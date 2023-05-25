Max Blair Contends for O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year

- Advertisement -

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 24, 2023) – Centerville, Pennsylvania native, Max Blair will follow the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the first time in 2023, with his sights set on the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year title.

Blair comes from an accomplished racing family. His father, Rob Blair started his racing career at the age of 14 and over the years, his commitment to racing and driving ability have won him numerous racing titles and awards. Since 1996, his rookie season in the late model division, Rob has won over 180 races, including 43 sanctioned events. Rob has also accumulated 4 series championships, and 9 track championships to add to his resume.

Blair started his career in 2005, also at the age of 14. Since then, Max has accumulated over 75 career victories. To add to his win total, Blair has also won 17 championships, including multiple Zimmer’s United Late Model Series, RUSH Late Model Series, FASTRAK Northeast Regional Series, and FASTRAK National Weekly Series titles.

“So far we’ve really enjoyed racing with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, I’m looking forward to a great year with the tour,” Blair said. “The goal is to be competitive and win the Rookie of the Year title. I’m able to race close to home a little more. I’m looking forward to the Firecracker. Raceway 7, a place I grew up racing, I’m really looking forward to that.”

Max Blair has enjoyed a noteworthy start to his maiden season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. In 18 completed A-Mains, Blair has registered eight top ten performances, including two Big River Steel podium appearances. Blair also has a pair of heat race wins to his Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series resume.

Blair’s Briggs Transport, Inc.-owned, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Excess Storage, Murphy’s Logging, Creekside Auto Sales, Valvoline, Penske Racing Shocks, C and J Dairy, Corner Stone Builders LLC, Previty’s Auto Wrecking Inc, Meridien Hardwoods of PA Inc, Three Rivers Karting & Axe Throwing, Northeast Paving & Sealcoat, CJ’s Auto Transport, Bulldog Rear Ends, Wilwood, Keyser Manufacturing, Simpson, XS Power, Fast Shafts, MWB Designs, Performance Bodies, BRINN, Sweet Manufacturing, TruForm Race Products, Swift Springs, Beyea Headers, STAKT Products, Accu-Force Dynos, Gotta Race, Wieland, Allstar Performance, Colonial Metal Products Inc, and VP Racing Fuels.

To learn more about Team Blair Racing, visit them online at www.teamblairracing.com.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year will pay an industry record $20,000 to the winner in 2023. Additionally, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year will receive multiple product awards from various motorsports manufacturers, valued at over $10,000.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

