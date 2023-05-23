Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion to be Crowned Following Tripleheader Weekend

- Advertisement -

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Over $110,000 in purse and point money will be distributed from May 26-28 in a tripleheader holiday weekend, which will cap off the points portion of the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco schedule. With seven series races in the books and another six events either canceled or postponed by inclement weather, the miniseries will crown a Champion after three straight days of racing action in the states of Tennessee and Georgia. A $7,553 winner’s check will be up for grabs on Friday at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee, while a pair of $10,053 to win specials will be held on Saturday at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia and on Sunday at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee.

At I-75 Raceway this Friday night, the pit gates will open at 4:00pm and the grandstands will allow patrons into the facility starting at 5:00pm. The Drivers Meeting is scheduled for 6:45pm, while hot laps will take to the track starting at 7:15pm. Adult admission is $20.00 into the stands, $30.00 into tier parking, and $40.00 into the pit area.

The Spring Nationals tour has visited the Sweetwater, Tennessee oval just once before in 2021 when Brandon Overton bested a top five that included runner-up Michael Page, Dale McDowell, Cory Hedgecock, and Tyler Millwood. Joining the Super Late Models on the racing card will be the 602 Late Model ($800 to win), Street Stock ($400 to win), Front Wheel Drive ($350 to win), 4-Cylinder ($300 to win), and B-Sportsman ($150 to win) divisions.

I-75 Raceway is located at 1791 Highway 68 in Niota, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 423-381-2568 or log onto their official website at www.I75Raceway.com.

The penultimate event of the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals points season will then take place on Saturday evening at North Georgia Speedway. The series makes its first-ever visit to sanction the ‘Biddle Ridley Memorial.’ Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models, other classes in action include: 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, Beginners, and Front Wheel Drive.

The pit gates will swing open at the Chatsworth, Georgia venue on Saturday at 2:30pm, while the grandstands will open starting at 3:00pm. The Drivers Meeting will commence at 6:00pm with hot laps scheduled for 6:30pm. Grandstand admission will be $25.00 for adults and only $10.00 for children ages 6-12. Pit admission will be $45.00 for adults and $20.00 for children ages 6-12. Kids ages 5 and under will be allowed onto the speedway grounds for FREE!

North Georgia Speedway is located at 300 North Georgia Raceway Road in Chatsworth, Georgia. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 762-231-9550 or log onto their official website at www.NorthGeorgiaSpeedway.net.

A trip to Duck River Raceway Park on Sunday will then wrap up the points on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals trail in 2023 and a Champion will be crowned following the race. The tour has paid a visit to DRRP on three previous occasions with Tim McCreadie (’13), Dale McDowell (’14), and Josh Putnam (’22) taking home the wins. Joining the Spring Nationals will be the 602 Late Model, Open Wheel Modified, Modified Street, Factory Stock, Pure Pony, Dwarf, Front Wheel Drive, and Kids Mini Cup divisions.

Adult grandstand admission into the Wheel, Tennessee racetrack will be $30.00, while adults can buy a pit pass for $40.00. Children ages 6-12 will be admitted into the stands for only $20.00 and into the pit area for $25.00. Kids ages 5 and under will be allowed onto the grounds for FREE. The pit gates will open on Sunday at 1:00pm, while the grandstands will open at 3:00pm. The Drivers Meeting will get underway at 5:00pm and hot laps will take to the dirt surface at approximately 5:30pm.

Duck River Raceway Park is located at 1100 Haskins Chapel Road in Lewisburg, Tennessee. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 615-474-2505 or log onto their official website at www.DuckRiverRacewayPark.com.

Defending Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion Carson Ferguson comes into the triple shot leading the point standings by only twenty markers over Ross Bailes. Kenny Collins sits third, Haiden Cowan finds himself in the fourth position, and Caden Mullinax rounds out the top five. There have been six different winners on the tour in seven races so far in 2023, as Brandon Overton (Swainsboro Raceway), Wil Herrington (Senoia Raceway), Cory Hedgecock (411 Motor Speedway), Joseph Joiner (Buckshot Speedway), Brandon Overton (East Alabama Motor Speedway), Carson Ferguson (Tri-County Race Track), and Dale McDowell (Rome Speedway) have all celebrated in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane.

Tire Rule for I-75 Raceway, North Georgia Speedway, & Duck River Raceway Park:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier 1350 and 1600, American Racer 48 and 56

Left Rear and Right Rear: Hoosier Spec 1350 and Spec 1600, LM40, CRUSA 21 and CRUSA 55, American Racer 48 and 55/56, Pro 3 (NO HOOSIER RIBS ON REAR)

Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The nightly entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for I-75 (TN) Raceway on May 26 (40 Laps):

$7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,275 TOTAL

Purse for North Georgia Speedway on May 27 (53 Laps):

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Purse for Duck River (TN) Raceway Park on May 28 (53 Laps):

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1318 Ross Bailes – 1298 Kenny Collins – 1262 Haiden Cowan – 1228 Caden Mullinax – 1115 David McCoy – 1107 Will Roland – 963 Sam Seawright – 821 Cla Knight – 751 Austin Horton – 748 Ashton Winger – 726 Dalton Cook – 706 Brandon Overton – 665 Mike Marlar – 613 Dale McDowell – 588

* Each driver will drop their two worst finishes following the finale

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | PPD TO MAY 27

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | PPD TO JULY 3

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | RAINED OUT

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | RAINED OUT

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | DALE MCDOWELL

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

Monday, July 3 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win **

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

** Non-Points Race

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.