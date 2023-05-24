- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Battle at the Border on Tap for World of Outlaws Late Models at Sharon Speedway

The three-day spectacular will pay out a total weekend purse of $156,000

HARTFORD, OH – May 24, 2023 – A border battle awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models as they prepare for three nights in the Buckeye State.

The Series travels to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH, for the Battle at the Border on May 25-27.

On Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26, drivers will battle in a 25-lap Feature, paying $6,000-to-win.

Then, on Saturday, May 27, the weekend comes to its epic finale as drivers wage war for 60-laps, with $25,000 going to the winner.

Drivers will battle for a $ 156,000 weekend purse between the three Features.

Joining the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models are the RUSH Wingless Sprints on Thursday, RUSH Modifieds on Friday, and Econo Mods on Saturday.

TICKETS: bit.ly/41pBmeZ

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Fans attending the Battle at the Border this weekend at Sharon will get to taste the on-track and off-track activities.

A cornhole tournament in the Fan Zone will happen on Friday from 12pm-2pm. Fans can sign up on Thursday at the World of Outlaws tent starting at 4pm.

That’s not the only off-track activity on Friday, as Against the Wind, a Bob Seger tribute band, will play after the racing is complete.

On Saturday, fans can meet their favorite drivers in an autograph session from 4-5pm.

Here’s a look at some of the storylines entering the Battle at the Border at Sharon Speedway:

The Points Tighten: Entering this weekend’s Battle at the Border at Sharon Speedway, the top seven drivers in the standings are separated by 56 points.

Chris Madden extended his points lead on Tuesday at Stateline, holding a 22-point lead over Ryan Gustin and a 30-point lead over Kyle Bronson.

Nick Hoffman (-34) moved up to fourth in the standings after his win on Tuesday, while Bobby Pierce (-52), Brandon Sheppard (-52), and Brian Shirley (-56) round out the top seven.

With three complete shows this weekend, all those spots may change by the end of Saturdays $25,000-to-win finale.

For a complete look at the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models points standings, CLICK HERE.

Here Comes the Reaper: In the last three World of Outlaws CASE Late Models races at Sharon, no driver has been better than Gustin.

The Marshalltown, IA driver has finished no worse than second in those three starts.

After finishing second to Kyle Larson in 2021, “The Reaper” scored his first career World of Outlaws triumph at the track last May.

He backed that win up with another second-place finish last August.

Gustin is looking for his second Series win of the season after grabbing the checkered flag at Marion Center last week.

Beware of the Bulldog: While Gustin has thrived at Sharon, so has 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton.

The “Georgia Bulldog” had two podium finishes when the Series visited last season but has yet to win at the Ohio track.

Clanton is two wins away from becoming the fourth driver to reach 50 World of Outlaws wins, joining Sheppard, Josh Richards, and Darrell Lanigan.

Return of the Warrior: The 2023 Battle at the Border will mark the return of 2018 Series champion Mike Marlar to Series competition.

Last season, the Winfield, TN driver won five CASE Construction Equipment Features, including four on 3/8-mile tracks.

If he can become the 12th different World of Outlaws winner at Sharon, it’ll be his 14th career Series win, tying Jonathan Davenport, Dale McDowell, and Tim Fuller for 14th all-time.

WHEN AND WHERE

Sharon Speedway (3/8-mile) in Hartford, OH on May 25-2 7

ONLINE

Sharon Speedway: www.sharonspeedway.com

TRACK RECORD

Sharon Speedway:

14.842 by Brandon Sheppard on 4/21/17

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models roll into the Midwest for a tripleheader weekend. The Series will visit Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL on Thursday, June 1, before heading to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL on Friday, June 2. Then, the weekend finishes up with a trip to Paducah International Raceway in Paducah, KY on Saturday, June 3.

FEATURE WINNERS: (7 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (25 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL-2

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2 Ricky Thornton Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Jensen Ford, Johnson City, TN-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Todd Cooney, Des Moines, IA-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Doug Drown, Wooster, OH-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (14 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-2 Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Ricky Thornton, Jr, Martinsville, IN-1

Mike Spatola, Manhattan, IL-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chub Frank, Bear Lake, PA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

PODIUM FINISHES (16 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-3

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-3

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-3 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (6 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Wil Herrington, Hawkinsville, GA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (7 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Drake Troutman, Hyndman, PA-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (15 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-60 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-45 Tanner English, Benton, KY-41 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-34 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-29 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-28 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-15

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-15

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-15

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-15 Cory Hedgecock, Loudon, TN-10

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-6

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-6 Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, IN-1

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1) Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2) Thursday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Bobby Pierce (1) Saturday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal (1) Thursday, April 20/ 411 Motor Speedway/ Seymour, TN/ Cory Hedgcock (1) Friday, April 21/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Tanner English, Kyle Bronson/Brandon Overton* Saturday, April 22/ Talladega Short Track/ Eastaboga, AL/ Brandon Overton (1) Thursday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Fountain City, WI/Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard* Friday, May 19/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Ryan Gustin(1) Tueday, May 23/ Stateline Speedway/Busti, NY/ Nick Hoffman (1)

*Denotes Non-Points Preliminary Feature