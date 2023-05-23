Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Continues This Weekend at Show-Me 100

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 23, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will be the second event of the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup in 2023.

After finishing second at the FALS Spring Shootout on May 13th at Fairbury Speedway, Daulton Wilson leads the point standings for the Arizona Crown Jewel Cup followed by Brandon Overton, Jimmy Owens, Spencer Hughes, and Devin Moran. The mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule consists of sixteen (16) events that pay $30,000 or more to the winner. Drivers with perfect attendance on the tour will earn points in these sixteen (16) events based on their respective finishes.

The driver that earns the most points at the sixteen (16) Crown Jewel Cup events will be crowned the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Champion – earning a $15,000 cash bonus at the year-end awards banquet. The drivers who finish second through fifth in the Crown Jewel Cup standings will earn $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash, respectively for a total point fund of $30,000 for these sixteen (16) events.

“The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup is another lucrative bonus program for drivers that follow the series. We want to thank Gerald Newton and Arizona Sport Shirts for their continued support of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Sales, and Marketing for Lucas Oil.

Arizona Sport Shirts will continue to have a presence at all Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events as the Official Merchandise Provider for the series along with their extensive online store at https://www.gottarace.com/collections/lucas-oil-late-model-dirt-series

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2023 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Schedule:

Sat. May 13 – Fairbury Speedway – Fairbury, IL – $30,000

Sat. May 27 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – $50,000

Sat. Jun. 3 – West Virginia Motor Speedway – Mineral Wells, WV – $50,000

Sat. Jun. 17 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – $50,000

Sat. Jun. 24 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – $50,000

Sat. Jul. 1 – Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH – $30,000

Sat. Jul. 8 – Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – $50,000

Sat. Jul. 22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD – $53,000

Sat. Aug. 12 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – $75,000

Sat. Aug. 19 – Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR – $50,000

Sat. Aug. 26 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – $50,000

Sun. Sep. 3 – Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – $30,000

Sat. Sep. 16 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – $50,000

Sat. Sep. 23 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – $30,000

Sat. Sep. 30 – Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – $30,000

Sat. Oct. 21 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH – $100,000

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique, and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com.