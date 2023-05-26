74.8 F
Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Rolls into Florence on Wed., May 31

By jdearing
Castrol FloRacing Night in America - Josh James photo
Castrol FloRacing Night in America - Josh James photo
$23,023-To-Win Super Late Models Takes Center Stage at Kentucky Oval

AUSTIN, Texas (May 26, 2023) — Castrol® FloRacing Night in America rolls into Kentucky’s Florence Speedway on Wednesday, May 31 for the seventh round of the 2023 campaign.

The night’s $23,023-to-win program marks the final event for the miniseries before the summer break. After the program on May 31 at Florence Speedway, the next event is set for Tuesday, September 12 at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway.

Thus far into the season there have been four different winners on the season with Mike Marlar, Ricky Thornton Jr., Dennis Erb Jr., and Hudson O’Neal. Erb and O’Neal have both picked up two victories this season as 120 different drivers have entered at least one event.

Hudson O’Neal leads the latest standings by 33 markers over Bobby Pierce. Brandon Sheppard, Tim McCreadie, Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr., Mike Marlar, Dennis Erb Jr., Tanner English, Brandon Overton, Devin Moran, Spencer Hughes, Tyler Erb, Earl Pearson Jr., and Kyle Bronson round out the current Top 15 in the latest points.

A driver’s best 10 finishes in the 13-race miniseries count toward the 2023 title, which posts a $75,000 prize with perfect attendance or a $50,000 champion’s take without perfect attendance.

In total over $137,000 is up for grabs in the 2023 point fund, which pays 10 places.

Next up fort Castrol® FloRacing Night in America is a visit to the King-family owned Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) this Wednesday, May 31 for a $23,023-to-win / $1,000-to-start event. The event marks the miniseries debut at the famed oval after a 2021 rainout thwarted the tour’s first attempted visit.

Also in action will be Modifieds ($1,500-to-win) and Crate Late Models ($1,000-to-win).

General admission (ages 18-and-up) is $30 with children (ages 13-17): $20, and kids (ages 12-and-under) free. Pit admission is $45.

Pit gate opens at 3 p.m. CT with the grandstand gate opening at 530 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6:00 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse
1)$23,023 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000
TOTAL – $68,573

Entry Fee: $100
Non-Qualifier Money: $50

The Super Late Model tire rule is:
Florence (Ky.) Speedway – May 31, 2023
Left Front: Open
Right Front: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30
Left Rear: Hoosier NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30
Right Rear: NLMT2, LM20, NLMT3, LM30, NLMT4, LM40
*No 29.0 / 92.0 tires allowed on Left Rear or Front Tires at any series event

Complete series rules can be found at www.FloSeries.com .

Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2023 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1997/registrations/6834 .

Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.comwww.k1racegear.comwww.buzzeracing.com; www.eibach.com; www.sweetmanufacturing.com; www.springrithm.com; www.sunocoracefuels.com; www.eibach.com; www.coltmanfarms.com; www.poske.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fivestarbodies.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at [email protected] or 901-335-3037.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Standings
(Standings After May 17, 2023)
1)Hudson O’Neal – 450
2)Bobby Pierce – 417
3)Brandon Sheppard – 387
4)Tim McCreadie – 384
5)Jonathan Davenport – 381
6)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 356
7)Mike Marlar – 339
8)Dennis Erb Jr. – 320
9)Tanner English – 318
10)Brandon Overton – 308
11)Devin Moran – 300
12)Spencer Hughes – 212
13)Tyler Erb – 193
14)Earl Pearson Jr. – 171
15)Kyle Bronson – 156

 

