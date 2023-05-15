Tickets Now on Sale for DuQuoin Mile American Flat Track Race

- Advertisement -

May 15, 2023

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 15, 2023) – Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is pleased to announce that tickets are officially on sale for the series’ epic return to the DuQuoin Mile at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds on June 17 in DuQuoin, Illinois.

The event, promoted by Track Enterprises, is destined to be one of the genuine highlights of the season as the world’s greatest motorcycle dirt trackers will share the spotlight with the future stars of the sport with the 2023 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association, determining this year’s amateur national champions at the venue from June 14-20.

The “Magic Mile” has lived up to its moniker time and time again, playing witness to some of the most memorable races in the history of the Grand National Championship. That was certainly true the last time the heroes of the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle did battle in a Main Event at the famously fast venue. On that day in 2015, three of the best-ever Milers went bar-to-bar to the checkered flag, with “Mile Master” Bryan Smith getting the nod in a 0.000-second photo finish ahead of current champion Jared Mees with AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Kenny Coolbeth just 0.013 seconds back.

This year’s edition promises similar excitement and star power with the next generation of Progressive AFT heroes in attendance and taking notes.

“I can’t imagine a better way to spend Father’s Day weekend,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “The DuQuoin Mile is an amazing spectacle, and one that can be enjoyed in a family-friendly environment. This ranks as among the series’ most celebrated races with a history that stretches all the way back to 1955. It’s our pleasure to bring the eyes of the motorsports’ world back to the Magic Mile.”

General Admission tickets are just $30 (kids 12 and under free with a paid adult GA ticket) if purchased in advance, $40 on the day of the race. Reserved Grandstand tickets, which provide spacious seating accommodations on the top two sections of the covered grandstands, are $40 if purchased in advance, $45 on race day.

Pit Pass Upgrades are also available for purchase for $40 ($20 for kids 12 and under), which provide all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.

Visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/trackenterprises/events/duquoin-mile-70363 to reserve your seats today.

For those that can’t catch the live action from the circuit, FansChoice.tv is the live streaming home of Progressive AFT. Sign up now and catch every second of on-track action starting with Practice & Qualifying and ending with the Victory Podium at the end of the night at https://www.fanschoice.tv.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.