and Wood as the top three ran very close through lap eight with Devin Wetzel making his way into the mix by this stage of the race. Lanning later pressured Burns for the lead and made her way to the front of the field by lap 13, but Burns fought back at the line to lead the white-flag lap. The two leaders made hard contact in turn one and officials declared Burns would remain the leader. Shortly after, Lanning’s damaged car got up on two wheels and veered sharply facing the opposite direction on the speedway. The emergency response team was called to her car where she was checked out, eventually making her way out of the car under her own power. Before racing resumed, several cars experienced trouble, including Woods after a strong run inside the top three. Burns went on to take the victory over fourteenth-starting Dustin Dennison in second, eleventh-starting Cold Ryun in third, Ashlyn Piburn fourth, and Wood rebounding to fifth.

A Feature – 15 Laps – 17:17.798: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[1]; 2. 17J-Dustin Dennison[14]; 3. 15-Cole Ryun[11]; 4. 41-Ashlyn Piburn[8]; 5. 82-David Wood[2]; 6. 26-Devin Wetzel[5]; 7. 99-Mark Spillman[9]; 8. (DNF) 75L-Shaunie Lanning[3]; 9. (DNF) 10W-Jason Ensley[12]; 10. (DNF) 31D-Toby Duncan[7]; 11. (DNF) 48-Alex Dunwoodie[4]; 12. (DNS) 32M-Marcus Feuerstein; 13. (DNS) 9-Brian Meyer; 14. (DNS) 7-Jeremy Allen; 15. (DNS) 23-Dakota Dillon

POWRi Pure Stocks – 10 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 38R-Rocky McLaughlin[2]; 2. 14-Ricky Tanner[4]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[1]; 5. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 216-Payton McDowell[5]; 2. 79-Austin Story[3]; 3. 90-Terry Moss[1]; 4. 403-Darrin Christy[2]; 5. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[4]

Payton McDowell and Rocky McLaughlin occupied row one for the start of the 15-lap Pure Stock main event. McDowell led the event in the opening stages until a caution flew at lap four. Despite heavy damage on the left front, McDowell continued to pace the field until David Doelz reeled in the leader by the lap 10 marker. From here out, the race dynamics changed drastically as Doelz looked comfortable out front until his car began to spin in turn two. Sixth-starter Terry Moss contacted the Doelz car, but officials deemed Doelz car was going to spin, and Moss retained his spot and when the race resumed was the new leader. McLaughlin’s tough luck continued as he spun late in the event, which set up a green, white, and checkered-flag finish. Moss held on for the victory edging ninth-starting Spencer Reiff in second, followed by Ricky Tanner, Mallory Stiffler, and Darrin Christy, in his 40th season of racing.

A Feature – 15 Laps – 12:47.454: 1. 90-Terry Moss[6]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 3. 14-Ricky Tanner[3]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[7]; 5. 403-Darrin Christy[8]; 6. 4D-David Doelz[5]; 7. 216-Payton McDowell[1]; 8. (DNF) 38R-Rocky McLaughlin[2]; 9. (DNF) 79-Austin Story[4]; 10. (DNS) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt

Action continues next Saturday, May 20, for weekly championship racing in all four POWRi-sanctioned classes, including B-Mods, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. For complete details visit the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

