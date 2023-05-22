Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports Making Move to Longhorn Chassis

- Advertisement -

DUBUQUE, Iowa (05/22/23) – Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports are making a change in their racing program as they prepare for the second half of the 2023 season. The New Mexico native and the Illinois-based team have made the decision to switch from Black Diamond Race Cars to Longhorn Chassis for their familiar No. 58 entry.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. Ronnie and Terri Stuckey are like family to me and my wife (Dani), and they’ve helped me so much in my career in many different ways,” Alberson shared.

“To take our program to the next level I need to be more consistent, Ken (Roberts) and I think this chassis change could be an important key to rounding out my skills as a driver.”

For Ken Roberts the change to a different chassis isn’t taken lightly either.

“My team has been with Ronnie Stuckey and his cars for about two decades now, and we’ve enjoyed a lot of success along the way. In fact, what we accomplished last year with the Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt) Series was spectacular and we’re really proud of it, and there’s no way we could’ve done it without the support of the Stuckey family and Black Diamond Race Cars” Roberts noted.

“To echo what Garrett said, the Stuckey family is like my family, and I hold them in the highest regard.”

The team plans to debut their new Longhorn Chassis in early June.

