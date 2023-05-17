Kyle Larson takes Wayne County Speedway High Limit Series win!

- Advertisement -

It’s Larson’s first career win with the four-race-old High Limit Series, which cashed out a whopping $35,023 when including the $3,000 bounty for topping hometown favorite and race promoter Sheldon Haudenschild.

Justin Sanders of Aromas, Calif., finished 1.358 seconds behind Larson as Justin Peck of Monrovia, Ind., came from 12th to finish third. Brian Brown of Higginsville, Mo., earned hard-charger by starting 25th and finishing fourth.

Tyler Courtney, who entered Tuesday’s third-round of High Limit’s inaugural season tied with Larson atop the series standings, finished 22nd when he flipped out of the sixth position with eight laps to go. Haudenschild, who grew up 15 minutes down the road in Wooster, Ohio, started 10th and finished ninth.

54 entries

HIGH LIMIT SERIES