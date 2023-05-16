Hudson O’Neal Tops CFNiA at Lincoln Speedway for $23,023 Victory

- Advertisement -

Four-Race Swing in Iowa on Deck Starting Tuesday



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/16/23) – Hudson O’Neal picked up his sixth win of the year on Thursday night with a $23,023 Castrol FloRacing Night in America victory behind the wheel of his Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The triumph came at Lincoln Speedway during the second round of the Illinois Speedweek. He added a fifth-place finish at Farmer City Raceway and a sixth-place run at Spoon River Speedway with his only bad luck of the week coming at Fairbury Speedway, where contact with the wall, while running second resulted in a 16th-place finish.

“We were in contention pretty much all four nights against some great fields. We survived lap traffic late to win at Lincoln (Speedway) in what was a really fun race. I got over the cushion and into the wall at Fairbury (Speedway) on Saturday while trying to get to the lead, but we bounced back on Monday night with the rain-delayed event at Farmer City (Raceway) to finish fifth, which got us back to the point lead with Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt Series),” O’Neal said.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming week in Iowa. There’s some great tracks there and some great fans. Thanks to this Rocket1 Racing team for giving me a great car every night, and thanks to all our great marketing partners.”

Rocket 1 Racing and driver, Hudson O’Neal, invaded Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL) on Wednesday afternoon to kick off the second edition of the Illinois Speedweek.

With 48 Castrol FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models amassed at the unique 3/8-mile oval, O’Neal raced his way into the $23,023-to-win opener with a runner-up run in his heat race. Rolling off sixth, Hudson challenged for a podium spot early before ultimately settling with a sixth-place finish.

For the second round of the Illinois Speedweek on Thursday at Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway, Hudson topped his 24-car group in time trials before placing first in his heat race.

Fending off a hard-charging Brandon Sheppard late, O’Neal stole the lead from Tyler Erb on the 10th circuit and edged Sheppard by 0.879 seconds at the line to secure his sixth win of the season and second-career Castrol Flo Racing Night in America victory.

He earned a $23,023 payday ahead of Sheppard, Jonathan Davenport, Garrett Alberson, and Tim McCreadie.

As the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series debuted at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway on Friday evening for the Farmer City 74, O’Neal secured his spot into the $25,000-to-win A-Main with a flag-to-flag victory in his heat. A rain shower between consolation races postponed the 74-lap feature to Monday, May 15.

Battling the weather again on Saturday at Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, Ill.) for the FALS Spring Shootout, O’Neal recorded the fastest lap in a field of 43 cars before placing first in his heat race.

Earning the pole for the $30,000-to-win finale, Hudson slipped over the cushion late in the 60-lapper while contending for the win that brought an early end to his night. He was scored 16th in the final rundown.

Locked into the fourth-starting position for Monday’s rain-delayed Farmer City 74, Hudson rallied after flat right-rear tire on the ninth circuit with a fifth-place showing in the 74-lapper. He trailed Brandon Sheppard, Gordy Gundaker, Brian Shirley, and Ricky Thornton Jr. to the checkers.

O’Neal leads the latest LOLMDS standings and is second in the Castrol FloRacing Night in America points.

Full results from the events as well as the latest series standings are available at www.FloSeries.com and www.LucasDirt.com.

Action shifts west to Iowa this week for four races in five days. Action opens on Tuesday and Wednesday with $23,023-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America events at Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway and Davenport (Iowa) Speedway.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) events are set for Friday and Saturday at 300 Raceway ($12,000-to-win) and 34 Raceway ($15,000-to-win).

