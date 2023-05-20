Mullens motors to American Racer USRA Modified Series win at West Texas Raceway

- Advertisement -

For the first time in what seems like an eternity, Mother Nature paroled the competitors of the American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports on Friday night at the West Texas Raceway. They took advantage and gave the fans in Lubbock, Texas, a blockbuster show.

A 15-minute rain delay midway through the night’s program kept a lot of fingers crossed, but the skies stayed calm enough to allow a complete show with a fast racing surface, and eventually a $2,000 paycheck for Tanner Mullens who captured the USRA Modified 30-lap main event.

The start of the feature race was nearly disastrous, however, when polesitter Israel Ortega spun as he entered the first corner. Miraculously, all 23 starters behind him missed the Las Cruces, N.M., native missed making contact.

While he tagged the rear of the field for the restart, his brother Xavier Ortega inherited the pole and shot out to claim the point, leading the first nine laps before ninth-starting Mullens powered into the top spot on the 3/8-mile clay oval.

The fourth caution of the race on lap 15 did nothing to deter Mullens as the 30-year-old from Wichita, Kan., powered to about a two-second victory over El Paso’s Carlos Ahumada Jr., who raced inside the top five from start to finish.

Nathan Smith, who started 16th, nearly got by Ahumada at the checkered flag but worked his way into a third-place finish with former USRA Modified National champion Jake Gallardo fourth and 18th-starting Mark Smith rounding out the top five.

‘Big Daddy’ Joe Duvall was sixth while Kale Westover bounced back from an early-race altercation to steal the seventh sport after starting 24th—right next to 23rd-starting Sean Gaddis who followed in eighth. Philip Houston came from 21st on the grid to take ninth and Kenny Gaddis rounded out the top ten finishers.

In Medieval USRA Stock Car action, Lubbock’s Austin Huskey bested eighth-starting Colin Deming for the win with Jimmy Breeding, Charley Hicks and Dakota Folsom completing the top five at the finish line.

John Neal Reid was triumphant in the USRA Limited Mod main event with Ryan Reeves claiming runner-up honors. Hunter Welch wound up third while Brandon Jones and Travis Graves both passed ten competitors to take fourth and fifth, respectively.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = =

Amarillo by morning: The weekend doubleheader continues for the American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports as they invade the reborn Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo, Texas, on Saturday night.

The pits open at 2:30 p.m., grandstands gates open at 6, hat laps begin at 6:30 and racing gets underway at 7. USRA Limited Mods and USRA Tuners are also on the card racing for track, regional and national points in Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series. The five-division lineup also features 305 Sprint Cars, Limited Late Models and Street Stocks.

The Route 666 Motor Speedway is located off of I-40 at exit 75 (Lakeside Dr.), then 1.5 miles south to 4101 SE Loop 335, Amarillo, TX 79118. For more information check out route66motorspeedway.net.

Special thanks to American Racer, ARMI Contractors, Day Motor Sports, Duvall Electric, RaceOnTexas.com, RacerWebsite.com, RacinDirt, Star 1 Roofing & Construction, Summit Racing Equipment, Texas Locomotive Solutions, TNT Auto Parts and Transmissions Unlimited for their support of the American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports.

With a schedule featuring 22 nights of racing at 15 of the finest dirt ovals in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas, the 2023 campaign for the American Racer USRA Modified Series is just getting started.

Each of the venues will host one or more events with a minimum of $2,000 to win and drivers earning points toward the boldest points fund in the region, as well as Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points in the competitive USRA Modified division.

If earthquakes, floods, locusts and/or a foreign invasion deters you from attending any ARMS event in person, we’ve got you covered with live streaming of every race at both RaceOnTexas.com and RacinDirt.TV.

More information about the USRA American Racer Modified Series is available at usraracing.com. You can also get social with the ARMS on Facebook and Twitter. Drivers can pre-enter for any or all ARMS events at MyRacePass.

For more than two decades, the USRA has attracted more and more racetracks and dirt track racers each year through fair, logical and cost-effective rules accompanied by an organization that puts the racers, racetracks and their fans first. In the 2023 Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series, as many as 60 of America’s finest dirt ovals plan to host more than 1,000 nights of racing.

USRA competitors can register online at MyRacePass today. Alternatively, you can call (515) 832-6000 to register by phone, or submit a completed USRA License Application by email at office@usraracing.com or fax (515) 832-7958. You can download the application at usraracing.com/downloads.

To learn more, check out usraracing.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USRA news delivered to your inbox.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

American Racer USRA Modified Series powered by Day Motor Sports

West Texas Raceway, Lubbock, Texas

Friday, May 19, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown.

USRA MODIFIEDS

Star 1 Roofing Heat #1:

1. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (5) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (3) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

4. (8) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (2) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

6. (7) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas

7. (6) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

8. (4) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

9. (9) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

TNT Auto Parts Heat #2:

1. (2) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

2. (5) 24i Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (6) 11D Cole Dennis, Altus, Okla.

4. (3) 49 Vince Ogle, Lubbock, Texas

5. (8) 71 Billy Wilker, Idalou, Texas

6. (4) 9M Michael Sisson, Lubbock, Texas

7. (9) 1126 Chad Tanquary, Lubbock, Texas

8. (7) 30 James Newton, Carlsbad, N.M.

9. (1) 12C Leland Cruz, Amarillo, Texas

Texas Locomotive Solutions Heat #3:

1. (3) 24X Xavier Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (4) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (9) 28 Cory Davis, Seminole, Texas

4. (7) 12 Justin Allen, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (8) 11 Lucas Ward, El Paso, Texas

6. (2) 71H Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

7. (5) 99X Eric Newell, Lubbock, Texas

8. (6) 117 Toby Herring, Hobbs, N.M.

9. (1) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

ARMI Contractors Heat #4:

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 15 Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

3. (3) 24 Rick Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (5) 1T Cameron Thomas, Amarillo, Texas

5. (7) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

6. (8) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek, Amarillo, Texas

7. (4) 82 Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

8. (6) 54 Brandon Alward, Shallowater, Texas

Transmissions Unlimited Heat #5:

1. (5) 11K Kade Ogle, Lubbock, Texas

2. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (4) 8N Nick Rivera, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (1) 9C Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

5. (3) 55G Braden Gress, Amarillo, Texas

6. (7) 17 Peyton Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

7. (6) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

8. (2) 80 David Yanacsek, Amarillo, Texas

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #1:

1. (1) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (2) 12 Justin Allen, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (5) 9C Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

4. (13) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

5. (9) 71H Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

6. (12) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (6) 47 Trey Melton, Lubbock, Texas

8. (7) 55G Braden Gress, Amarillo, Texas

9. (15) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

10. (8) 10 Dustin Robinson, Post, Texas

11. (11) 99X Eric Newell, Lubbock, Texas

12. (3) 24 Rick Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (4) 71 Billy Wilker, Idalou, Texas

14. (14) 30 James Newton, Carlsbad, N.M.

15. (10) 1126 Chad Tanquary, Lubbock, Texas

DNS – 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

Day Motor Sports “B” Feature #2:

1. (1) 8N Nick Rivera, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (6) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

3. (2) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

4. (14) 12C Leland Cruz, Amarillo, Texas

5. (10) 82 Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

6. (4) 11 Lucas Ward, El Paso, Texas

7. (8) 17 Peyton Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (3) 1T Cameron Thomas, Amarillo, Texas

9. (5) 49 Vince Ogle, Lubbock, Texas

10. (13) 54 Brandon Alward, Shallowater, Texas

11. (9) 9M Michael Sisson, Lubbock, Texas

12. (7) 77 Ronnie Yanacsek, Amarillo, Texas

13. (12) 80 David Yanacsek, Amarillo, Texas

14. (11) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

DNS – 117 Toby Herring, Hobbs, N.M.

American Racer “A” Feature:

1. (9) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (16) 88 Nathan Smith, Anthony, N.M.

4. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (18) 2SS Mark Smith, Anthony, N.M.

6. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (24) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

8. (23) 7 Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

9. (21) 71H Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

10. (5) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

11. (12) 15 Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

12. (13) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (19) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

14. (10) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

15. (11) 11D Cole Dennis, Altus, Okla.

16. (6) 11K Kade Ogle, Lubbock, Texas

17. (20) 12C Leland Cruz, Amarillo, Texas

18. (1) 24i Israel Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

19. (3) 24X Xavier Ortega, Las Cruces, N.M.

20. (14) 8N Nick Rivera, Las Cruces, N.M.

21. (22) 82 Jimmie Williams, Denison, Texas

22. (15) 12 Justin Allen, Las Cruces, N.M.

23. (8) 28 Cory Davis, Seminole, Texas

24. (17) 9C Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

MEDIEVAL USRA STOCK CARS

Heat #1:

1. (7) 13C Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M.

2. (2) 5X Dakota Folsom, Lubbock, Texas

3. (5) 35 Charley Hicks, Lubbock, Texas

4. (1) 21 Jimmy Breeding, Odessa, Texas

5. (3) 845 Brantley Beatty, Lubbock, Texas

6. (8) 11MB Justin Thomas, Hobbs, N.M.

7. (6) 4 Justin Loera, Lubbock, Texas

8. (4) 5 Brandon Arthur, Idalou, Texas

9. (9) 3 Jay Taylor, Lubbock, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (6) 26 Austin Huskey, Lubbock, Texas

2. (4) 71 Gary Kerr Jr., Odessa, Texas

3. (2) 313 Kaiden Black, Denver City, Texas

4. (3) 6 Drayton Roberts, Wolfforth, Texas

5. (5) 75 Brandon Hogue, Lubbock, Texas

6. (1) 03 Blaine Spann, Post, Texas

7. (7) 177 Hunter Russell, Midland, Texas

8. (8) 131 Mark Lord, Seminole, Texas

Feature:

1. (2) 26 Austin Huskey, Lubbock, Texas

2. (8) 13C Colin Deming, Hobbs, N.M.

3. (5) 21 Jimmy Breeding, Odessa, Texas

4. (6) 35 Charley Hicks, Lubbock, Texas

5. (3) 5X Dakota Folsom, Lubbock, Texas

6. (1) 6 Drayton Roberts, Wolfforth, Texas

7. (7) 313 Kaiden Black, Denver City, Texas

8. (13) 4 Justin Loera, Lubbock, Texas

9. (16) 5 Brandon Arthur, Idalou, Texas

10. (12) 03 Blaine Spann, Post, Texas

11. (17) 3 Jay Taylor, Lubbock, Texas

12. (10) 75 Brandon Hogue, Lubbock, Texas

13. (4) 71 Gary Kerr Jr., Odessa, Texas

14. (9) 845 Brantley Beatty, Lubbock, Texas

15. (14) 177 Hunter Russell, Midland, Texas

16. (11) 11MB Justin Thomas, Hobbs, N.M.

USRA LIMITED MODS

Heat #1:

1. (1) 1 Ryan Reeves, Lubbock, Texas

2. (3) 23A Ryan Penrod, Lubbock, Texas

3. (7) 1W Wally Reeves, Lubbock, Texas

4. (6) 100% Braden Howell, Amarillo, Texas

5. (5) 75 Brandon Jones, Lubbock, Texas

6. (4) 1135 Daniel Kidwell, Lubbock, Texas

7. (2) 7D Dakota Cook, Lubbock, Texas

Heat #2:

1. (1) 17 J.P. Vasquez Jr., Lubbock, Texas

2. (2) 25W Hunter Welch, Olustee, Okla.

3. (3) 30 Heath Herrington, Odessa, Texas

4. (6) 78 Scott Shipley, Lubbock, Texas

5. (5) 12X Travis Graves, New Home, Texas

6. (7) 123W John Wingrove, Midland, Texas

7. (4) 22 Andy Miller, Lubbock, Texas

Heat #3:

1. (3) 37 John Neal Reid, Loving, N.M.

2. (6) 58 Braden Elliott, Amarillo, Texas

3. (2) 12 Trevin Graves, Lubbock, Texas

4. (1) 17B Dawson Bradford, Flower Mound, Texas

5. (4) 5M Maverick Tando, Lubbock, Texas

6. (5) 27 Forrest Wemken, Dunn, Texas

7. (7) 8 John Perkins, Lubbock, Texas

Feature:

1. (5) 37 John Neal Reid, Loving, N.M.

2. (3) 1 Ryan Reeves, Lubbock, Texas

3. (8) 25W Hunter Welch, Olustee, Okla.

4. (14) 75 Brandon Jones, Lubbock, Texas

5. (15) 12X Travis Graves, New Home, Texas

6. (4) 12 Trevin Graves, Lubbock, Texas

7. (10) 100% Braden Howell, Amarillo, Texas

8. (12) 17B Dawson Bradford, Flower Mound, Texas

9. (2) 17 J.P. Vasquez Jr., Lubbock, Texas

10. (20) 22 Andy Miller, Lubbock, Texas

11. (18) 27 Forrest Wemken, Dunn, Texas

12. (13) 5M Maverick Tando, Lubbock, Texas

13. (21) 8 John Perkins, Lubbock, Texas

14. (7) 58 Braden Elliott, Amarillo, Texas

15. (1) 1W Wally Reeves, Lubbock, Texas

16. (9) 30 Heath Herrington, Odessa, Texas

17. (17) 1135 Daniel Kidwell, Lubbock, Texas

18. (11) 78 Scott Shipley, Lubbock, Texas

19. (19) 7D Dakota Cook, Lubbock, Texas

20. (6) 23A Ryan Penrod, Lubbock, Texas

21. (16) 123W John Wingrove, Midland, Texas