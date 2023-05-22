Cory Hedgecock Claims Career-Richest Win at Beckley

- Advertisement -

Busy Stretch of Racing Action Awaits

LOUDON, Tenn. (05/22/23) – Cory Hedgecock’s seventh win of 2023 was achieved on Sunday afternoon in West Virginia and was worth $20,000 aboard his W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry / Noble Knights Construction Services / No. 23 Currin Construction / BMF Race Car / Eagle Racing Engine Crate Late Model.

Hedgecock found his way to the lead early in the American All-Star Series’ UBB Miner’s Memorial and never looked back on his way to the mega payday. The triumph marked the richest of his career.

“Man, what a weekend and what a win. I’m starting to like Beckley (Motor Speedway),” Hedgecock shared. “We got to the lead early and then once again this BMF Race Car was just on point. We’re excited to have the $20,000 win, but we’re already looking ahead to a busy stretch of racing.

“Thanks to my family, my team, my sponsors, and everyone who keeps me going in circles.”

Friday night found Cory Hedgecock in action at Beckley (W.Va.) Motor Speedway for the two-day event with the American All-Star Series presented by PPM.

Drawing 43 cars for the 13th annual UBB Miner’s Memorial, Hedgecock avoided a heat race and earned a spot in the dash with the third-fastest qualifying lap in his group. Starting fifth, Cory gained three spots to finish second, locking him into the front row for Saturday’s main event.

With Mother Nature shifting the A-Main to Sunday afternoon, Cory whizzed past early pacesetter Benji Hicks on lap 13 and paced the field in the remainder of the 100-lapper to record his seventh win of the 2023 campaign and third American All-Star Series triumph of the season.

He banked a $20,000 prize ahead of Zack Dohm, Logan Roberson, Josh Dietz, and Jesse Lowe.

Full results from the event are available at www.AmericanCrateAllStarSeries.com.

For the latest team merchandise, please make sure to visit our online store at www.The23Shop.com .

The team now turns their attention to five races in six days. The upcoming schedule includes:

May 26: Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals – I-75 Raceway: $7,053-to-win

May 27: Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals – Boyd’s Speedway: $10,053-to-win

May 29: Valvoline Iron-Man Series – 411 Motor Speedway: $5,052-to-win

May 30: Ultimate Heartland of America – Clarksville Speedway: $10,000-to-win

May 31: Castrol FloRacing Night in America – Florence Speedway: $23,023-to-win

Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include Eagle Racing Engines, Noble Knights Construction Services, Vineyard Enterprises, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, Currin Construction, E-Z-GO, BMF Racecars, Circle H Services, CH Enterprises, STI Trucking, SFP Performance Systems, Brucebilt Performance, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Pro-Fabrication, Earnhardt Technologies, Strange Oval, Quickcar Racing Products, Hoosier Tire, Wilwood, Martel Signs, Hypercoils, Bilstein, Powers Machine, VP Racing Fuels, Winters Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, MyRacePass Marketing & Website Services, along with my family and crew, Mom, Dad, Wesley, Katie, Lily, and Shelby.

Visit the team’s official website at www.CoryHedgecock23.com as well as social media outlets at https://www.facebook.com/coryhedgecock23/ and https://twitter.com/Hedgecock23 often for the latest team updates.