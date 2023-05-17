- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Kickoff Northeast Swing With Trip to Pennsylvania, New York

The Series will battle at Marion Center Raceway (May 19), Port Royal Speedway (May 20), Stateline Speedway (May 23)

MARION CENTER, PA – May 17, 2023 – For the first and only time in 2023, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction will travel to Pennsylvania and New York, kicking off a two-week trip through the Northeast.

The swing starts with a return to Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, PA, for the Connor Bobik Memorial on Friday, May 19. Drivers will battle in a 40-lap affair, paying $10,000-to-win.

Then, the Series heads east for a trip to Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, PA (Saturday, May 20), for another 40-lap battle – this time with $15,000 on the line.

A trip to New York finishes off the first half of the swing, as the Series visits Stateline Speedway in Busti, NY, for the first time since 2021 on Tuesday, May 23. The lone Empire State stop on the 2023 schedule will be another battle for $10,000.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here’s a look at what to keep an eye on at Marion Center, Port Royal, and Stateline:

Pennsylvania Experience: A trip to Marion Center Raceway this weekend may be the recipe two Series champions need to return to Victory Lane.

In the lone appearance at the Western Pennsylvania track, defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. scored the win, holding off 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton.

On this same swing in 2022, Erb and Clanton earned top-10 finishes at Marion Center and Port Royal. They join Tanner English as the only drivers with two top 10s in that stretch.

A win by any of the three drivers would be their first points-paying victory of the 2023 season.

Prairie State Power: The World of Outlaws drivers hailing from Illinois are bringing momentum to the Keystone State.

Series regulars won three of the four races contested in the Prairie State over the last week.

Erb won at Spoon River Raceway, Bobby Pierce at Fairbury Speedway and Brandon Sheppard rounded out the trip with a win at Farmer City Raceway.

All three hope that momentum leads to more success at Marion Center on Friday, a place both Sheppard and Pierce have yet to race at.

However, Sheppard has succeeded at Port Royal and Stateline, winning at both facilities.

Pierce had a top-10 finish at Port Royal in 2018 and scored a win in the Keystone State that season at Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Motor Speedway.

Madden’s Port: While Series points leader Chris Madden didn’t race at Port Royal last season, the Gray Court, SC, has succeeded at the “Speed Palace.”

When “Smokey” raced there with the Series in 2022, he dominated the weekend, sweeping both races.

In 11 races at tracks 1/2-mile or larger in 2021, Madden enjoyed two wins at Port Royal, six top fives, and eight top 10s.

He enters the weekend searching for his 34th career World of Outlaws win and hopes to extend his 18-point lead over Kyle Bronson at the top of the standings.

A Slice of Variety: Out of the next three tracks the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models visit, Madden is the only driver to have multiple wins at one venue.

While it’ll be the second appearance for the Series at Marion Center, six other drivers have won at Port Royal, including past Series champions Sheppard, Mike Marlar and Darrell Lanigan.

Jared Miley scored his first World of Outlaws win the last time the Series visited the “Speed Palace” in 2022.

There also yet to be a repeat winner at Stateline Speedway. Six drivers have scored World of Outlaws wins at the track, including Sheppard, Clanton, and Dave Hess – who won the most recent event in 2021.

The Keystone Contingent: Several Pennsylvania natives will be vying for a home state and home region win during the upcoming swing. Among them are Dave Hess, Jared Miley, Greg Satterlee, original dirty dozen members Chub Frank and Rick Eckert – the 2011 Series champion.

“Chubzilla” comes into the weekend with momentum after winning a ULMS Feature at Stateline. The Bear Lake, PA driver’s last Series win came in 2009 at Atomic Speedway.

Eckert most recently won with the Series in 2021, when he made the trek to Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, IN. Both of “Scrub’s” top-five finishes with the Series last season came on 1/2-mile tracks.

WHEN AND WHERE

Marion Center Raceway (1/4-mile) in Marion Center Raceway on May 19

Port Royal Speedway (1/2-mile) in Port Royal, PA on May 20

Stateline Speedway (1/3-mile) in Busti, NY on May 23

ONLINE

Marion Center Raceway: www.marioncenterraceway.com

Port Royal Speedway: www.portroyalspeedway.com

Stateline Speedway: www.newstatelinespeedway.com

TRACK RECORD

Marion Center Raceway:

14.282 by Max Blair on 5/20/22

Port Royal Speedway:

17.470 by Jeff Rine on 5/13/17

Stateline Speedway:

14.900 by Chub Frank

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models head to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH for the Battle at the Border May 25-27. The epic three-day event features three complete shows, culminating in a $25,000-to-win finale on Saturday, May 27. FOR TICKETS: CLICK HERE.

