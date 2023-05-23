- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Set for Atomic Doubleheader, Monday at Lawrenceburg over Memorial Day Weekend

Two more nights in Ohio and final trip to Indiana are next for The Greatest Show on Dirt

CHILLICOTHE, OH (May 23, 2023) – High banks and high speeds await the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars this Memorial Day weekend.

First up is two nights at Chillicothe, OH’s Atomic Speedway (May 26-27) – marking the ninth and 10th visits for The Greatest Show on Dirt at the 3/8 mile. Then, on Monday, May 29, the Series heads to southeast Indiana where Lawrenceburg Speedway hosts the Federated Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular. The night will be Lawrenceburg’s 19th time welcoming the World of Outlaws.

Add it all together, and the result is three races in four nights at two of the most exciting tracks that the Series invades all year.

Let’s look at this weekend’s top storylines:

TIGHT TOP-THREE: Through a quarter of the 2023 campaign, three names have separated themselves atop the standings, but they’ve been unable to separate from each other. Brad Sweet leads the way in pursuit of his fifth consecutive title with David Gravel (-20 points) and Carson Macedo (-30 points) close behind.

Sweet’s one World of Outlaws appearance at Atomic resulted in a fourth-place effort last season. “The Big Cat’s” last seven starts at Lawrenceburg have seen him finish no worse than eighth, including a victory in 2018.

Gravel also has only one World of Outlaws start at Atomic – finishing seventh last season. But the driver of the Big Game Motorsports #2 has made five All-Star Circuit of Champions starts there, earning three top fives, including a runner-up in 2011. In 10 Lawrenceburg attempts, Gravel owns top fives in half of them.

Macedo’s made several laps at Atomic with the All-Stars, finishing as high as third in 2018. The Lemoore, CA native hasn’t had quite the performance he’d like at Lawrenceburg with only one top-10 finish in four starts, but he’ll look to change the trend on Monday.

HOT SCHATZ: In only a few short weeks, Donny Schatz has gone from struggling to crack the top 10 to the hottest driver on tour.

After seven consecutive finishes of 11th of lower, Schatz has rebounded in a massive way with five podiums in the last six races. Two of them are wins at Attica Raceway Park and Sharon Speedway this past weekend for his first two wins of the season.

Schatz’ performance at the two tracks ahead this weekend suggests the stretch could continue. At Atomic, the pilot of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15 has topped four of the eight races in Series history. In seven starts at the Chillicothe oval, the Fargo, ND native’s average finish is 2.57.

At Lawrenceburg, Schatz is a three-time winner and owns podiums in nine of his 15 starts.

HUNGRY HAUDENSCHILD: This past weekend proved to be a productive outing in home territory for Sheldon Haudenschild.

The Wooster, OH native finished fourth at Attica, then posted his fourth podium of the season at Sharon. With momentum on his side, Haudenschild hopes to find himself in Victory Lane at least once during the upcoming trio of races.

As luck would have it, Haudenschild won the most recent Series visit at both Atomic and Lawrenceburg aboard the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing #17. Haudenschild is also a former All-Star winner at Atomic (2016).

SHARK STRIKE?: The Shark Racing teammates – Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen – have been so close to scoring a victory for Bobby Allen’s team at the tracks ahead this weekend.

Schuchart made his first World of Outlaws start at Atomic last year. That night he came home in the runner-up spot. In Schuchart’s first five starts at Lawrenceburg, he didn’t finish within the top 10. But in his last two starts, Schuchart has posted results of second and third.

Last year at Atomic, Allen followed Schuchart to the checkered flag to complete the podium in his first Atomic attempt. Allen hasn’t been quite as strong as his teammate at Lawrenceburg, but he did post his first top 10 at the facility during the most recent visit.

HOOSIER HOPEFULS: The trip to Lawrenceburg is the last World of Outlaws race in Indiana for the season, so that means it’s the last opportunity for the tour’s two Hoosiers – Spencer Bayston and Bill Rose – to have strong outings in their home state.

Bayston has stood in Lawrenceburg victory lane in the past – topping a 2018 United States Auto Club (USAC) race. Last year, with his current team – CJB Motorsports – the Lebanon, IN native finished fifth in the World of Outlaws trip to “The Burg.”

Rose, out of Plainfield, IN, has made countless laps at Lawrenceburg in his Sprint Car career both with and without a wing. The 58-year-old finished second in a 1997 USAC race, and fast forward to 2009 when he earned another runner-up – this time with the All-Stars.

ATOMIC ACES: With a strong local Sprint Car scene, a few Buckeyes stand out as drivers who could contend for a World of Outlaws upset.

Cole Duncan undoubtedly leads the charge of local favorites. The Lockbourne, OH native has collected dozens of Atomic wins over the years including five in 2022. Last year, Duncan earned a World of Outlaws top-five finish when the Series visited Chillicothe.

Last Friday, Cap Henry put together a strong run at Attica (sixth) to make Ohio proud and could do the same at Atomic. Henry has already earned a pair of top fives in Chillicothe this year including a second in April.

More locals to watch include Travis Philo (Bowling Green, OH), Kory Crabtree (London, OH), Nate Reeser (Circleville, OH), and more.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch all the action on DIRTVision.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday and Saturday, May 26-27 at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH

Monday, May 29 at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, IN

ON THE INTERNET

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (21/80 Races):

49 – Brad Sweet (2934PTS) 2. 2 – David Gravel (-20PTS) 3. 41 – Carson Macedo (-30PTS) 4. 1S – Logan Schuchart (-126PTS) 5. 15 – Donny Schatz (-156PTS) 6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild (-168PTS) 7. 5 – Spencer Bayston (-240PTS) 8. 18 – Gio Scelzi (-258PTS) 9. 3Z – Brock Zearfoss (-414PTS) 10. 1A – Jacob Allen (-450PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (11 Drivers):

4 wins – David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports #2), Brad Sweet (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)

3 wins – Rico Abreu (Rico Abreu Racing #24)

2 wins – James McFadden (Roth Motorsports #83), Donny Schatz (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15)

1 win – Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing #41), Buddy Kofoid (CMS Racing #11), Sheldon Haudenschild (Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing #17), Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports #21), Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing #1S), Anthony Macri (Macri Motorsports #39)

FEATURE LAPS LED (14 Drivers):

106 laps – Rico Abreu

104 laps – Brad Sweet

92 laps – David Gravel

65 laps – Carson Macedo

60 laps – James McFadden

46 laps – Buddy Kofoid

44 laps – Logan Schuchart

43 laps – Brent Marks

37 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

36 laps – Donny Schatz

11 laps – Anthony Macri

10 laps – Cory Eliason

9 laps – Gio Scelzi

3 laps – Brady Bacon

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (9 Drivers):

5 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo, David Gravel

3 QuickTimes – Logan Schuchart

2 QuickTimes – Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu

1 QuickTime – Brian Brown, Donny Schatz, Buddy Kofoid, Gio Scelzi

HEAT RACE WINNERS (21 Drivers):

12 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

11 Heat Wins – David Gravel

6 Heat Wins – Buddy Kofoid

5 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz

4 Heat Wins – Brent Marks

3 Heat Wins – Gio Scelzi, Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu

2 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Parker Price-Miller, Justin Peck, Brock Zearfoss

1 Heat Win – James McFadden, Brian Brown, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Cory Eliason

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (32 Drivers):

16 Dashes – Carson Macedo, David Gravel

15 Dashes – Brad Sweet

12 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

9 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Rico Abreu

7 Dashes – Gio Scelzi

6 Dashes – Buddy Kofoid, Jacob Allen, Brent Marks

5 Dashes – Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss

4 Dashes – Anthony Macri, James McFadden

3 Dashes – Justin Peck, Danny Dietrich

2 Dashes – Brian Brown, Cory Eliason, Parker Price-Miller, Robbie Price, Tyler Courtney

1 Dash – Kasey Kahne, Freddie Rahmer, Devon Borden, Garet Williamson, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Chad Trout, Dylan Norris, Cap Henry, Stuart Brubaker

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (17 Drivers):

2 LCS Wins – Robbie Price, Sheldon Haudenschild

1 LCS Win – Brock Zearfoss, Parker Price-Miller, Gio Scelzi, Noah Gass, Hunter Schuerenberg, James McFadden, Wayne Johnson, Ryan Timms, Ayrton Gennetten, Spencer Bayston, Logan Schuchart, Kraig Kinser, Freddie Rahmer, Henry Malcuit, Cole Macedo

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (18 Drivers):

2 Hard Chargers – Brock Zearfoss, James McFadden, Tyler Courtney

1 Hard Charger – Donny Schatz, Gio Scelzi, Robbie Price, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, Justin Peck, Blake Hahn, Buddy Kofoid, Joe B. Miller, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg, Kyle Moody, Freddie Rahmer, Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild

PODIUM FINISHES (19 Drivers):

10 Podiums – David Gravel

9 Podiums – Brad Sweet

6 Podiums – Carson Macedo

5 Podiums – Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz

4 Podiums – Buddy Kofoid, Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild

3 Podiums – Brent Marks

2 Podiums – Jacob Allen, James McFadden

1 Podium – Danny Dietrich, Brian Brown, Kasey Kahne, Devon Borden, Spencer Bayston, Parker Price-Miller, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri

TOP 10 FINISHES (38 Drivers):

19 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet

18 Top 10s – David Gravel

16 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

13 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

12 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

11 Top 10s – Gio Scelzi, Rico Abreu

10 Top 10s – Michael Kofoid, Donny Schatz

8 Top 10s – Justin Peck

7 Top 10s – James McFadden

6 Top 10s – Jacob Allen, Brent Marks

5 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney

4 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne, Danny Dietrich

3 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Cory Eliason

2 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Brock Zearfoss, Blake Hahn, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri

1 Top 10 – Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Devon Borden, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Parker Price-Miller, Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg, Kyle Larson, Brandon Rahmer, Chad Trout, Lance Dewease, Cap Henry, Cole Macedo, Stuart Brubaker

2023 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1) Fri, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (2) Sat, Feb 11* / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / James McFadden (1) Sun, March 5 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Carson Macedo (1) Mon, March 6 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (3) Sat, March 18 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Rico Abreu (1) Fri, March 24 / Talladega Short Track / Eastaboga, AL / Buddy Kofoid (1) Sat, March 25 / Magnolia Motor Speedway / Columbus, MS / Brad Sweet (1) Fri, March 31 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brad Sweet (2) Sat, April 1 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / James McFadden (2) Fri, April 7 / U.S. 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Sheldon Haudenschild (1) Sat, April 8 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (2) Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3) Fri, April 28 / Tri-City Speedway / Granite City, IL / David Gravel (4) Sat, April 29 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1) Fri, May 5 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Logan Schuchart (1) Sat, May 6 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (3) Wed, May 10 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Anthony Macri (1) Fri, May 12 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (4) Fri, May 19 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Donny Schatz (1)

21. Sat, May 20 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Donny Schatz (2)