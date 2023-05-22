Carson Ferguson Secures Swainsboro $10,000 HTF Super Dirt Series Victory

- Advertisement -

Extends Advantage atop Latest Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Standings

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (05/22/23) – Carson Ferguson entered a single event over the weekend, but made the most of the opportunity with a $10,000 victory in Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series action at Georgia’s Swainsboro Raceway aboard his Hoopaugh Grading Company / Paylor Motorsports No. 93 WP Racing Shocks / Schaeffer’s Racing Oil / Longhorn Chassis by Wesley Page / Vic Hill Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The win was his third of the year as the North Carolina racer continues to progress in the Super Late Model ranks.

“We rolled off fourth in the feature, and I knew I had a good car from the drop of the green. I bided my time and got to the lead just before halfway and from there we kept everybody behind us,” Ferguson noted. “We learned a lot about the Super Late Models last year, and this year it’s all starting to click. We’ve got a busy weekend with the (Schaeffer’s Oil) Spring Nationals in front of us, and hopefully we can pick up a win or two and lock up another series title.”

Friday afternoon saw Carson Ferguson make the short trip to Swainsboro (Ga.) Raceway for the $10,000-to-win Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series event.

With 34 Late Models in the pit area, Ferguson topped the charts in time trials before picking up the victory in his heat race.

Rolling off the feature grid from fourth position in the 50-lap main event, Carson battled inside the Top-5 before working his way to the lead on lap 23. Ferguson led the remaining 27 laps to snag the $10,000 payday.

He was followed across the finish line by Wil Herrington, Joseph Joiner, Payton Freeman, and Trey Mills.

Full results from the event are available at www.HTFSeries.com.

Carson is now preparing for a three-day swing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals in Tennessee and Georgia. Action opens on Friday at I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tenn.) with a $7,553-to-win program before shifting south to North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.) on Friday for a $10,053-to-win affair. The three-day swing draws to a close on Sunday evening at Duck River Raceway Park (Wheel, Tenn.) with a $10,053-to-win program.

Sunday’s program also marks the final point’s race of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals. Carson currently holds a 20-point advantage atop the standings as he pursues his second-straight title.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com.

Visit Carson Ferguson’s official website at www.CarsonFerguson.com for the latest team information.