Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism Next

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 22, 2023) – This year’s Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism is scheduled for May 25-27 at Lucas Oil Speedway. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) will come together for a three-day mega event that is a must attend for race fans.

This crown jewel event will pay a massive $50,000 to the winner on Saturday night, with a total purse of over $233,000 over the three days.

Thursday’s program will feature a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start event, honoring the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, longtime MLRA Owner/Promoter. The 10th Annual “Cowboy Classic” will include a full program of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 45-lap main event.

The action on Friday, May 26 will pay tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, former promoters of West Plains Motor Speedway and founders of the Show-Me 100. The activities will include a complete program of: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event.

Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights; those points combined will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s $50,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start finale.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will be featured as the support class each night. Their activities on Thursday and Friday, May 26th-27th will feature a complete program of: Hot Laps, Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 20-lap, $750-to-win main event each night.

On Saturday night, consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Models and the USRA Modifieds will be held, plus the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 main event will follow the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge on Saturday night. The USRA Modifieds will cap off the weekend action with their $1,500-to-win main event.

This year’s event at Lucas Oil Speedway will include a pre-race concert sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions performed by Nashville recording artist singer/songwriter Lee Newton. Lee will also serve as the Grand Marshal of the event and perform on Saturday May 27th.

Pit gates open at 4:00PM CST and spectator gates at 5:00PM CST on Thursday and Friday, with Hot Laps at 6:30PM CST. On Saturday, pit gates open at 3:00PM CST, grandstands at 4:00PM CST with pre-race concert from 5:00-5:45PM CST, opening ceremonies at 6:00PM CST, and Hot Laps at 6:30PM CST.

In Wheatland, MO, a town with a population of under 400, lies an immaculate 3/8-mile oval. Lucas Oil Speedway is considered to be one of the nicest motorsports facilities in the country and named the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks” for good reason. The Speedway amenities include twenty-one (21) VIP luxury suites, HD Jumbo-Tron screen, stadium style seating, Musco sports lighting, a Bose sound system, go-kart track for kids, The Diamond Bar, Track Treasures Gift Shop, huge vendor area and the best track food and concessions with a sit-down restaurant.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. Click www.lucasoilspeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

Ricky Thornton Jr. will lead the charge in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP to Lucas Oil Speedway. Thornton holds a 40-point advantage over Hudson O’Neal, with Brandon Overton just 90 points out of the top spot in third. Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran round on the top five in the current championship standings.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Thursday-Friday May 26th and 27th Event Purses: 1. $6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600. = $26,750

Saturday May 28th Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Non-Qualifiers Event Purse:

$2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $750, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $425, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250, 21. $250, 22. $250, 23. $250, 24. $250. = $11,475

Saturday May 28th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by Missouri Division of Tourism Purse:

$50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,350,18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000. = $168,625

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Thursday-Friday May 25 and 26 Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday May 27 Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by Missouri Division of Tourism Tire Rule:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Previous Show-Me 100 Winners:

2022 – Chris Ferguson

2021 – Hudson O’Neal

2020 – Payton Looney

2019 – Canceled

2018 – Scott Bloomquist

2017 – Bobby Pierce

2016 – Jimmy Owens

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Don O’Neal

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Ray Cook

2009 – Brian Birkhofer

2008 – Scott Bloomquist

2007 – Wendell Wallace

2006 – Wendell Wallace

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Scott Bloomquist

2003 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Wendell Wallace

2001 – Freddy Smith

2000 – Ray Cook

1999 – Terry Phillips

1998 – Freddy Smith

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Scott Bloomquist

1994 – Billy Moyer

1993 – Billy Moyer