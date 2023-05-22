62.4 F
Saint Louis
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsHuset's High Bank Nationals Bringing $750,000 Purse in June

Huset’s High Bank Nationals Bringing $750,000 Purse in June

Sprint Car & Midget NewsWorld of Outlaws Sprint Car Series News

Published on

By jdearing
World of Outlaws at Husets Speedway - Trent Gower photo
World of Outlaws at Husets Speedway - Trent Gower photo
- Advertisement -

1 MONTH ALERT: Huset’s High Bank Nationals Bringing $750,000 Purse in June

BRANDON, SD (May 22, 2023) – Huset’s Speedway will host the richest paying event in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history during the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, June 21-24, featuring a $750,000 overall purse and $250,000-to-win finale.

During the four nights of racing, the first three nights (Wednesday-Friday, June 21-23) will see $20,000-to-win preliminary Features before Saturday’s main event (June 24) – a $250,000 payout, which at the time will be the biggest in Winged Sprint Car competition.

The runner up during each preliminary night secures $10,000. Fifth place captures $5,000, and 10th place $2,500, with each preliminary night offering $1,200 to start. The finale showcases $50,000 for finishing in second place, $25,000 for third, $15,000 for fourth and $10,000 for fifth. The main event on Saturday pays $5,000 to start.

Last year, the High Bank Nationals saw four different winners in four races with Spencer Bayston, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Carson Macedo winning the preliminary nights and Sheldon Haudenschild scoring the inaugural Nationals win.

What you need to know:

Track:
1/3-mile track in Brandon, SD

Times (CT):
2 p.m. Pit Gates open
5 p.m. Grandstand Gates open
6:30 p.m. Hot Laps/Qualifying
-Racing to follow

Tickets: Available HERE

Registration/Format:
Pre-registration is now available online at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

For drivers and teams that pre-register by June 1, 2023, a $500 entry fee is due. That entry fee is completely refundable upon arrival at the track during the Huset’s High Bank Nationals. A $500 entry fee will be due at the track for any team that competes without pre-registering.

The event format will be released closer to the event and will be determined by the car count.

Previous winners:
2022 – Spencer Bayston on June 22, Michael Kofoid on June 23, Carson Macedo on June 24, Sheldon Haudenschild on June 25
2021 – David Gravel on June 21, Aaron Reutzel on June 22, David Gravel on Aug. 22
2020 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Sept. 5, Kyle Larson on Sept. 6
2016 – Brad Sweet won on July 2, Donny Schatz won on July 3
2015 –Donny Schatz won on June 14
2014 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 2
2013 – Tim Kaeding won on July 3
2012 – Mark Dobmeier won on July 3
2011 –Steve Kinser won on Aug. 20
2010 –Sammy Swindell won on July 1
2008 – Craig Dollansky won on June 13, Craig Dollansky won on July 3
2007 –Donny Schatz won on July 3
2006 – Brooke Tatnell won on May 7, Terry McCarl won on July 3
2005 –Brian Paulus won on June 28
2004 – Sammy Swindell won on July 6
2003 – Steve Kinser won on June 18
2002 – Steve Kinser won on July 2
2001 – Donny Schatz won on April 29, Mark Kinser won on July 3
2000 –Mark Kinser won on May 7, Mark Kinser won on July 3
1999 – Mark Kinser won on May 3, Mark Kinser won on July 7
1998 – Stevie Smith won on July 7
1997 – Sammy Swindell won on April 27, Mark Kinser won on July 3
1996 – Mark Kinser won on July 3
1995 – Dave Blaney won on June 28
1994 – Mark Kinser won on June 29
1993 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 23
1992 – Steve Kinser won on Aug. 21, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 22
1991 –Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 23, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24
1990 – Doug Wolfgang won on July 4, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 24, Sammy Swindell won on Aug. 25
1989 –Doug Wolgang won on July 5, Bobby Davis, Jr. won on Aug. 25, Doug Wolfgang won on Aug. 26
1984 – Steve Kinser won on July 11
1983 –Sammy Swindell won on April 30, Steve Kinser won on July 6

If you can’t make it to the event, you can watch every lap of the Huset’s High Bank Nationals live on DIRTVision – along with weekly racing from the track.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Hudson O’Neal Tops CFNiA at Lincoln Speedway for $23,023 Victory

Four-Race Swing in Iowa on Deck Starting Tuesday SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/16/23) –...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Hudson O’Neal claims Marshalltown Speedway’s FloRacing win!

O’Neal Tops Castrol® FloRacing Night in America at Marshalltown Miniseries Rolls into...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard takes Farmer City 74 win!

FARMER CITY, Ill. (May 15, 2023) – Brandon Sheppard worked forward...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Farmer City Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 5/15/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Ryan Unzicker claims Adams County Speedway MARS Series win!

5/21/2324 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 24-Ryan Unzicker;...
Circle City Raceway

Circle City Salute! USAC Sprints Take on Indy Dirt for Two Nights, May 24-25

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Indianapolis, Indiana (May 18, 2023)………At the...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Gavan Boschele Prepared to Defend Inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Victory at Millbridge

Teenage racing sensation set for second Midget outing of 2023 with...
Dirt Late Model News

Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism Next

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 22, 2023) - This year’s Lucas Oil Show-Me...

RELATED ARTICLES

Sprint Car & Midget News

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Races Millbridge Speedway Tuesday-Wednesday

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: DIAEDGE Double Down Outlaw Showdown at Millbridge Speedway Briscoe returns, Strickler...
Missouri

The Graduate: A Sweet Springs Slam for Denney at The John Hinck Championship

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Sweet Springs, Missouri (May 21, 2023)………Graduation is a time...
Double X Speedway

POWRi WAR Prepares for Notable Ozark-Area Weekend Events

Eldon, MO. (5/22/23) Speeding into the summer months, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint...
American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News

Seth Bergman Lands ASCS Score At Longdale Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – LONGDALE, Okla. (May 21, 2023) Marking his fourth podium finish in...
Sprint Car & Midget News

A Macho Performance: Bacon Wins Wild USAC Silver Crown Opener at Belleville

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Belleville, Kansas (May 20, 2023)………By definition, there’s pretty much...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©