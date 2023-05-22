62.4 F
Saint Louis
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
HomeDirt Late Model NewsCarson Ferguson Secures Swainsboro $10,000 HTF Super Dirt Series Victory

Carson Ferguson Secures Swainsboro $10,000 HTF Super Dirt Series Victory

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Carson Ferguson 051923 - Richard Barnes image
Carson Ferguson 051923 - Richard Barnes image
- Advertisement -

Extends Advantage atop Latest Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Standings

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (05/22/23) – Carson Ferguson entered a single event over the weekend, but made the most of the opportunity with a $10,000 victory in Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series action at Georgia’s Swainsboro Raceway aboard his Hoopaugh Grading Company / Paylor Motorsports No. 93 WP Racing Shocks / Schaeffer’s Racing Oil / Longhorn Chassis by Wesley Page / Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The win was his third of the year as the North Carolina racer continues to progress in the Super Late Model ranks.

“We rolled off fourth in the feature, and I knew I had a good car from the drop of the green. I bided my time and got to the lead just before halfway and from there we kept everybody behind us,” Ferguson noted. “We learned a lot about the Super Late Models last year, and this year it’s all starting to click. We’ve got a busy weekend with the (Schaeffer’s Oil) Spring Nationals in front of us, and hopefully we can pick up a win or two and lock up another series title.”

Friday afternoon saw Carson Ferguson make the short trip to Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway for the $10,000-to-win Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series event.

With 34 Late Models in the pit area, Ferguson topped the charts in time trials before picking up the victory in his heat race.

Rolling off the feature grid from fourth position in the 50-lap main event, Carson battled inside the Top-5 before working his way to the lead on lap 23. Ferguson led the remaining 27 laps to snag the $10,000 payday.

He was followed across the finish line by Wil Herrington, Joseph Joiner, Payton Freeman, and Trey Mills.

Full results from the event are available at www.HTFSeries.com.

Carson is now preparing for a three-day swing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals in Tennessee and Georgia. Action opens on Friday at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) with a $7,553-to-win program before shifting south to North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.) on Friday for a $10,053-to-win affair. The three-day swing draws to a close on Sunday evening at Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.) with a $10,053-to-win program.

Sunday’s program also marks the final point’s race of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals. Carson currently holds a 20-point advantage atop the standings as he pursues his second-straight title.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Carson Ferguson would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: Hoopaugh Grading Company LLC, Night Owl National Contractors Inc., Tribble Electric, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Longhorn by WP, Bilstein, WP Racing Shocks, John Page Racing, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas Inc., VP Racing, Tiger Precision Products, Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Beaux-Tie Limousine Service, k1 Race Gear, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Harmanco’s Family Restaurant, PRO FABrication, Performance Bodies & Parts, DRP Performance Products, QuickCar Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Tire, Max Papis Innovations (MPI), Allstar Performance, Carolina Roofing & Gutters, KRC Power Steering, Collins Signs, Indocil Art, Bell Helmets, Vic Hill Race Engines, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

Visit Carson Ferguson’s official website at www.CarsonFerguson.com for the latest team information.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Illinois

Southern Illinois Raceway Results – 5/20/23

5 entries MAIERS TIDY BOWL DWARFS A Feature 1: 1. 65-Cody Maier; 2....
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Ryan Unzicker claims Adams County Speedway MARS Series win!

5/21/2324 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 24-Ryan Unzicker;...
Charleston Speedway

Kyle Steffens takes MARS Modified Series win at Charleston Speedway!

May 20th, 202348 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 8-Kyle...
Dirt Late Model News

Ryan Gustin captures World of Outlaw Late Model Series win at Marion Center Speedway!

HILLTOP REAPER: Ryan Gustin Wins at Marion Center in 100th Career...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Chase Briscoe Plans Xtreme Return at Millbridge, Fielding Car For Kyle Strickler

Salisbury, NC (May 18, 2023) – Some drivers play golf. Some...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Entry List: A Flying Field of 30 is Set for Belleville’s USAC Silver Crown Return

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Belleville, Kansas (May 15, 2023)………Big field....
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Hudson O’Neal claims Marshalltown Speedway’s FloRacing win!

O’Neal Tops Castrol® FloRacing Night in America at Marshalltown Miniseries Rolls into...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s FloRacing Night in America – 5/17/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism Next

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 22, 2023) - This year’s Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by...
Dirt Late Model News

“Crown Jewel Weekend”–MLRA Prepares for 31st Annual Show-Me 100

Wheatland, Missouri (May 22, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Ryan Unzicker claims Adams County Speedway MARS Series win!

5/21/2324 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 24-Ryan Unzicker; 2. 25FE-Jason Feger;...
Dirt Late Model News

Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports Making Move to Longhorn Chassis

DUBUQUE, Iowa (05/22/23) – Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports are making a change in...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Hudson O’Neal Wins CFNiA Marshalltown Thriller

31st Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 this Weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/22/23)...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©