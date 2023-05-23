66.7 F
Saint Louis
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Biggest Pavement Car Count in 18 Years Set for USAC Silver Crown Hoosier Hundred at IRP

IndianaSprint Car & Midget NewsUSAC News

Published on

By jdearing
Indy Racing Images Photo
By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Brownsburg, Indiana (May 23, 2023)………The largest car count for a pavement USAC Silver Crown event in the past 18 years will arrive at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night, May 26, for the 66th running of the Hoosier Hundred.

Thirty-five entries are set to compete in the $25,000-to-win, 146-lap, 100-mile battle at the .686-mile paved oval, the most for a pavement event in the series since August of 2005, also at IRP.

The Hoosier Hundred has been revived after a three-year hiatus, and for the first time on pavement. The race is all part of the festivities during Carb Night Classic Presented By Protective Insurance. It’s a rare treat for race fans of all sorts, featuring four divisions of racing in one night: USAC Silver Crown, USF Pro Championships Presented By Cooper Tires, USF Pro 2000 Presented By Cooper Tires and Pavement Midgets.

Two past Hoosier Hundred winners are in this Friday’s field: Kody Swanson (2014-15-16-18) and Jerry Coons Jr. (2011-12). Kody (2017-18-21) is also one of three past Carb Night Classic winners in the lineup alongside Tanner Swanson (2016 & 2020) and Bobby Santos (2022).

On Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, spectator gates open at 3pm Eastern with practice starting at 3pm, qualifying at 5:15pm and racing at 6:35. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.raceIRP.com. Advance general admission tickets are $25. Advance reserved seats are $35. Ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Pit passes are $35 each.

IRP USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST (35):

02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing)

06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

5 (R) DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (Dakoda Armstrong)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Gordon Steffens)

11 (R) TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG)

12 (R) WAYNE JOHNSON/Tuttle, OK (Two C Racing)

14 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

19 (R) TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Legacy Autosport)

20 (R) EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Nolen Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (John Haggenbottom)

25 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports-Eddie Sachs Jr.)

26 (R) KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

28 (R) WILL EDWARDS/Greenwood, IN (Alliance Racing)

29 (R) BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Brent Yarnal)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing)

44 (R) JOEY VALLONE/Crestwood, IL (Alliance Racing)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

60 BILLY WEASE/Noblesville, IN (Robert Wilson Racing)

67 KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR Development)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

81 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (BCR Group)

88 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Byrd Racing)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

94 MIKE McVETTA/Grafton, OH (Dick & Deborah Myers)

98 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

111 TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

131 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak)

555 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

