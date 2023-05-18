Vintage Racing of Illinois Joins Lincoln Speedway Program Friday Night

- Advertisement -

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway is off to a great start on its 2023 campaign, propelled by the huge Castrol FloRacing event last week that saw a record number of campers, a great field of cars, a packed house, and exciting race action. Officials are now looking to carry that momentum over to this Friday night, May 19, for night four of the young season.

The Vintage Racing of Illinois Series will headline this Friday night’s program. The tour makes just one trip to the track each year but puts on a great show every time. The series runs at several tracks in the state of Illinois and always puts on a great show with their old school looking race cars.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will be racing their third event of the season, with New Berlin, IL driver Jose Parga winning the first two in dominating fashion. Parga holds the point lead, while Braden Johnson is a close second. Blaise Baker, Cody Maguire, and Ryan Miller complete the top five.

Mason City, IL’s Brian Lynn, a many-time track champion at Lincoln Speedway, has a solid point lead in the Modified division after the first three nights. For Lynn, it’s the best start he’s had at the track in a few seasons after being plagued by bad luck. Allen Weisser is second in points, while Mike Brooks, Austin Lynn, and Alan Crowder complete the top five.

The MARA Midgets presented by Agventure/Wehmeyer Seed will be racing for the third time at the track. They also are coming off an event at Kankakee which saw 37 cars on track. Daltyn England and Adam Taylor enter the Friday event tied for the point lead. Mark McMahill is third in points, while Jace Sparks and Tommy Colburn complete the top five.

Jimmy Dutlinger leads the DIRTcar Hornet standings by 14 points, as the Peoria, IL driver has finishes of first and second. Rick DeFord is second in the standings, while Bridget Fulton, Erik Vanapeldoorn, and Billy Mason complete the top five. This will be the final Lincoln tune-up for the Hornets before the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on June 9.

The DIRTcar Street Stocks are on the card as well. Zane Reitz, of Veedersburg, IN is 2-for-2 in the class, while Bobby Beiler is the only other driver with two top five runs. Chuck Mitchell, Wes Biesenthal, and Terry Reed are some of the other names who have had strong runs in the class this season.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 2 2 2 2 120 0 2 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 2 0 2 2 114 6 3 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 2 0 2 2 110 10 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 2 0 2 2 104 16 5 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 2 0 0 2 92 28 6 5B Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln IL 2 0 0 1 90 30 7 9B Brandon Miller Lincoln IL 2 0 0 1 86 34 8 16C Tristan Coleman Lincoln IL 2 0 0 1 76 44 9 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 1 0 1 1 58 62 10 45DW Denny Woodworth Mendon IL 1 0 1 1 54 66



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 3 0 1 2 138 0 2 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 2 1 2 2 114 24 3 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 3 0 1 1 114 24 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 2 0 0 2 106 32 5 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 2 0 0 1 88 50 6 9 Austin O’Dell Rochester IL 2 0 1 1 80 58 7 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 2 0 0 0 80 58 8 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 2 0 1 1 76 62 9 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 2 0 0 1 76 62 10 242 Logan Veloz Colona IL 1 1 1 1 70 68



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger Peoria IL 2 1 2 2 118 0 2 00 Rick DeFord Lewistown IL 2 0 1 2 104 14 3 20B Bridget Fulton Marissa IL 2 0 0 2 98 20 4 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 1 0 1 1 68 50 5 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 1 0 1 1 66 52 6 30J Nick Johnson Bartonville IL 1 0 1 1 62 56 7 11 Derrick DeFord Canton IL 1 1 1 1 60 58 8 52 Bradley Stanfill Park Hills MO 1 0 1 1 56 62 9 7C Spencer Coats La Grange MO 1 0 1 1 54 64 10 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 1 0 1 1 52 66