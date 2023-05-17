Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway set to shine spotlight on Missouri Division of Tourism

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 17, 2023) – This year’s Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism is scheduled for May 25-27 at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks, Lucas Oil Speedway.

The three-day mega event that pays $50,000 to win on Saturday, May 27th is a must-attend event for race fans and the Missouri Division of Tourism showcases all the great attractions and places for fans to visit in the state of Missouri while attending this event.

The Missouri Division of Tourism offices located in Jefferson showcase Missouri experiences by inviting families to explore the many destinations within the state. Some of the attractions for race fans to visit include Branson and the many live entertainment and musical shows; waterfront recreation at Lake of the Ozarks; Pomme de Terre State Park in Pittsburg; the Harry S. Truman State Park in Warsaw; Bass Pro Shops National Headquarters and the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield; the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City and the famous Gateway Arch in St. Louis. All are just a few of the great places to visit while attending the Show-Me 100.

To learn more about all the attractions in the state of Missouri visit www.VisitMo.com.

“Race fans know Lucas Oil Speedway is one of the country’s premier dirt tracks, with amenities to make race day fun for all members of the family,” said Stephen Foutes, director of the Missouri Division of Tourism. “We hope our participation in the Show-Me 100 inspires people to find more fun adventures across the state, which is full of hidden gems like Lucas Oil Speedway.”

“Were excited to have Missouri Division of Tourism as the presenting sponsor for this year’s Show-Me 100,” said Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports. “Having Missouri Division of Tourism solidifies this event as one of the must-attend crown jewel events of the year. Not only is Lucas Oil Speedway a great destination for fans to camp, fish and watch some great events, but the state of Missouri offers so many great places to visit while attending the Show-Me 100.”

The fan experience at the Show-Me 100 is magnified by the facility that hosts the Show-Me 100. Lucas Oil Speedway is considered to be one of the nicest motorsports facilities in the country and named the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” for good reason. The Speedway amenities include twenty-one (21) VIP luxury suites, HD Jumbo-Tron screen, stadium style seating, musco sports lighting, a Bose sound system, go-kart track for kids, The Diamond Bar, Track Treasures Gift Shop, huge vendor area and the best track food and concessions with a sit-down restaurant.

Racers and fans also enjoy other amenities including the paved pit area, car wash stalls and beautiful scenic views in the sparling wooded campsites with permanent shower facilities overlooking multiple lakes to fish from along with the quarter-mile drag boat lake named “Lake Lucas.” The facility also has an all-purpose built Off Road Track featuring Off Road Racing as well as a host of other regional events that gives fans the ultimate fan experience when visiting Lucas Oil Speedway.

The 31st Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified full programs Thursday, Friday and Saturday May 25-27.

Three-day reserved seat passes are on sale to the general public. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Chris Ferguson of Mt. Holly, N.C., is the defending champion of the Show-Me 100. Ferguson took over the lead on lap 88 of last year’s event and held off Ricky Thornton Jr. to claim the victory, with Tim McCreadie capturing third.

Daily admission ticket prices:

Thursday, May 25th

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

3-Day Reserved Seat Ticket – $115

Pit Pass – $40

3-Day Pit Pass – $120

Friday, May 26th

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

2-Day Reserved Seat Ticket – $85

Pit Pass – $40

2-Day Pit Pass – $85

Saturday, May 27th

Adults (16 and up) – $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $37

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $90

Pit Pass $45

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. and spectator gates at 5 on Thursday and Friday, with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05. On Saturday, pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4 with pre-race concert from 5-5:45 p.m., opening ceremonies at 6, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com