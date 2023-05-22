Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports Making Move to Longhorn Chassis

62.4 F
Published on

By jdearing
Ken Roberts (left) and Garrett Alberson (right)
DUBUQUE, Iowa (05/22/23) – Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports are making a change in their racing program as they prepare for the second half of the 2023 season. The New Mexico native and the Illinois-based team have made the decision to switch from Black Diamond Race Cars to Longhorn Chassis for their familiar No. 58 entry.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life. Ronnie and Terri Stuckey are like family to me and my wife (Dani), and they’ve helped me so much in my career in many different ways,” Alberson shared.

“To take our program to the next level I need to be more consistent, Ken (Roberts) and I think this chassis change could be an important key to rounding out my skills as a driver.”

For Ken Roberts the change to a different chassis isn’t taken lightly either.

“My team has been with Ronnie Stuckey and his cars for about two decades now, and we’ve enjoyed a lot of success along the way. In fact, what we accomplished last year with the Lucas Oil (Late Model Dirt) Series was spectacular and we’re really proud of it, and there’s no way we could’ve done it without the support of the Stuckey family and Black Diamond Race Cars” Roberts noted.

“To echo what Garrett said, the Stuckey family is like my family, and I hold them in the highest regard.”

The team plans to debut their new Longhorn Chassis in early June.

Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Sunoco Racing Fuels, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Fast Shafts Drive Shafts, DoneRight TV Solar, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Lucas Oil Products, Roemer Machine & Welding, Orion Tire Repair, Bill’s Sport Shop, DirtCarLift.com, Winstein, Kavinsky, & Cunningham – Union Attorneys, RCS Union Software, Swift Springs, Capital Screen Company, Stuckey Enterprises, Capital Signs & Wraps, Debbie Symmes Photography, American Document Series, Mitchell Ranch (Gidding, Texas), J. Craig’s Tile, Hoosier Racing Tires, Performance Bodies, Accu-Force Dynos, What The Cup Coffee, GoLithium Batteries, Arbor Auto Works, Browning Auto Parts, SIMS Family Racing, Buddha Bert Transmissions, Clements Racing Engines, Bilstein Shocks, Sweet Manufacturing, Praxair, Keyser Manufacturing, Out-Pace Race Products, PEM Gears and Drivetrain, Strange Oval, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Allstar Performance, Midwest Sheet Metal, PROFabrication Headers, TWM Racing Products, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Quarter Master, RSA Aluminum, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information about Garrett Alberson, please visit www.GarrettAlberson.com .

