Fairbury’s Spring Shootout Goes to Pierce

By Rocky Ragusa – Fairbury, Ill. (5/13/23) At the conclusion of time trials for Saturday’s racing program at the Fairbury Speedway, an isolated rain shower fell on the track. Roger Stryker and his track prep crew went to work and made the speedway race ready. Bobby Pierce took a hard fought win in the Late Model feature, while Mike McKinnney closed out the night with the win in the Modified race.

As part of Illinois Speedweek, the Lucas Oil Late Model series made their first ever appearance at the ¼ dirt oval for the Spring Shootout, paying $30,000 to the race winner. Driving the Rocket Chassis House Car, Hudson O’Neal led group A qualifiers with a lap of 12.794. The “Newport Nightmare”, Jimmy Owens’ time of 12.870 paced group B.

Four eight lap heat races had O’Neal, last year’s Dirt Track World Champion winner Garrett Smith, Fairbury’s opening night winner Shannon Babb, and a former Modified winner at Fairbury, Mississippi’s Spencer Hughes taking the wins.

2014 Prairie Dirt Classic winner and two time Lucas Oil champ, Tim McCreadie and second generation driver, Gordy Gundaker moved into the 60 lap main event by winning their respective semi feature.

28 drivers lined up for the Titan Industries sponsored race. Outside front row starter, Babb got the jump on O’Neal and led the field as fifth starting Dennis Erb Jr. quickly moved into second. As the two Illinois wheelmen dueled for the lead, Babb got crossed up on the frontstretch, giving Erb Jr. the lead on lap five. Five time World 100 winner, Jonathan Davenport brought out the first caution on lap 10 with damage to his car. On the restart, Erb Jr. opened a straight away lead as Babb and O’Neal raced side by side for second, with Pierce and Smith following. Pierce took over fourth on lap 15 and quickly joined in for the battle for second. Boom Briggs brought out the second caution on lap 25 as he tagged the frontstretch wall, nearly collecting Babb. When the green flag waved, Pierce, running the top side of the track,pulled away from Hughes and moved past Babb for third on lap 28. The third yellow fell on lap 35 for Garrett Alberson as he slowed on the backstretch. Erb Jr. led on the restart with O’Neal, Pierce, Hughes, and Babb. O’Neal broke away from Pierce and had a good run on Erb Jr. As they approached turn one on lap 36, O’Neal dove to the inside of Erb Jr. The two drivers made contact. Erb Jr. got sideways and Babb with nowhere to go, got into Erb Jr. Babb’s race was done and Erb Jr. was forced to the back of the field.The restart moved O’Neal to the front, with Pierce, Daulton Wilson, Hughes, and Brandon Overton the top five. As the first three drivers exited turn two on the start and went three wide. Pierce on the bottom moved into the lead. Pierce and O’Neal ran nose to tail before Erb Jr. stopped on the track with mechanical problems. Pierce led on the restart, as TarHeel state driver Wilson briefly challenged for the lead. Ricky Thornton Jr. racing in sixth, slammed the frontstretch wall for a yellow on lap 46. O’Neal challenged Pierce for the lead on the restart, but the caution light came on lap 48 as debris was on the track. Pierce led Wilson, O’Neal, Overton, and Brandon Sheppard on the restart. O’Neal took over second and quickly battled Pierce for the lead. Pierce changed his line to the topside of the track and halted O’Neal’s momentum. With two laps to go, O’Neal’s car climbed the wall in turn one,bringing out the caution. O’Neal, the Lucas Oil point leader, had significant damage to his car and was done for the night. Wilson in his first ever appearance at Fairbury, ran the bottom and raced Pierce for the lead. Pierce turned back a strong performance from Wilson and was able to secure his 13th career Lucas Oil victory.

“ I messed up yesterday (Farmer City) and my team didn’t give up, ” said Piece with 14 FALS Late Model wins. “ They said to get back in that car and drive it. I have to give a huge thanks to them. I went home and relaxed. They got the job done on the car.”

Wilson tied his best career Lucas Oil finish and took second, with Sheppard, Overton, and Owens completing the top five. The remainder of the top ten went to Hughes, Devin Moran, Gundaker, Tyler Bruening, and Max Blair.

Steven Brooks led group one with a time of 14.642 and Drake Troutman set the pace in group two with a time of 14.203 as 43 Modified drivers vied for a starting position in their 30 lap, $3000 to win race.

Brian Shaw, Mike McKinney, Troutman, and Mike Harrison were the heat race winners. Brooks and Caden McWhorter advanced to the feature in winning their semi features.

Shaw led McKinney, Harrison, Troutman, and Jared Thomas as the caution came out on lap one for Alan Stipp’s spinout. Shaw and McKinney, both on the bottom groove, pulled away from the competition on the restart. McKinney was able to squeeze past Shaw on lap 11 to inherit the lead. McKinney was able to go uncontested for the rest of the race and posted his second win of the season and 43rd career Fairbury Modified win.

“ It’s been a heck of a week”, McKinney said. “ This new Longhorn chassis has so much speed and I haven’t had so much confidence in awhile”.

Shaw settled for second. Ryan Thomas held off Michael Long for third and Trevor Neville came home in fifth. Allen Weisser, Zeke McKenzie, Thomas, Austin Friedman, and Brooks completed the top ten.

There will be no racing this Saturday as the track will feature “ Dancing on the Dirt” with country music singer and songwriter Lee Brice. Gates open at 6 and the concert starts at 7:30. Tickets will be available at the gate.