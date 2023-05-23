75.7 F
Saint Louis
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Fans invited to free Midwest is Best party with NASCAR star Ty Majeski Saturday, June 3, at World Wide Technology Raceway

IllinoisWorld Wide Technology Raceway

Published on

By jdearing
 May 23, 2023, St. Louis – Ticketed fans attending the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, June 3, are invited to a free Midwest is Best party in the Party Pavilion near the drag strip.

The Midwest is Best party starts at 8 a.m. and concludes at 9 a.m. The festivities include free coffee, donuts, and breakfast sandwiches.

Wisconsin native and NASCAR star Ty Majeski will participate in a Q&A session, hosted by announcer Eric Huenefeld and Al McKarns.

The event flyer is the fans’ free ticket to the event. Simply screenshot the flyer on your phone or print it out, but you must bring it to the party gate for entry.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 will start at 12:30 p.m. The Toyota 200 is the opening act for Sunday’s main event, the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race.

For tickets and additional information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

4-7 p.m. — Fanfest at Ballpark Village, downtown St. Louis.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 – FREE FRIDAY

10 a.m. to 11:30  a.m. — NASCAR haulers Touch-a-Truck. Located in the Special Events lot. See the NASCAR haulers, meet the hauler drivers. Photo opportunities. Open to everyone.

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Legends featuring Kenny Wallace. This is a ticketed event and is sold out. Lunch at 11 a.m. Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. Located on Midway Stage No. 3.

12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade to the all-new Gateway Garage. Fans invited to the grandstands to watch the parade of NASCAR Cup Series haulers as they enter the track.

2 p.m. — Guided fan Track Walk. Fans may walk a lap around the World Wide Technology Raceway oval with a special guest from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. (Driver TBA).

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series technical inspections. Fans with Saturday or Sunday Infield Fan Experience passes may watch the NASCAR Cup Series’ technical inspection process and get a preview of the all-new Gateway Garage Experience.

5 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL, JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE JJK 5k

6 a.m. – Parking lots open.

7 a.m. — Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

8 a.m. – Free Midwest is Best party with driver Ty Majewski in the Party Pavilion (near the drag strip).

9 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter practice.

9:45 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter qualifying.

11 a.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session (Infield Fan Experience).

12 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 driver introductions.

12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps).

3:30 p.m. – Jackie Joyner-Kersee JJK 5k.

4 p.m. – Car show (pit road).

5:15 p.m. – Flo Rida performance.

6:30 p.m. — Tim Dugger: Saturday Wrap-Up Party on the Midway.

8 p.m. – Campground concert.

8:30 p.m. – Track gates closed.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4 — NASCAR CUP SERIES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL STARRING DIERKS BENTLEY

6 a.m. — Parking lots open.

7 a.m. – Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.

8 a.m. – Motor Racing Outreach non-denominational Sunday service (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9 a.m. — Garage Guys Live (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).

9:30 a.m. — Kenny Wallace Live! with John Roberts (Midway).

10 a.m. — Track open to fan access.

10:30 a.m. — Confluence main stage: Brittney Spencer.

11:15 a.m. — Confluence main stage: Bailey Zimmerman.

12:30 p.m. — Confluence main stage: Brothers Osborne.

1:50 p.m. – NASCAR drivers Red Carpet Walk.

1:55 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter driver introductions.

2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).

6 p.m. — Post-race Track Walk, fan access for concert (time approximate).

6:30 p.m. – Confluence main stage: Dierks Bentley.

7 p.m. – Infield Fan Experience closes.

Schedule subject to change.

 About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

