62.7 F
Saint Louis
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
HomeDirt Late Model NewsJensen Ford Races to $3,000 Victory at The Gap

Jensen Ford Races to $3,000 Victory at The Gap

Dirt Late Model NewsTennesseeVolunteer Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Jensen Ford
Jensen Ford
- Advertisement -

Eyes Return to 4/10-Mile Oval Tennessee this Saturday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (05/15/23) – Jensen Ford collected his third win of the 2023 season on Saturday night at Tennessee’s Volunteer Speedway.

Behind the wheel of Mack McCarter’s Jim Beeman Lumber / West End Package Store / McCarter Brothers Racing No. 51 Tennessee Homemade Wines / Parkway Liquor Store / MasterSbilt Race Car / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model banked the $3,000 win at the high-banked, 4/10-mile oval.

“We had to really work for the win Saturday night. It was a tough battle against some great drivers, but we came out on top,” Ford said. “Our Jim Beeman Lumber Mastersbilt was on an absolute rail. I could run from top to bottom on the track. It was a dream to drive. Thanks so much to our team and everyone who makes this program possible.”

With last-minute obligations preventing his teammate Mack McCarter from racing, Jensen Ford took the reins of the McCarter Brothers Racing No. 51 for the weekly Super Late Model event at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.) on Saturday evening.

In a field of 22 Late Models, Ford topped time trials before picking up the win in his heat race. Rolling off from the third-position in the 25-lap main event, Jensen quickly moved into the runner-up spot before overtaking Rusty Ballenger on lap 16 en route to the $3,000 victory.

Ballenger, Vic Hill, Adam Ahl, and John Llewellyn completed the Top-5 finishers.

Full results from the event are available at www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

Ford is tentatively planning to return to Volunteer Speedway this Saturday for another Weekly Racing Series Event.

McCarter Brothers Racing would to like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include McCarter Lumber Company, Parkway Liquor Store, Tennessee Homemade Wines, West End Package Store, Jim Beeman Lumber, McCarter Farms, Hyperco Springs, Base Racing Fuel, Bilstein Shocks, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Simpson Race Products, Butlerbuilt Seats, Hoosier Tire by Pup, Wells Motorsports Photography, and MyRacePass Website & Marketing Services.

For more information on McCarter Brothers Racing, please visit www.McCarterRacing.com .

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 5/13/23

6 entries A CLASS WINGED MICROS A Feature 1: 1. 64-Caleb Sutherland; 2....
Dirt Late Model News

38th Season of DIRTcar Summer Nationals Set For June 14 Start

38th Season of DIRTcar Summer Nationals Set For June 14 Start PEORIA,...
Iowa

POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Continues with a Two-State Swing

Belleville, IL. (5/7/23) Marking an early season push of open-wheel enthusiasm,...
Indiana

Carson Garrett & Kayla Roell take Tri-State Speedway wins!

5/13/2323 entries MSCS A Feature 1: 1. 15-Carson Garrett; 2. 17-Kendall Ruble; 3....
Dirt Late Model News

Josh Putnam Masters The Mag for $10,000 Triumph

Hunt The Front Super Series Doubleheader in Georgia Up Next Florence, Ala....
Benton Racepark

Dale Howard takes sprint car win at Benton Speedway!

5/13/2320 entries SPRINT CARS A Feature 1: 1. 47X-Dale Howard; 2. 47-Tyler Newcom;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Silver Bullet Speedway – 5/13/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer
Brownstown Bullring

Brownstown Bullring Results – 5/12/23

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM BROWNSTOWN BULLRING! 8 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Farmer City Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 5/15/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard takes Farmer City 74 win!

41 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS Farmer City 74 (74 Laps): 1. B5-Brandon Sheppard; 2. 11G-Gordy...
Dirt Late Model News

38th Season of DIRTcar Summer Nationals Set For June 14 Start

38th Season of DIRTcar Summer Nationals Set For June 14 Start PEORIA, IL (May 15,...
Dirt Late Model News

Josh Putnam Masters The Mag for $10,000 Triumph

Hunt The Front Super Series Doubleheader in Georgia Up Next Florence, Ala. (05/15/23) – After...
Dirt Late Model News

Fairbury’s Spring Shootout Goes to Pierce

By Rocky Ragusa - Fairbury, Ill. (5/13/23) At the conclusion of time trials for...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©