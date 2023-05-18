HomeDirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaJim DenHamer's photos from Davenport Speedway's FloRacing Night in America - 5/17/23 Jim DenHamer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s FloRacing Night in America – 5/17/23 Dirt Late Model NewsCastrol FloRacing Night in AmericaIowaDavenport Speedway Published on May 18, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterEmailPrintCopy URL Brandon Sheppard - Chad Simpson - Max Blair -- Jim DenHamer photo - Advertisement - Photos by Jim DenHamer 36 photos - Advertisement - Tagsdavenport speedwayfloracing night in america Search Recent articles DuQuoin State Fairgrounds Tickets Now on Sale for DuQuoin Mile American Flat Track Race May 15, 2023 DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 15, 2023) – Progressive American... Illinois Tyler Nicely claims Lincoln Speedway DIRTcar Modified win! 5/11/23 38 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 25N-Tyler Nicely;... All Star Sprint Series News Hunter Schuerenberg takes All Star Circuit of Champions win at Jacksonville Speedway JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (May 12, 2023) - For the first time since... Illinois Macon Speedway Releases Special Ticket Deal For Herald & Review/Top Gun Events 3-Day Event Features Summer Nationals & USAC National Sprint Cars (Macon, IL)... Castrol FloRacing Night in America Hudson O’Neal Tops CFNiA at Lincoln Speedway for $23,023 Victory Four-Race Swing in Iowa on Deck Starting Tuesday SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/16/23) –... Dirt Late Model News Jensen Ford Races to $3,000 Victory at The Gap Eyes Return to 4/10-Mile Oval Tennessee this Saturday GATLINBURG, Tenn. (05/15/23) –... Missouri Springfield Raceway Results – 5/13/23 20 entries POWRI MW MODZS B CLASS BY HAYDEN MACHINERY A Feature 1... Bloomington Speedway Cole Falloway takes $9,999 DIRTcar Modified win at Bloomington Speedway! Bloomington, IN 5/12/2342 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 66-Cole... RELATED ARTICLES Castrol FloRacing Night in America Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s FloRacing Night in America – 5/17/23 Photos by Mike Ruefer Castrol FloRacing Night in America Dennis Erb, Jr takes Davenport Speedway FloRacing Night in America Victory! Dennis Erb Jr. Tames Davenport for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Win $23,023-To-Win Super Late... Dirt Late Model News Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway set to shine spotlight on Missouri Division of Tourism WHEATLAND, MO. (May 17, 2023) - This year’s Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by... Dirt Late Model News World of Outlaws Late Models Kickoff Northeast Swing With Trip to Pennsylvania, New York WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Kickoff Northeast Swing With Trip... Castrol FloRacing Night in America Mike Ruefer’s photos from Marshalltown Speedway’s FloRacing Night in America – 5/16/23 Photos by Mike Ruefer