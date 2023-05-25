DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals, Summer Nationals Extend Partnerships

- Advertisement -

Summit Racing Equipment Extends Modified Nationals Sponsorship, Several Long-term Partners Return to DIRTcar Summer Nationals

CONCORD, NC (May 25, 2023) – The DIRTcar Summer Nationals returns for a strong 38th season in 2023 with Summit Racing Equipment extending its sponsorship of the DIRTcar Modified Nationals and several long-term sponsors continuing their support.

The best DIRTcar Late Model drivers in the country will contest 28 races in 33 days, and the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals is set for 27 races – both starting the 2023 season at Peoria Speedway on Wednesday, June 14.

A true exemplary of loyalty, Summit Racing Equipment has been the title sponsor of the Modified Nationals since its inception in 2011 and signed a new deal to keep that partnership going for several more years.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the DIRTcar Modified Nationals for many years to come as the series is a true testament of commitment, durability and stamina,” said Jim Greenleaf, Motorsports & Events Manager at Summit Racing Equipment. “There is no other tour like it and we’re proud to help elevate it for the fans and drivers.”

Further highlighting the reverence for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, 15 other partners who were with the Series since its inception will also continue their sponsorship this year.

–Arizona/Gotta Race

–Bassett Racing Wheel

–Beyea

–Chevy Performance

–COMP Cams

–Fast Shafts

–Fox Factory

–Hoosier

–Intercomp

–KSE

–MSD

–Racing Electronics

–Schoenfeld

–VP Racing

–Wieland

Several other partners have jumped on the Hell Tour along the way for multi-year deals, recognizing the value in the partnership. Those returning in 2023 include:

–ARP (Automotive Racing Products)

–BELL Helmets

–Firebull

–iRacing

–Jerovetz Motorsports Shock Service

–MULTI Fire X

–Swift Springs

–Velocita

–Wehrs Machine

–Xceldyne

A new group of partners are set to join the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds this year too. CASE No.1 Engine Oil and Lifeline are joining as contingency sponsors, and Simpson Performance Products joins the Modified Nationals as a Preferred Partner.

Beyond those partners, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals also receives valuable support from Indiana Decal Company, SIS and DIRTVision – which live streams every DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event.