Peoria Speedway Results – 5/20/23

Illinois




Peoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Rich Bell (21RB)
Sheffield, Il.		 40
2
1
 Dale Markham (3)
Maple Park, Il.		 38
3
3
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 37
4
9
 Brandon Sweitzer (5B)
Lincoln, Il.		 36
5
6
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 35
6
2
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 34
7
12
 Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
7
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.		 32
9
10
 Cam Gardner (0) 31
10
11
 Raymond Eliis (93) 30
11
14
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
16
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 28
13
13
 Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.		 27
14
5
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 26
15
8
 John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.		 25
16
15
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 24
DNS
17
 Billy Reiniche (111)
Cullom, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 40
2
3
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 37
4
2
 Mason Duncan (32) 36
5
5
 Jason Wagner (99)
East Peoria, Il.		 35
6
7
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
11
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 33
8
6
 Austin Friedman (89F) 32
9
8
 Russ Coultas (9c)
Bluffs, Il.		 31
10
9
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 30
11
12
 Derick Tassart(r) (1776)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
10
 Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
13
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 27

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Chuck Mitchell (282)
Bluffs, Il.		 40
2
2
 Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.		 38
3
6
 Braiden Keller (K67Jr)
West Lebanon, In.		 37
4
3
 Roger Rickels (59)
Lasalle, Il.		 36
5
9
 Jacob Lund (88)
Muscatine, Ia.		 35
6
14
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 34
7
17
 Sage Martin (8)
Perry, Il.		 33
8
12
 Kyler Hickenbottom (8H)
Cambridge, Il.		 32
9
16
 Joel Hernandez (57)
Virgil, Il.		 31
10
10
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 30
11
4
 Zane Reitz (55)
Veedersburg, In.		 29
12
20
 Bailey Downey (19K)
Streator, Il.		 28
13
8
 Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.		 27
14
15
 Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.		 26
15
13
 Cody Kitseelman (63)
Murrayville, Il.		 25
16
1
 Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
Kingston, Il.		 24
17
11
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 23
18
7
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 22
19
18
 Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.		 21
DNS
19
 Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.		 0
DNS
21
 Jeff Struck (4S)
Davenport, Ia.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Damian Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.		 40
2
1
 Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
4
 Chad Ziegler (42)
Maroa, Il.		 37
4
6
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
12
 Trey Grimm (88)
East Moline, Il.		 35
6
10
 Guy Taylor (4T)
Springfield, Il.		 34
7
11
 Billy Tuckwell(r) (B4)
Springbay, Il.		 33
8
2
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 32
9
13
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 31
10
15
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 30
11
7
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
16
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 28
13
5
 Collin Shain (87) 27
14
19
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 26
15
18
 Lucas Boulton (2.0)
Metamora, Il.		 25
16
14
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 24
17
17
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 23
18
8
 Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.		 22
19
9
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 21
DNS
20
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.		 38
3
1
 Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.		 37
4
5
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
7
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 35
6
10
 Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.		 34
7
16
 Joey Lodge (74) 33
8
6
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
13
 Brandon Justice (111)
Niantic, Il.		 31
10
14
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
17
 Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.		 29
12
18
 Brent Paredes (93)
Washinton, Il.		 28
13
9
 Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.		 27
14
19
 Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.		 26
15
15
 Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.		 25
16
8
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 24
17
3
 Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.		 23
18
12
 Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.		 22
19
11
 Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.		 21
20
20
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Liam Gray (99G)
2
3
 Zeke Williamson (3W)
3
4
 Gregory Doerr (26D)
4
5
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
5
2
 Kendyl Faw (89)
6
6
 Isaac Flora (84)
7
7
 Dylan Krutke (44k)
East Peoria, Il.
