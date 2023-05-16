Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Invades the Hawkeye State

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 16, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues its May Midwest swing this weekend with a pair of events in the Hawkeye State. Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 the elite drivers of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series return to 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa and 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

A complete program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is on the docket each night, which includes Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap A-Main.

300 Raceway, formerly known as Farley Speedway, is a 3/8-mile oval located just off US-20 at Exit 300 in Farley, Iowa. The Simon’s Trucking You Call We Haul 50 boasts a $12,000 top prize for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, and Stock Cars are also on the racing card.

The pit gate at 300 Raceway will open at 2:00PM CT, followed by general admission gates at 5:00PM CT. The on-track action will begin with Dirt Draft Hot Laps at 6:30PM CT. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day. For more information, please visit www.300raceway.com.

On Saturday, the action will shift to southeast Iowa’s 34 Raceway in West Burlington. A $15,000 top prize is on the line for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in the CRST, The Transportation Solution 50. Also in competition are Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, and Sport Compacts.

At 34 Raceway the pit gate will open at 2:00PM CT with general admission gates opening at 4:00PM CT. Hot Laps are set to kick off at 6:15PM CT. To purchase tickets in advance, please visit https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2697/tickets/1304748?rKey=1562. For more information about 34 Raceway, visit www.34raceway.com.

The Hawkeye State double header will continue the Sunoco Road to Wheatland – the first bonus round where the top fifteen drivers in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP will be determined. Those 15 drivers will receive a cash bonus based on their position in the championship standings. The current series point leader following the Show-Me 100 on May 27 will receive a $2,500 bonus from the total $16,000 being paid out.

Hudson O’Neal leads the current Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP standing – holding a 50-point advantage over Brandon Overton and Ricky Thornton Jr. who are tied for second. Jonathan Davenport and Tim McCreadie round out the top five in championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses

300 Raceway – May 19th

$12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

34 Raceway – May 20th

$15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

300 Raceway – May 19th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

34 Raceway – May 20th

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.