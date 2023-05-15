POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Continues with a Two-State Swing

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL. (5/7/23) Marking an early season push of open-wheel enthusiasm, the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series will venture on a two-state/two-day swing of edge-of-the-seat action on May 19-20.

Expanding into the “Hawkeye State” for the second time in series history, POWRi 410 BOSS will return to Lee County Speedway on Friday, May 19th; classes scheduled to compete at in Donnellson Iowa also include the Stock Cars, and SportMods.

Adding an adrenaline shot of “Lake Excitement” to the weekend, the series home facility of Lake Ozark Speedway will welcome the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series on Saturday, May 20th in the Spring Spectacular; POWRi-sanctioned classes to also compete will include Super Stock, Pure Stock, and Hornet divisions.

Saturday, May 19 | Lee County Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:15-6:15PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Full event details including prices can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/449130.

Saturday, May 20 | Lake Ozark Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 1:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat (Sprints Only) – 6:15 PM

Hot Laps (In Order of Events) – 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow.

Full event details including prices can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/449139.

POWRi Championship Point Funds for the 2023 season:

410 BOSS: http://www.powri.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=803351

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

For additional information on Lee County Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit https://www.leecountyspeedway.com or on major social media platforms | 1100 N. Main St., Donnellson, IA 52625 | (319) 371-6744.

For more information on Lake Ozark Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane Eldon, MO 65026 | 314-267-4944.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and Facebook at POWRi.