"Crown Jewel Weekend"–MLRA Prepares for 31st Annual Show-Me 100

Photo Credit: Greg Stanek/ GS Stanek Photography
Wheatland, Missouri (May 22, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) returns to the pristine Lucas Oil Speedway this weekend for the 31st Annual Show-Me 100 Presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism. The three-day racing affair will yet again pair the top drivers from the MLRA with their counterparts from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) for a shot at the weekends $50,000 top prize.

Drivers will battle for nightly points on Thursday and Friday in an attempt to lock into the big dance on Saturday. Thursday night will feature a complete show dubbed the “Cowboy Classic”, in honor of longtime MLRA Series promoter & owner Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor. The winner will collect the coveted Cowboy trophy along with pocketing $6,000 to start off their weekend.

Friday night will be round # 2 for qualifying action with another $6,000 to win preliminary “A” Feature. Friday’s racing action honors the longtime owners of the West Plains Motor Speedway with the running of the “Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson”. The Gibson’s were instrumental in the inception of the Crown Jewel Show-Me 100, which began in West Plains in 1993 before moving to the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo in 2010.

The pressure mounts on Saturday with last chance B-Mains followed by the Midwest Sheet Metal “Show-Me Challenge” race for non-qualifiers. The Show-Me Challenge, presented by long time supporters Chris & Jan Davis, will give the winner a chance to forego the winners check and tag the tail as the final starter in the Show-Me 100 or take the payday and watch the finale from sidelines. Tony Jackson Jr. won the event in 2022 and chose to pocket the $2,500 pay day.

The weekend will culminate on Saturday night when the field battles it out in a 100-lap dash to see who will collect the $50,000 payday. Chris Ferguson of Mt. Holly, NC topped the field of 63 entries to record the biggest win of his career in 2022 over Ricky Thornton Jr. and Tim McCreadie.

CHAD SIMPSON LEADS MLRA CONTINGENT–
Chad Simpson enters the weekend carrying the Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler as the series point leader, holding onto a 175-point advantage over brother Chris Simpson. Chad Simpson has had a number of good runs at the Lucas Oil Speedway in recent years, include a runner-up finisher in this year’s MLRA Spring Nationals and a 5th place finish in the Show-Me 100 just a year ago.

Multi-time MLRA winner and defending LOLMDS Rookie of the Year Garrett Alberson holds down the third spot and is followed closely by a pair of MLRA Rookie of the Year Candidates. Tyler Stevens of Searcy, AR leads the Sunoco ROY chase thus far and occupies 4th in the standings by a mere 20 points over fellow rookie Dillon McCowan.

SEASON TURNAROUND– Chris Simpson would rather forget his last trip to Lucas Oil Speedway, a weekend that netted him a pair of 25th place finishes in the MLRA Spring Nationals. However, since leaving Wheatland in early April, Simpson has been on a tear with the MLRA, recording five consecutive top five finishes including his 16th career MLRA victory at the Lake Ozark Speedway.

Simpson will look to make his 8th Show-Me 100 start this weekend, an event that has been kind to him in the past. While he has yet to visit victory lane at Lucas Oil Speedway he has recorded three top fives in the Crown Jewel event, including a runner-up finish to Jimmy Owens in 2013, followed by a third place run in 2015, which came after he won the Show-Me Challenge race.

ON THE BIG STAGE– One year ago Dillon McCowan was the star of the show in the USRA Modified portion of the Show-Me 100, as he cruised to the $1,500 top prize. This time around the tires are bigger and the cars are faster for McCowan, as he will try to lock into his first career Show-Me 100 at just 19 years of age. McCowan came out of the gates strong in the MLRA season opener in Wheatland, leading the first 13 laps and eventually coming home in 5th in his series debut. Although still a youngster in comparison to the majority of the field, McCowan has a great history and a lot of experience around Lucas Oil Speedway that will be a big asset in his quest for a Show-Me 100 title.

Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, MO (“Cowboy Classic”) — Thursday 5/25/23
Pits Open: 4:00 PM, Gates Open: 5:00 PM
Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM
Admission: Adults(16+) $30, Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-15) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Three Day Reserved $115, Pit Pass $40
Support Classes: USRA Modifieds
Website: www.LucasOilSpeedway.com

Lucas Oil Speedway: (“Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson”) — Friday 5/26/23
Gates: 4:00 PM, Gates Open: 5:00 PM
Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM
Admission: Adults(16+) $30, Seniors (62+)/Military $27, Youth (6-15) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $70, Pit Pass $40
Support Classes: USRA Modifieds

Lucas Oil Speedway: (31st Annual “Show-Me 100”) — Saturday 5/27/23
Pits Open: 3:00 PM, Gates Open: 4:00 PM
Racing: Hot Laps – 5:30 PM, Racing – 6:05 PM
Admission: Adults(16+) $40, Seniors (62+)/Military $37, Youth (6-15) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $90, Pit Pass $45
Support Classes: USRA Modifieds $2,000 to Win

