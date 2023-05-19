95Q Armed Forces Night To Be Action Packed At Macon Speedway

- Advertisement -

(Macon, IL) Armed force members, retired, active, and inactive will receive free grandstand admission this coming Saturday night, May 20, at Macon Speedway and they are in for a great night of action. From CEFCU Kids Club at 5:30, to Spectator Drags at intermission, to double features for Pro Lates and Mods, Saturday night will be a great night to take the whole family to the track.

Macon’s two most popular divisions will be racing double features, as two main events will be made up from the April 29 partial rainout. Those fields are set and, in fact, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature has already completed four laps. Scoring will pick up from where it left off that night and only the drivers who were scheduled to start may race the makeup events. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models have all 20-laps of their make-up event plus their regular night’s events.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks will be making their second Macon appearance of the season. Saturday’s event will be the Jayne Excavating & Welding 30-lapper, paying $800 to win and $75 to start.

Making their first of two visits this season will be the DIRTcar KidModz. The KidModz series competes at tracks all over the state for drivers between the ages of 8-16. It will be their 2023 season opener.

For kids 11 and under, CEFCU Kids Club will be held in the pavilion between 5:30 and 7:00. Tomorrow night, the first 80 kids will receive this year’s edition of the kids club t-shirt along with some fun activities.

Point leaders heading into Saturday night’s action are Braden Johnson (Taylorville, IL) in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland, IL) BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Zach Taylor (Springfield, IL) in the DIRTcar Pro Mods, Phil Moreland (Assumption, IL) in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, and Zane Reitz (Veedersburg, IN) in the 51 Bistro Street Stocks.

Macon Speedway is getting prepared for a crazy busy schedule next week which features Non-Wing Micro action at Cornfield Combat Thursday-Saturday, May 25-27 and the Memorial Day Twin 50’s on Monday, May 29. The Saturday, May 27 Micro race pays $5,000 to the winner.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Military members with proper ID will receive free grandstand admission.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many specials including Lucas Oil Late Models, Summernationals, Corn Field Combat, and Top Gun.

Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 2 1 2 2 116 0 2 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 2 0 2 2 110 6 3 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 2 0 1 2 106 10 4 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 2 0 1 2 98 18 5 9B Brandon Miller Lincoln IL 2 0 0 2 98 18 6 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 1 1 1 1 60 56 7 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 1 0 1 1 58 58 8 61 Jammie Wilson Hoopeston IL 1 0 1 1 54 62 9 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 1 0 1 1 54 62 10 11E Randy Eller Taylorville IL 1 0 0 1 48 68



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 1 1 1 1 60 0 2 37L Michael Ledford Pontiac IL 1 0 1 1 58 2 3 J24 Jeremy Nichols Findlay IL 1 0 1 1 56 4 4 8Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 1 0 1 1 54 6 5 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 1 0 1 1 52 8 6 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 1 0 0 1 50 10 7 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 1 0 0 1 48 12 8 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 1 0 0 1 46 14 9 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 1 0 0 1 44 16 10 35 Clark Robertson Shelbyville IL 1 0 0 1 42 18



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 3 1 3 3 172 0 2 42 Chad Ziegler Oakwood IL 3 0 3 3 166 6 3 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 3 2 2 3 162 10 4 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 3 0 2 3 150 22 5 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 3 0 0 3 136 36 6 360 John Seets Brighton IL 3 0 1 2 134 38 7 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 3 0 1 1 128 44 8 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 2 0 2 2 114 58 9 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 3 0 0 1 114 58 10 3J Jonathan Hall Decatur IL 2 0 0 2 92 80



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 2 0 1 2 108 0 2 21 Jeff Ray Springfield IL 2 0 1 2 102 6 3 21 Ed Cleeton Tovey IL 2 0 1 2 96 12 4 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 2 0 1 1 84 24 5 17 Barry Bell Windsor IL 2 0 0 1 82 26 6 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 2 0 0 1 78 30 7 5S Ronald Bacon Decatur IL 2 0 0 1 78 30 8 75 Jeff Gill Bethany IL 2 0 0 0 78 30 9 22E Daniel Hoffman Moroa IL 2 0 0 0 68 40 10 32 Tommy Duncan Metamora IL 1 1 1 1 60 48



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Gap 1 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 2 1 2 2 114 0 2 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 2 0 2 2 114 0 3 K67JR Braiden Keller West Lebanon IN 2 0 2 2 110 4 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 2 0 1 2 102 12 5 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 2 1 1 1 100 14 6 T5 Gene Reed Hammond IL 2 0 0 2 92 22 7 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 2 0 0 2 90 24 8 78B Brad Peters Stonington IL 2 0 0 1 84 30 9 2Z Andy Zahnd White Heath IL 1 0 1 1 56 58 10 14 Megan Erwin Attica IN 1 0 1 1 54 60