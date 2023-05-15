Okie Double Shot Weekend on Deck for COMP Cams Super Dirt Series

- Advertisement -

Arrowhead Speedway and Tri-State Speedway Take Center Stage on May 19-20

CONWAY, Ark. (05/15/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) rumbles into Oklahoma this Friday and Saturday for a doubleheader at Arrowhead Speedway Tri-State Speedway

On the heels of the richest victory of his career with a $12,000 Bad Boy 98 triumph at Batesville Motor Speedway, current Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Kyle Beard extended his advantage atop the latest series standings. He holds a 48 point separation over Billy Moyer Jr. and a 49-marker advantage on Hunter Rasdon. In fourth is Morgan Bagley, who is 52 points back, B.J. Robinson is 83 points out of the lead, and Timothy Culp, who sits 106 markers back in sixth. Brian Rickman, Jon Mitchell, Cade Dillard, Jon Kirby, Kylan Garner, Jarret Stuckey, Clayton Stuckey, Jamie Burford, and Chris Hawkins round out the Top 15 in the latest standings.

Kylan Garner leads the way in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year points over Jarret Stuckey, Jamie Burford, Chance Mann, Joe Sheddan, and Brandon Brzozowski.

Six different drivers have visited FloRacing Victory Lane with the tour this year including Logan Martin, Garrett Alberson, Cade Dillard, B.J. Robinson, and Kyle Beard. Only Beard has more than one victory with two triumphs on the season.

Next up for the CCSDS contingent is a May 19-20 Oklahoma doubleheader at Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) and Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.).

On Friday, May 19 the series makes its debut at the recently revamped Arrowhead Speedway (formerly known as West Siloam Speedway). The facilities grand re-opening night will be highlighted by the $5,000-to-win Fujita 50 for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series. Joining the night’s action will be the USRA Stock Cars, AmeriFlex USRA B-Mods, and USRA Tuners.

The season opening Fujita 50 headlined by the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will see an 8:00 p.m. start time. Pit gates will officially open at 4:00 p.m. CT while spectator gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Grandstand ticket prices are as follows: $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (62+) and Juniors (13-17), kids (6-12) get in for only $5 and kids under the age of 5 are free. Pit passes will be $40 for all ages 6 and up. Fans can forego the box office line by purchasing advanced tickets online at: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2832/tickets/1313544.

Action continues on Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway with another $5,000-to-win event. Also in action are the Medieval Chassis USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, and USRA Modifieds.

Pit gates open at 4:00 p.m. CT. Grandstands open at 6:00 p.m. Driver sign in ends at 6:30 p.m. sharp. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with racing to follow.

The tire rule for both events is as follows all four tires Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT2 with a right rear option of Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT3.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.ArrowheadSpeedway.com and www.Tri-StateSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Deatherage Opticians, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, SUBLMTD Apparel, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .