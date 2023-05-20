Peoria Speedway Results – 5/20/23

- Advertisement -
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Rich Bell (21RB)
Sheffield, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Dale Markham (3)
Maple Park, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|37
|4
|
9
|Brandon Sweitzer (5B)
Lincoln, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|35
|6
|
2
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|34
|7
|
12
|Brandon Lance (248)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Rochester, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Cam Gardner (0)
|31
|10
|
11
|Raymond Eliis (93)
|30
|11
|
14
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
16
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Darrin (dj) Burke(r) (21B)
Moline, Il.
|27
|14
|
5
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|26
|15
|
8
|John Clark (17)
Mackinaw, Il.
|25
|16
|
15
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|24
|DNS
|
17
|Billy Reiniche (111)
Cullom, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Mason Duncan (32)
|36
|5
|
5
|Jason Wagner (99)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Austin Friedman (89F)
|32
|9
|
8
|Russ Coultas (9c)
Bluffs, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|30
|11
|
12
|Derick Tassart(r) (1776)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
10
|Bryce Cunningham(r) (11)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
13
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|27
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Chuck Mitchell (282)
Bluffs, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Justin Thomas (7T)
Streator, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Braiden Keller (K67Jr)
West Lebanon, In.
|37
|4
|
3
|Roger Rickels (59)
Lasalle, Il.
|36
|5
|
9
|Jacob Lund (88)
Muscatine, Ia.
|35
|6
|
14
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|34
|7
|
17
|Sage Martin (8)
Perry, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Kyler Hickenbottom (8H)
Cambridge, Il.
|32
|9
|
16
|Joel Hernandez (57)
Virgil, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|30
|11
|
4
|Zane Reitz (55)
Veedersburg, In.
|29
|12
|
20
|Bailey Downey (19K)
Streator, Il.
|28
|13
|
8
|Ben Hamburg (57B)
Amboy, Il.
|27
|14
|
15
|Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.
|26
|15
|
13
|Cody Kitseelman (63)
Murrayville, Il.
|25
|16
|
1
|Zach Zuberbier (4Z)
Kingston, Il.
|24
|17
|
11
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|23
|18
|
7
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|22
|19
|
18
|Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.
|21
|DNS
|
19
|Barry Sauder (289)
Creve Couer, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
21
|Jeff Struck (4S)
Davenport, Ia.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Damian Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|40
|2
|
1
|Brody Mosher (36)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Chad Ziegler (42)
Maroa, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
12
|Trey Grimm (88)
East Moline, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Guy Taylor (4T)
Springfield, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Billy Tuckwell(r) (B4)
Springbay, Il.
|33
|8
|
2
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|31
|10
|
15
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|30
|11
|
7
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
16
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|28
|13
|
5
|Collin Shain (87)
|27
|14
|
19
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|26
|15
|
18
|Lucas Boulton (2.0)
Metamora, Il.
|25
|16
|
14
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|24
|17
|
17
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|18
|
8
|Dylan Turpin(r) (X75)
Bloomington, Il.
|22
|19
|
9
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|21
|DNS
|
20
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|0
ornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Spencer Coats (7C)
Lagrange, Mo.
|38
|3
|
1
|Matt Mackey (01)
Delavan, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Kyle Harper (37H)
Farmington, Il.
|34
|7
|
16
|Joey Lodge (74)
|33
|8
|
6
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Brandon Justice (111)
Niantic, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
17
|Danny Oates (41)
Pekin, Il.
|29
|12
|
18
|Brent Paredes (93)
Washinton, Il.
|28
|13
|
9
|Rick Deford (00)
Lewistown, Il.
|27
|14
|
19
|Cole Williams (31)
Princeton, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Bryce Terrry(r) (39)
East Peoria, Il.
|25
|16
|
8
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|24
|17
|
3
|Kenny Butterfield (24)
Kingston Mines, Il.
|23
|18
|
12
|Austin Traver (37)
Elmwood, Il.
|22
|19
|
11
|Bradley Heinz (35H)
Brimfield, Il.
|21
|20
|
20
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|20
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Liam Gray (99G)
|2
|
3
|Zeke Williamson (3W)
|3
|
4
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|4
|
5
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|5
|
2
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|6
|
6
|Isaac Flora (84)
|7
|
7
|Dylan Krutke (44k)
East Peoria, Il.
