146 Laps, 100 Miles: The Hoosier Hundred Reignites Friday Night at IRP

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Brownsburg, Indiana (May 26, 2023)………It’ll be a new look, a new place and a whole new Hoosier Hundred experience when the USAC Silver Crown National Championship arrives at the .686-mile paved oval of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday night, May 26.

History lives on in this brand new era of the Hoosier Hundred, an event which has been born anew after a three-year hiatus. The first 65 editions of the Hoosier Hundred were held at the nearby Indiana State Fairgrounds dirt mile, and this marks both the 66th running as well as the 70th anniversary of the inaugural event in 1953, predating the formation of USAC.

In 2023, the passion to win the Hoosier Hundred remains unwavering. The quest is 146 laps. The road is 146 miles. Thirty-five brave souls will chase after the $25,000 top prize and the glory of being called a Hoosier Hundred winner. Some things never change.

Bobby Santos enters as the defending winner of the May round of USAC Silver Crown competition at IRP, and with 14 USAC-sanctioned wins at IRP, stands just one behind Tracy Hines on the track’s all-time win list.

Here’s six interesting story lines to keep on your mind this Friday night under the lights at America’s Great Race Place!

LONG DISTANCE RUNAROUND

The 146-lap, 100-mile event is a rarity of a race of this distance for the series. In fact, only 11 events in the 53-year history of USAC Silver Crown racing have feature a distance of more than 100 laps.

Four such events have been held at IRP over the years, all between 1985 and 1988. Rick Hood (1985), Ken Schrader (1986), Jeff Bloom (1987) and Bruce Field (1988) all picked up victories in what was a 150-lap event.

The last three 100-plus-lap USAC Silver Crown races were all won by drivers in this Friday night’s field despite the fact that one hasn’t taken place in more than a decade.

Tanner Swanson scored a 150-lap victory at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway in 2010. Later that same season, Jerry Coons Jr. punctuated his season with a 150-lap triumph at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway. A year later at Toledo, in 2011, it was all Kody Swanson in another 150-lapper.

KODY & TANNER

Speaking of Kody and Tanner Swanson, the two brothers share the lead in all-time career USAC Silver Crown wins at IRP with seven apiece entering Friday’s race.

At IRP in USAC Silver Crown competition alone, the brothers have finished first and second in the same race on an incredible seven occasions. Tanner owns the upper hand as the winner of four of the seven, but Kody has captured a win in each of the last three occurrences.

Ironically, the brothers’ first one-two Silver Crown finish came during one of the most recent 150-plus lap races, at Berlin in 2010.

$25,000 REASONS

The $25,000 winner’s share for Friday’s Hoosier Hundred is among the most lucrative in series history. During the “New Generation” car era, on three instances in 2007, a driver pocketed $26,067: Tracy Hines (Homestead-Miami Speedway) and J.J. Yeley (Chicagoland Speedway & Kansas Speedway).

Jimmy Sills was the first to break the $26,000 mark with a Hoosier Hundred victory at the Indy Mile in 1994, still the richest dirt race held in series history. The next best dirt payout arrived with Mat Neely’s $25,800 sunrise 6am victory at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway in 2006.

Dave Steele collected $25,260 and $25,025, respectively, for successive Copper World Classic scores at the Phoenix International Raceway in 2002 and 2003.

In 2006 with the “New Generation” car, Bud Kaeding deposited $25,900 for his win at Kentucky Speedway, while Aaron Pierce took home $25,867 at both Chicagoland and Kansas. Brian Tyler grabbed $25,100 for his 2006 season opening triumph at Homestead.

In 2003, J.J. Yeley earned a $14,550 reward for his Hoosier Hundred win, which was boosted by a $50,000 bonus after winning both the Indy Mile and the previous night’s Silver Crown showdown at IRP.

THE POINTS, ESSENTIALLY SPEAKING

Literally, seven-time USAC Silver Crown champ Kody Swanson is the point leader after taking second at Belleville and possesses a three-point lead over Brady Bacon entering Friday night’s race.

With a schedule consisting only of dirt races at press time, second, third and fourth place in the current standings can practically be taken out of the championship equation. That being Belleville winner Brady Bacon, Chase Stockon and Shane Cottle.

Essentially, that gives Swanson a nice head start in the title race when you take into account only the full-timers. In that realm, Swanson owns a 15-point lead over Logan Seavey followed by Matt Westfall and Kaylee Bryson with Trey Burke rounding out the top-five. Swanson and Seavey have finished one-two in the series standings in each of the past two seasons.

BIGGEST FIELD IN 18 YEARS

The largest car count for a pavement USAC Silver Crown event in the past 18 years will arrive at IRP this Friday night.

Thirty-five entries are set to compete in the battle, the most for a pavement event in the series since August of 2005, also at IRP. That night, 46 cars competed in the event which was won by Bobby East.

Friday’s main event is slated to start 32 cars with 24 being locked in through qualifying and eight more through a 12-lap last chance qualifying race.

IT’S AWARDS SEASON

Several special awards are up for grabs throughout the event. The best appearing crew will be awarded a $5,000 first-place prize, which will be judged by a three-person independent panel and will take place at the conclusion of qualifying.

The award is based on best aesthetic coordination among team, car and driver. Team spirit utilizing props is permitted (if they are family-appropriate). Consideration is given to the number of crew/team members participating (the more participation, the higher consideration).

Also on tap is the $1,000 pole award courtesy of Allgaier Performance. Bobby Santos, the 2022 Carb Night Classic winner, started from the pole and went on to capture the victory later that night.

RACE DETAILS:

The Hoosier Hundred is one part of the Carb Night Classic featuring four divisions of racing in one night: USAC Silver Crown, USF Pro Championships Presented By Cooper Tires, USF Pro 2000 Presented By Cooper Tires and Pavement Midgets.

Two past Hoosier Hundred winners are in this Friday’s field: Kody Swanson (2014-15-16-18) and Jerry Coons Jr. (2011-12). Kody (2017-18-21) is also one of three past Carb Night Classic winners in the lineup alongside Tanner Swanson (2016 & 2020) and Bobby Santos (2022).

On Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, spectator gates open at 3pm Eastern with practice starting at 3pm, qualifying at 5:15pm and racing at 6:35. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.raceIRP.com. Advance general admission tickets are $25. Advance reserved seats are $35. Ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Pit passes are $35 each.

The events IRP can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3Kdc2na.

=================

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-73, 2-Brady Bacon-70, 3-Chase Stockon-64, 4-Shane Cottle-61, 5-Logan Seavey-58, 6-Shane Cockrum-55, 7-Matt Westfall-52, 8-Kaylee Bryson-49, 9-Trey Burke-46, 10-Taylor Ferns-43.

IRP USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST (35):

02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman Racing)

06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

5 (R) DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (Dakoda Armstrong)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Gordon Steffens)

11 (R) TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG)

12 (R) WAYNE JOHNSON/Tuttle, OK (Two C Racing)

14 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Davey Hamilton Racing-SRG)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

19 (R) TYLER ROAHRIG/Plymouth, IN (Legacy Autosport)

20 (R) EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Nolen Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports-Abacus Racing)

24 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (John Haggenbottom)

25 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (C-Buck Motorsports-Eddie Sachs Jr.)

26 (R) KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Sam Pierce)

28 (R) WILL EDWARDS/Greenwood, IN (Alliance Racing)

29 (R) BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Brent Yarnal)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing)

44 (R) JOEY VALLONE/Crestwood, IL (Alliance Racing)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

60 BILLY WEASE/Noblesville, IN (Robert Wilson Racing)

67 KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR Development)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Binks Racing)

81 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (BCR Group)

88 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Byrd Racing)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark Motorsports)

94 MIKE McVETTA/Grafton, OH (Dick & Deborah Myers)

98 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ Racing)

111 TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

131 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Derek Bischak)

555 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Taylor Ferns Racing)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

HOOSIER HUNDRED WINNERS:

1953: Bob Sweikert

1954: Jimmy Bryan

1955: Jimmy Bryan

1956: Jimmy Bryan

1957: Jud Larson

1958: Eddie Sachs

1959: Rodger Ward

1960: A.J. Foyt

1961: A.J. Foyt

1962: Parnelli Jones

1963: Rodger Ward

1964: A.J. Foyt

1965: A.J. Foyt

1966: Mario Andretti

1967: Mario Andretti

1968: A.J. Foyt

1969: A.J. Foyt

1970: Al Unser

1971: Al Unser

1972: Al Unser

1973: Al Unser

1974: Jackie Howerton

1975: Tom Bigelow

1976: Joe Saldana

1977: Pancho Carter

1978: Billy Engelhart

1979: Bobby Olivero

1980: Gary Bettenhausen

1981: Larry Rice

1982: Chuck Gurney

1983: Chuck Gurney

1984: Steve Chassey

1985: Sheldon Kinser

1986: Jack Hewitt

1987: Kenny Jacobs

1988: Jack Hewitt

1989: Jack Hewitt

1990: Gary Hieber

1991: Jeff Swindell

1992: Ron Shuman

1993: Jeff Swindell

1994: Jimmy Sills

1995: Dave Darland

1996: Dave Darland

1997: Chuck Leary

1998: Donnie Beechler

1999: Jimmy Sills

2000: Tony Elliott

2001: Tony Elliott

2002: Jason Leffler

2003: J.J. Yeley

2004: Dave Darland

2005: Teddy Beach

2006: Josh Wise

2007: Rained Out

2008: Rained Out

2009: Shane Hollingsworth

2010: Shane Hmiel

2011: Jerry Coons Jr.

2012: Jerry Coons Jr.

2013: Levi Jones

2014: Kody Swanson

2015: Kody Swanson

2016: Kody Swanson

2017: Rained Out

2018: Kody Swanson

2019: Tyler Courtney

2020: Kyle Larson

2021: Not Held

2022: Not Held

ALL-TIME HOOSIER HUNDRED WINS:

6-A.J. Foyt

4-Kody Swanson & Al Unser

3-Jimmy Bryan, Dave Darland & Jack Hewitt

2-Mario Andretti, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott, Chuck Gurney, Jimmy Sills, Jeff Swindell & Rodger Ward

1-Teddy Beach, Donnie Beechler, Gary Bettenhausen, Tom Bigelow, Pancho Carter, Steve Chassey, Tyler Courtney, Billy Engelhart, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Levi Jones, Parnelli Jones, Sheldon Kinser, Jud Larson, Kyle Larson, Chuck Leary, Jason Leffler, Bobby Olivero, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Joe Saldana, Ron Shuman, Bob Sweikert, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley

CARB NIGHT CLASSIC USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT IRP:

2016: Tanner Swanson

2017: Kody Swanson

2018: Kody Swanson

2019: Kyle Hamilton

2020: Tanner Swanson

2021: Kody Swanson

2022: Bobby Santos

ALL-TIME CARB NIGHT CLASSIC USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT IRP:

3-Kody Swanson

2-Tanner Swanson

1-Kyle Hamilton & Bobby Santos

USAC SILVER CROWN WINS AT IRP:

7-Kody Swanson & Tanner Swanson

5-Mike Bliss & Bobby Santos

3-Bobby East

2-Kenny Irwin Jr., Jim Keeker, Jason Leffler & Ken Schrader

1-Pat Abold, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Bob Cicconi, Jay Drake, Bruce Field, Russ Gamester, Kyle Hamilton, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Kasey Kahne, Jason McCord, Ryan Newman, Johnny Parsons, George Snider, Dave Steele, Tony Stewart, Brian Tyler & J.J. Yeley

USAC SILVER CROWN WINNERS AT IRP:

1985: Rick Hood (7/13)

1986: Ken Schrader (7/13)

1987: Jeff Bloom (7/11)

1988: Bruce Field (7/9)

1989: Bob Cicconi (7/8) & Ken Schrader (7/8)

1990: George Snider (6/30)

1991: Johnny Parsons (6/29)

1992: Jim Keeker (6/27)

1993: Mike Bliss (6/26)

1994: Mike Bliss (8/4)

1995: Jim Keeker (8/2)

1996: Mike Bliss (5/18) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/31)

1997: Pat Abold (5/17) & Kenny Irwin Jr. (7/30)

1998: Tony Stewart (5/16) & Jason Leffler (7/29)

1999: Ryan Newman (5/22) & Dave Steele (8/4)

2000: Jason Leffler (5/20) & Russ Gamester (8/6)

2001: Mike Bliss (5/12) & Kasey Kahne (8/2)

2002: Mike Bliss (8/1)

2003: J.J. Yeley (5/22) & Jason McCord (7/31)

2004: Jay Drake (8/5)

2005: Bobby East (8/4)

2006: Brian Tyler (8/3)

2007: Bobby East (7/26)

2008: Bobby East (7/24)

2009: Bobby Santos (7/23)

2010: Tracy Hines (7/22)

2011: Kody Swanson (7/28)

2012: Bobby Santos (5/19) & Bobby Santos (7/26)

2013: Tanner Swanson (7/27)

2014: Tanner Swanson (5/17) & David Byrne (7/24)

2015: Tanner Swanson (5/23) & Tanner Swanson (7/23)

2016: Tanner Swanson (5/27) & Kody Swanson (7/21)

2017: Kody Swanson (5/26) & Bobby Santos (7/20)

2018: Kody Swanson (5/25)

2019: Kyle Hamilton (5/24) & Kody Swanson (9/7)

2020: Tanner Swanson (8/21)

2021: Kody Swanson (5/29) & Kody Swanson (8/14)

2022: Bobby Santos (5/27) & Tanner Swanson (10/22)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT IRP:

1 Lap – 5/20/2000 – Jason Leffler – 20.298 – 121.667 mph

2 Laps – 8/14/2021 Kody Swanson 41.605 – 118.717 mph

10 Laps – 8/2/2001 – Derek Davidson – 3:35.06 – 104.789 mph

15 Laps – 5/22/2003 – Chet Fillip – 5:16.38 – 117.087 mph

20 Laps – 8/2/1995 – Eric Gordon – 7:14.71 – 113.621 mph

25 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jim Childers – 9:51.91 – 104.306 mph

100 Laps – 5/12/2001 – Mike Bliss – 35:41.40 – 115.326 mph

150 Laps – 7/11/1987 – Jeff Bloom – 1:02:32.109 – 98.728 mph

USAC SILVER CROWN RACES WITH A DISTANCE OF MORE THAN 100 LAPS

8-31-1975: Minnesota State Fairgrounds | Winner: Tom Bigelow | Team: Leader Card #2 | Laps: 200 L

8-24-1984: Minnesota State Fairgrounds | Winner: Marvin Carman | Team: Lyle Roberts #57 | 200 L

7-13-1985: Indianapolis Raceway Park | Winner: Rick Hood | Team: Damon Fortune #39 | 150 L

7-13-1986: Indianapolis Raceway Park | Winner: Ken Schrader | Team: Louis Seymour #29 | 150 L

7-11-1987: Indianapolis Raceway Park | Winner: Jeff Bloom | Team: Lyle Roberts #67 | 150 L

7-9-1988: Indianapolis Raceway Park | Winner: Bruce Field | Team: Ben Leyba #3 | 150 L

6-17-1995: Richmond International Raceway | Winner: Jack Hewitt | Team: 6R Racing #63 | 134 L

6-15-1996: Richmond International Raceway | Winner: Jimmy Sills | Team: Stanton Racing #75 | 134 L

8-12-2010: Berlin Raceway | Winner: Tanner Swanson | Team: Team 6R/TK Motorsports #23 | 150 L

10-16-2010: Toledo Speedway | Winner: Jerry Coons Jr. | Team: RW Motorsports #27 | 150 L

10-15-2011: Toledo Speedway | Winner: Kody Swanson | Team: Team Six-R #19 | 150 L

PAST CARB NIGHT CLASSIC USAC SILVER CROWN RESULTS AT INDIANAPOLIS RACEWAY PARK:

2016 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Tanner Swanson, 2. Kody Swanson, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Robert Stout, 5. Aaron Pierce, 6. Justin Grant, 7. David Byrne, 8. Joe Axsom, 9. Shane Cockrum, 10. Joe Liguori, 11. Austin Nemire, 12. Casey Shuman, 13. Shane Cottle, 14. Jacob Wilson, 15. Bobby Santos, 16. Jerry Coons Jr., 17. Patrick Lawson. NT

2017 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. Kody Swanson, 2. Bobby Santos, 3. Tanner Swanson, 4. Chris Windom, 5. Aaron Pierce, 6. David Byrne, 7. Kevin Studley, 8. A.J. Russell, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Patrick Lawson, 11. Toni Breidinger, 12. Joss Moffatt, 13. Troy Thompson, 14. Justin Grant, 15. Davey Hamilton Jr., 16. Bill Rose, 17. Joe Liguori, 18. Joe Axsom, 19. J.C. Bland, 20. Cody Gerhardt. NT

2018 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tanner Swanson (22), 3. Aaron Pierce (6), 4. Bobby Santos (2), 5. Chris Windom (4), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. David Byrne (3), 8. Jim Anderson (8), 9. Eric Gordon (9), 10. Kyle Hamilton (21), 11. Travis Welpott (17), 12. Patrick Lawson (16), 13. Cody Gerhardt (14), 14. Dave Darland (13), 15. Kyle Robbins (11), 16. Toni Breidinger (15), 17. Matt Goodnight (12), 18. Bill Rose (18), 19. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 20. Derek Bischak (20), 21. Austin Blair (10), 22. Mike Haggenbottom (19).

2019 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Hamilton (2), 2. Tanner Swanson (17), 3. Bobby Santos (4), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Eric Gordon (16), 6. David Byrne (6), 7. Brian Gerster (9), 8. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (10), 9. Austin Nemire (12), 10. Cody Gallogly (8), 11. Kyle Robbins (11), 12. John Heydenreich (15), 13. Mike Haggenbottom (14), 14. Chris Windom (5), 15. Derek Bischak (7), 16. Kody Swanson (1), 17. Matt Goodnight (13). NT

2020 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tanner Swanson (2), 2. Aaron Pierce (7), 3. Kyle Hamilton (4), 4. Bobby Santos (5), 5. Justin Grant (3), 6. Eric Gordon (6), 7. Patrick Lawson (21), 8. Russ Gamester (8), 9. Chris Windom (10), 10. Kody Swanson (1), 11. Shane Cottle (13), 12. Austin Nemire (14), 13. Matt Goodnight (15), 14. Travis Welpott (18), 15. Mike Haggenbottom (20), 16. Toni Breidinger (17), 17. Kyle Robbins (19), 18. Derek Bischak (11), 19. Kyle O’Gara (12), 20. John Heydenreich (9), 21. Bryan Gossel (22), 22. Jim Anderson (16), 23. Dave Berkheimer (24), 24. Brent Yarnal (23). 50:44.343

2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Bobby Santos (2), 3. David Byrne (3), 4. Justin Grant (4), 5. Taylor Ferns (8), 6. Jim Anderson (5), 7. Logan Seavey (12), 8. Shane Cottle (6), 9. Patrick Lawson (17), 10. Austin Nemire (13), 11. Kyle Robbins (10), 12. Kyle O’Gara (14), 13. Bryan Gossel (16), 14. Mike Haggenbottom (19), 15. Eric Gordon (11), 16. Matt Goodnight (15), 17. Annie Breidinger (18), 18. Jake Day (21), 19. Tanner Swanson (23), 20. Travis Welpott (9), 21. Nathan Byrd (7), 22. Dave Berkheimer (22), 23. Brent Yarnal (20). NT

2022 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Santos (1), 2. Kody Swanson (3), 3. Taylor Ferns (10), 4. C.J. Leary (6), 5. Logan Seavey (8), 6. Brian Tyler (13), 7. Mario Clouser (24), 8. Davey Hamilton Jr. (22), 9. Eric Gordon (21), 10. Gregg Cory (18), 11. Kyle O’Gara (11), 12. Nathan Byrd (14), 13. Justin Grant (12), 14. Bryan Gossel (20), 15. Nick Hamilton (5), 16. Tanner Swanson (7), 17. Travis Welpott (25), 18. Ryan Newman (2), 19. Russ Gamester (9), 20. Kyle Robbins (16), 21. Austin Nemire (15), 22. Mike McVetta (19), 23. Patrick Lawson (17), 24. Derek Bischak (4), 25. Dave Berkheimer (23). 50:50.044