66 F
Saint Louis
Saturday, May 20, 2023
HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsBacon Bolts to the Top in Belleville USAC Silver Crown Practice

Bacon Bolts to the Top in Belleville USAC Silver Crown Practice

Sprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News

Published on

By jdearing
Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) was the fastest driver in Friday night's USAC Silver Crown practice at the Belleville (Kan.) High Banks. (Chris Pedersen Photo)
Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) was the fastest driver in Friday night's USAC Silver Crown practice at the Belleville (Kan.) High Banks. (Chris Pedersen Photo)
- Advertisement -

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Belleville, Kansas (May 19, 2023)………Brady Bacon sped to the top of the charts as the fastest overall in Friday night’s USAC Silver Crown practice at the Belleville (Kan.) High Banks.
Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) muscled his Chris Dyson Racing/Concord American Flagpole – Macri Concrete – Racer Magazine/Maxim/Ott Chevy to the number one spot at the half-mile dirt circle with a time of 17.040 seconds.

The four-time USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship participated in just one of the three practice sessions in preparation for a full program of racing at Belleville on Saturday night, May 20. Bacon had just turned his fastest lap when smoke began to pour from the car, sending him to the sideline for the remainder of the evening.

Bacon, who finished seventh in his only previous USAC Silver Crown run at Belleville in 2015, bested the field of 28 in Friday’s practice. Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) timed in second overall at 17.220 with Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) third at 17.236. Seven-time Silver Crown champ Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.), who won at Belleville in 2014, was fourth overall at 17.387 while C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) rounded out the top-five at 17.411.

Meanwhile, a handful of others encountered mechanical trouble that curtailed their participation during the practice sessions, including the DMW Motorsports duo of Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) and Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, Calif.), plus Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.), Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.) and Tom Paterson (Argos, Ind.), who likewise, also pulled off the track with apparent mechanical issues.

RACE DETAILS:

On Saturday, it’s a full race day for both the USAC Silver Crown and USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship divisions. The pits open at 3pm Central. Front gates open at 5:30pm. Hot laps start at 6:30pm, followed by qualifying and racing. General admission and reserved tickets are $30. General admission and reserved tickets for ages 12 and under are $20. Pit passes are $40 apiece.

Saturday’s racing action from Belleville can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3Kdc2na.

===============

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: May 19, 2023 – Belleville High Banks – Belleville, Kansas – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track

PRACTICE: 1. Brady Bacon, 9, Dyson-17.040; 2. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-17.220; 3. Shane Cottle, 74, Hodges-17.236; 4. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-17.387; 5. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-17.411; 6. Mitchel Moles, 97, Lein-17.429; 7. Chase Stockon, 69, Pink 69-17.533; 8. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-17.715; 9. Shane Cockrum, 71, BLS-17.801; 10. Kaylee Bryson, 26, Pierce-17.860; 11. Casey Buckman, 25, C-Buck-17.911; 12. Mario Clouser, 92, Kazmark-17.950; 13. Wayne Johnson, 12, Two C-17.973; 14. Taylor Ferns, 555, Ferns-18.177; 15. Trey Burke, 11, Hamilton-18.256; 16. Matt Westfall, 81, BCR-18.346; 17. Patrick Bruns, 95, Full Throttle-18.734; 18. Bryan Gossel, 06, Gossel-18.815; 19. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-18.836; 20. Matt Mitchell, 5, DMW-18.854; 21. Chris Fetter, 15, Fetter-19.341; 22. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams-19.596; 23. Tyler Roahrig, 19, Legacy-19.722; 24. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-20.363; 25. Danny Long, 44, Long-20.372; 26. Tom Paterson, 111, Paterson-26.257; 27. Jake Swanson, 10, DMW-NT; 28. Kevin Thomas Jr., 53, FTM-NT.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 20, 2023 – Belleville High Banks – Belleville, Kansas – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from I-96 Speedway Great Lake Super Sprints – 5/12/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer
Sprint Car & Midget News

Building a Team: Thorson Takes on USAC Midget Season in New Territory

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (May 17, 2023)………The year...
Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Late Models Kickoff Northeast Swing With Trip to Pennsylvania, New York

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Kickoff Northeast...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Dennis Erb, Jr takes Davenport Speedway FloRacing Night in America Victory!

Dennis Erb Jr. Tames Davenport for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America...
Central Missouri Speedway

Leighton, Schultz, Lyle, Burns, and Moss Headline Central Missouri Speedway with Victories!

Central Missouri Speedway May 13, 2023 By Sam Stoecklin For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Seeburg...
Illinois

Back Home Again to Lincoln Speedway for MARA Midgets

Lincoln, IL (May 16, 2023) - The Midget Auto Racing Association...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

Okie Double Shot Weekend on Deck for COMP Cams Super Dirt Series

Arrowhead Speedway and Tri-State Speedway Take Center Stage on May 19-20 CONWAY,...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Farmer City Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Models Farmer City 74 – 5/15/23

Photos by Mike Ruefer

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Flyin’ Ryan: Timms Opens USAC Midget Season in Belleville Victory Lane

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Belleville, Kansas (May 19, 2023)………Being the driver of car...
Iowa

Aaron Reutzel Reigns Victorious in POWRi 410 BOSS at Lee County Speedway

Belleville, IL. (5/19/23) Aaron Reutzel would lead twenty-eight of the thirty laps of the...
Attica Raceway Park

Donny Schatz Scores First Win of 2023 in Attica Raceway Park Thriller

A MATTER OF TIME: Donny Schatz Scores First Win of 2023 in Attica Raceway...
Attica Raceway Park

Schatz gets first World of Outlaws win of 2023 with late race pass!

By Brian Liskai ATTICA, Ohio – Something you never thought you would hear – “it’s...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Millbridge Brings Excitement, Special Meaning to Drivers

TRACK TALK: Millbridge Brings Excitement, Special Meaning to Drivers SALISBURY, NC (May 19, 2023) –...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©