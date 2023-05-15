Double X Speedway Results – 5/14/23

- Advertisement -

Double X Speedway

California, MO

May 14, 2023

By: Dean Reichel

With clouds all around and many tracks rained out in the Midwest this weekend, “Sunday Night Thunder” rolled into week #2 at Double X Speedway for 2023. The racers, crews and track workers rolled through the program and had the final checkered fall at 9:15 PM. Speaking of rolling, Jack Wagner rolled to his first victory of 2023 at Double X in the Winged Sprint Car division. Rocketing into the lead at the drop of the green in the JHR #77, Wagner was not to be challenged as he completed the green to checker 25 lap main event in 6 minutes and 19 seconds. After having mechanical issues in warm ups, Wagner took the victory in heat race number two which earned him the outside front row starting position. He led lap one over fellow front row starter and defending track champion Taylor Walton and was not headed as he streaked to the win. Walton would run a strong race to take second with Steven Russell finishing third after bouncing up and down in the top five. Tyler Blank having run as high as third before being overtaken by Russell was fourth and Ben Brown finished a solid fifth.

The B Mods made their first visit to Double X for 2023. Adam Hall withstood some caution flags and early challenges by second place finisher Colson Kirk to take the win. Hall has had some strong runs at Double X in previous seasons and looks to be a force to be reckoned with in 2023 also. Urbana, MO driver Colson Kirk would finish second after challenging the victor early in the race. Chris Spalding drove a steady race and was patient making a last lap pass to pick up a podium finish in third, Tyler Potter ran a strong third for the majority of the event before slipping to fourth at the checker and Bronson Wicker would finish a solid fifth in the event. Kirk and Hall took the heat race victories.

Fleet veteran Super Stock driver Harlan Dowell claimed a green to checker victory in the feature event, holding off Jody Romig for the win. Romig drove a solid race to take the second position with long time racers Dale Berry and Steve Beach finishing third and fourth respectively after a race long battle and Adam Halley completed the top five with a solid run. Dowel also won the lone heat race in the division.

The next edition of Sunday Night Thunder at Double X Speedway, on May 21, will again feature the Winged Sprint Cars, Super Stocks and B Modifieds on the evening’s card. Gates open at 5 PM with racing commencing at 7:30 PM. Be sure to also mark the first tribute race of the season for May 28. This is the annual “Tribute to Jesse” Hockett Memorial Race. On tap that evening will be Winged Sprint Cars, POWRi Super Stocks, POWRi Pure Stocks and POWRi Non WIng Sprint Cars. Make plans to join us for this annual event. The schedule and track information can be found at www.doublexspeedway.com or by following our Facebook Page “Double X Speedway Fan Page”.

Double X Speedway Results

Sunday May 14, 2021

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature– 1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell, Russellville; 4. 4-Tyler Blank, California; 5. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 6. 22s-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 8. 9C- Tony Crank, Sedalia; 9. 00-Broc Elliott, California

Heat 1- 1. Walton; 2. Blank; 3. Helt; 4. Elliott; 5. Crank

Heat 2- 1. J. Wagner; Russell; 3, Brown; 4. S. Wagner

POWRi Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 29-Harlan Dowell, Tipton; 2. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 3. 05- Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 4. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 5. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 6. 83-Dusty See, Eldon

Heat- 1. Dowel; 2. Romig; 3. Berry; 4. Beach; 5. Halley; 6. See

B Modifieds

Feature- 1. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 2. 55-Colson Kirk, Urbana; 3. 36-Chris Spalding, Montgomery City; 4. 94-Tyler Potter, Fulton; 5. 29-Bronson Wicker, Sedalia; 6. 99T-Dalton Teel, Fulton; 7. 5-Don Williams, Osage Beach; 8. 23- Jason Brotherton, Versailles; 9. 87D-Jeff Duncan, Holden; 10. 14C-Cliff Champney, Holts Summit; 11. 21- Jacob Potter, Fulton; 12. 33- Tyler Imhoff, Booneville; 13. 12-Parker Smith, Mexico; 14. 16-Bobby Penney,Trimble.

Heat 1- 1. Kirk; 2. T.Potter; 3. Teel; 4. Williams; 5. Duncan; 6. J. Potter; 7. Imhoff

Heat 2- 1. Hall; 2. Wicker; 3. Smith; 4. Penney; 5. Champney; 6. Brotherton; 7. Spalding