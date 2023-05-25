69.3 F
Saint Louis
Thursday, May 25, 2023
HomeDirt Late Model NewsMax Blair Contends for O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year

Max Blair Contends for O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year

Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Max Blair
Max Blair
- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 24, 2023) – Centerville, Pennsylvania native, Max Blair will follow the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time in 2023, with his sights set on the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title.

Blair comes from an accomplished racing family. His father, Rob Blair started his racing career at the age of 14 and over the years, his commitment to racing and driving ability have won him numerous racing titles and awards. Since 1996, his rookie season in the late model division, Rob has won over 180 races, including 43 sanctioned events. Rob has also accumulated 4 series championships, and 9 track championships to add to his resume.

Blair started his career in 2005, also at the age of 14. Since then, Max has accumulated over 75 career victories. To add to his win total, Blair has also won 17 championships, including multiple Zimmer’s United Late Model Series, RUSH Late Model Series, FASTRAK Northeast Regional Series, and FASTRAK National Weekly Series titles.

“So far we’ve really enjoyed racing with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, I’m looking forward to a great year with the tour,” Blair said. “The goal is to be competitive and win the Rookie of the Year title. I’m able to race close to home a little more. I’m looking forward to the Firecracker. Raceway 7, a place I grew up racing, I’m really looking forward to that.”

Max Blair has enjoyed a noteworthy start to his maiden season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. In 18 completed A-Mains, Blair has registered eight top ten performances, including two Big River Steel podium appearances. Blair also has a pair of heat race wins to his Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series resume.

Blair’s Briggs Transport, Inc.-owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Excess Storage, Murphy’s Logging, Creekside Auto Sales, Valvoline, Penske Racing Shocks, C and J Dairy, Corner Stone Builders LLC, Previty’s Auto Wrecking Inc, Meridien Hardwoods of PA Inc, Three Rivers Karting & Axe Throwing, Northeast Paving & Sealcoat, CJ’s Auto Transport, Bulldog Rear Ends, Wilwood, Keyser Manufacturing, Simpson, XS Power, Fast Shafts, MWB Designs, Performance Bodies, BRINN, Sweet Manufacturing, TruForm Race Products, Swift Springs, Beyea Headers, STAKT Products, Accu-Force Dynos, Gotta Race, Wieland, Allstar Performance, Colonial Metal Products Inc, and VP Racing Fuels.

To learn more about Team Blair Racing, visit them online at www.teamblairracing.com.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year will pay an industry record $20,000 to the winner in 2023. Additionally, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year will receive multiple product awards from various motorsports manufacturers, valued at over $10,000.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.oreillyauto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2021, the Company operated 5,740 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico. To learn more about O’Reilly Auto Parts and find a store near you visit www.oreillyauto.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Highland Speedway

Highland Speedway Results – 5/20/23

26 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 5-Owen Steinkoenig;...
Illinois

Southern Illinois Raceway Results – 5/20/23

5 entries MAIERS TIDY BOWL DWARFS A Feature 1: 1. 65-Cody Maier; 2....
Illinois

95Q Armed Forces Night To Be Action Packed At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Armed force members, retired, active, and inactive will receive...
Charleston Speedway

Kyle Steffens takes MARS Modified Series win at Charleston Speedway!

May 20th, 202348 entries DIRTCAR MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 8-Kyle...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Huset’s High Bank Nationals Bringing $750,000 Purse in June

1 MONTH ALERT: Huset's High Bank Nationals Bringing $750,000 Purse in...
Dirt Late Model News

Battle at the Border on tap for World of Outlaws Late Models at Sharon Speedway

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Battle at the Border on Tap for...
Castrol FloRacing Night in America

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Davenport Speedway’s FloRacing Night in America – 5/17/23

Photos by Mike Ruefer
Sprint Car & Midget News

Flyin’ Ryan: Timms Opens USAC Midget Season in Belleville Victory Lane

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Belleville, Kansas (May 19, 2023)………Being the...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Battle at the Border on tap for World of Outlaws Late Models at Sharon Speedway

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Battle at the Border on Tap for World of Outlaws...
Dirt Late Model News

Nick Hoffman Nets First Career World of Outlaws Win at Stateline

NOS 101: Nick Hoffman Nets First Career World of Outlaws Win at Stateline The Mooresville,...
Dirt Late Model News

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Continues This Weekend at Show-Me 100

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 23, 2023) - The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by Missouri Division...
Dirt Late Model News

Dennis Erb, Jr. Wins Another $23,023 Top Prize Amidst Busy Week; Visits Stateline Tonight!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS)  The Dennis Erb Racing team celebrated in victory lane for the third...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb takes Legit Speedway’s XR Workin’ Man Series win!

May 23rd, 2023 FEATURE RESULTS 1. (1) 1 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX ($10,400) 2. (5)...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©